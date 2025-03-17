A newly updated patent published on 13th March 2025 provides further details to Nintendo's proposed AI resolution upscaling solution for the upcoming Switch 2 (thanks, Game Rant).

Though the idea of AI upscaling for the new console is not a new one – with a previous patent explicitly mentioning Nvidia's DLSS technology – this latest filing lends even further support to the notion. The patent goes into detail regarding how AI upscaling can be implemented and even includes some tasty diagrams to explain how it all works.

Essentially, it states that an native image of 540p can be upscaled via 'image-up conversion' and therefore output at 1080p via the relevant display. The theory with this is that Nintendo would be able to release games that require less storage than those that would otherwise display natively at a higher resolution.

Here's how the patent breaks it down:

"Image up-conversion is a technique that allows for conversion of images produced in a first resolution (e.g., 540p resolution or 960×540 with 0.5 megapixels) to a higher resolution (e.g., 1080p resolution, 1920×1080, with 2.1 megapixels). This process can be used to show images of the first resolution on a higher resolution display. "Thus, for example, a 540p image can be displayed on a 1080p television and (depending on the nature of the up-conversion process) may be shown with increased graphical fidelity as compared to if the 540p image were displayed directly with traditional (e.g., linear) upscaling on a 540 television."

And here's a look at the flow chart detailing how the process works:

Time marches on, and we only have just over two weeks until Nintendo lifts the lid on its new console with its Switch 2 Direct Presentation on 2nd April 2025. We're expecting to find out more about the console itself, the launch line-up of games, and of course, the price and launch date.