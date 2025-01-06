Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 790k

The tech experts over at Digital Foundry have weighed in on the recent 'Switch 2' motherboard leak, presenting their views on what the apparent compenents included mean for the power and performance of the upcoming console.

If you've been following along with the Switch 2 rumours for some time now, then much of what DF says probably won't actually come as much of a shock. In a nutshell, the team believes that the console will probably be capable of playing any PS4 game, albeit at a slightly lower native resolution. They're also quick to clarify, however, that this likely won't matter with the additional upscaling from Nvidia's DLSS.

It's also hypothesised that the Nvidia SoC is indeed a Samsung 8nm fabrication which, according to DF, isn't a particularly power efficient chip. Given that the battery compartment for the Switch 2 is surprisingly small, this might actually put the Switch 2 at a slight disadvantage against the likes of the Steam Deck from an efficiency standpoint. However, another point to consider is that the Switch 2 is essentially a fixed platform, much like its predecessor, which could alleviate concerns with the SoC.

It's also important to consider that the T239 processor, which DF previously investigated in depth, has been purposefully built for the Switch 2 by Nvidia and Nintendo. This matters significantly since Nintendo had absolutely no input on the processor for the current Switch, and just look how that turned out. Considering the technical miracles that have been performed on the console since its launch in 2017, we can probably expect the Switch 2 to be capable of some incredible feats.

It's a lot to dive into, and if you're not particularly into the technical nitty gritty, then a lot of it won't mean all that much. Heck, until we see exactly how Nintendo is going to utilise the Switch 2's power with its upcoming first-party line-up, we simply can't put much stock in words and numbers alone. Seeing a new 3D Mario or Mario Kart in motion will be the true test of the Switch Successor's potential.

Come on, Nintendo. Any day, now.