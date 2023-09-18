Oh boy... The 'Switch 2' hype train is picking up some speed now, huh?

According to The Verge, Nintendo has reportedly already briefed Activision-Blizzard on its next console and had in fact done so back in December last year.

The news has been brought to light thanks to internal emails from the FTC Vs. Microsoft case, which of course relates to the latter's intention to acquire Activision-Blizzard and integrate it into its Xbox Game Studios portfolio.

According to the source, executives at Activision-Blizzard, including CEO Bobby Kotick, met with Nintendo executives in December 2022 to discuss the successor to the Switch. The resulting emails, which refer to the platform as 'Switch NG (Next Generation)' contain key information relating to Nintendo's plans.

Though heavily redacted, one interesting snippet likens the new console to the PS4 and Xbox One in terms of performance:

"Given the closer alignment to Gen8 platforms in terms of performance and our previous offerings on PS4 / Xbox One, it is reasonable to assume we could make something compelling for the NG Switch as well. It would be helpful to secure early access to development hardware prototypes and prove that out nice and early."

Details of the briefing were then forwarded over to Bobby Kotick ahead of his own meeting with Nintendo's President, Shuntaro Furukawa. Of course, since then, we've learned that Microsoft has struck a deal with Nintendo to bring future Call of Duty titles to Nintendo platforms over the course of a 10-year period, should the Activision-Blizzard acquisition go through.

It was also recently reported that Nintendo has demonstrated the capabilities of its next console behind closed doors at Gamescom 2023, with games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Matrix Awakens showcased.

Needless to say, the Switch 2 (or Switch U, Super Switch, whatever you want to call it), is well and truly on its way. Current estimates point to a release in 2024, but of course, we'll need to wait until Nintendo itself gives the official word.