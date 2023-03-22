However, OreXda later backtracked on this info, saying that the chip had been "dropped a few days(or months) ago" following Nvidia's change from Atlan to Thor after the former was cancelled. Nvidia is targeting a 2025 debut for that automotive-focused chip. Many rumours — and our own predictions — believe the new Switch will be out either in late 2023 or sometime in 2024.

[UPDATE]



Sorry. Tegra for Nintendo has been dropped few days(or months) ago.



It was 5LPP, but unfortunately the Nvidia changed Atlan to Thor, they seems canceled the Tegra for Nintendo.



But the news for Nvidia Tegra will be keep updating! Hold your notification — Connor / 코너 / コナー (@OreXda) March 22, 2023

As one reply states, the T239 was completed in September 2022, and given that the information is public (via linux.org), it's still likely that the T239 is the frontrunner for the console. The current Switch uses Nvidia's Tegra X1, which was revealed in 2015, two years before the Switch launched. If the same pattern followed, the chip Nintendo will opt for is likely already 'in the wild' — or at least the info is.

Notebookcheck also ruminates on the Orin Nano 8GB as a potential choice for Nintendo, with forum discussions pointing towards its favourable price point and 128-bit memory bus-width. Another potential option could be the Orin NX16GB, a much more costly chip that promises a higher TFLOP (tera floating point operations per second) rate that would put the console roughly in line with PS4's performance (which is 1.84).

Of course, nothing has been confirmed — and this is still very much in the realms of speculation in tech circles, so take all of this with a very healthy pinch of salt — but it's got people talking once again and excited for what the future might hold. Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser recently said the company was "bullish" on the current Switch, so it looks like official word won't be forthcoming for some time yet. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom might be the big release for the Switch this year, but the company is insistent that there's more on the books for the console in 2023 and beyond.