Update: We're almost there! The April 2025 Nintendo Direct is coming tomorrow - can you tell we're excited?

Our second Nintendo Direct of 2025 is coming, and it's a big one.

On the day of the Nintendo Switch 2's reveal, Nintendo also confirmed that there will be a Nintendo Direct focused entirely on the brand new console in April 2025.

Expectations are high, especially given that we've only seen a tease of the console alongside one single first-party game, but we've got time to sit down and get excited over the console.

Here, we've detailed everything you need to know about the upcoming Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2, including what time it starts, how to watch it, and what you should expect to see.

Nintendo Direct April 2025: Start Time

Nintendo is sticking to one of its tried and tested time slots for this Switch 2 bonanza. The April 2025 Direct kicks off on 2nd April 2025 at 2pm BST — for other time zones, have a look at the list below:

North America: 6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT

6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT UK/Ire: 2pm BST

2pm BST Europe: 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST

3pm CEST / 4pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 10pm JST / 9pm AWST / 12am (Thu) AEDT

Nintendo has said that the live stream will be "approximately 60 minutes long" - so get ready for an hour of Switch 2 goodness!

Nintendo Treehouse Live - Nintendo Switch 2

After the Direct stream on the 2nd April, Nintendo has announced two days of Treehouse streams across the 3rd and 4th April.

Here are the exact times for the Treehouse streams (both days have the same start time):