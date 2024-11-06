Although Nintendo isn't ready to reveal the 'Switch 2' just yet, the company's president Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed some big news during the latest corporate management policy briefing.

Nintendo Switch software will be playable on this "successor" system. Along with this, it's also been confirmed Switch Online will be available on Nintendo's next-generation hardware. Here's the translated message shared on Nintendo's Japanese social accounts:

Shuntaro Furukawa: "This is Furukawa. At today's Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well. Further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date."

As noted by Furukawa, fans can expect more updates about the Switch successor (including additional details about compatibility with the current system) at a "later date".

This official update follows ongoing rumours about the "successor" model supporting backwards compatibility. Nintendo has previously mentioned its services and account systems would carry over to next-generation, so it can create a "lasting relationship" with consumers.

Nintendo has also confirmed this week how the plans haven't changed for the Switch successor, and it's still on track to be announced by the end of the financial year (March 2025).