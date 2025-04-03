Displaying 1 to 50 of 242

Marie (Alterna) amiibo Character Marie Series Splatoon amiibo Series Splatoon Series Related Game Splatoon 3 Release Date 5th Sep 2024 Official Site nintendo.com The Squid Sisters, from the Splatoon series, are an idol group formed by two cousins. After debuting with City of Color, they quickly rose to top-idol status when their fourth single, Calamari Inkantation, became a massive hit. Their catchphrase is “stay fresh!” This amiibo 2-pack set illustrates the Squid Sisters in their “Alterna” styles.

Callie (Alterna) amiibo Character Callie Series Splatoon amiibo Series Splatoon Series Related Game Splatoon 3 Release Date 5th Sep 2024 Official Site nintendo.com The Squid Sisters, from the Splatoon series, are an idol group formed by two cousins. After debuting with City of Color, they quickly rose to top-idol status when their fourth single, Calamari Inkantation, became a massive hit. Their catchphrase is “stay fresh!” This amiibo 2-pack set illustrates the Squid Sisters in their “Alterna” styles.

Pearl (Side Order) amiibo Character Pearl Series Splatoon amiibo Series Splatoon Series Related Game Splatoon 3 Release Date 5th Sep 2024 Official Site nintendo.com Off the Hook, from the Splatoon series, are a duo formed by Pearl, a confident but abrasive MC, and Marina, the scatterbrained genius DJ. After their recent tour, they’re known all the world over, not just in Inkopolis. Their catchphrase is “don't get cooked—stay off the hook!” This amiibo 2-pack set illustrates Off the Hook in their “Side Order” styles.

Marina (Side Order) amiibo Character Marina Series Splatoon amiibo Series Splatoon Series Related Game Splatoon 3 Release Date 5th Sep 2024 Official Site nintendo.com Off the Hook, from the Splatoon series, are a duo formed by Pearl, a confident but abrasive MC, and Marina, the scatterbrained genius DJ. After their recent tour, they’re known all the world over, not just in Inkopolis. Their catchphrase is “don't get cooked—stay off the hook!” This amiibo 2-pack set illustrates Off the Hook in their “Side Order” styles.

Sora amiibo Character Sora Series Kingdom Hearts amiibo Series Super Smash Bros. Series Related Game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date 16th Feb 2024 Official Site nintendo.com Sora made his debut in the KINGDOM HEARTS series. An energetic boy from Destiny Islands, he was chosen by the Keyblade, and travels through many worlds, going on adventures related to the heart. After undergoing a series of trials and tribulations, he has developed a clear sense of justice and realizes the importance of the bonds with his friends in his battles against the Heartless.

Mio amiibo Character Mio Series Xenoblade Chronicles amiibo Series Xenoblade Chronicles Series Related Game Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date 19th Jan 2024 Official Site nintendo.com This Agnian soldier and off-seer embarks on a grand adventure with her friends across the fantastical world of Aionios in a quest to expose the true enemy pulling the strings of a massive conflict in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Along the way, she meets Noah, her counterpart from the Kevesi army. The two develop a deep bond and use it to transform into a fiercely powerful creature known as an Ouroboros.

Noah amiibo Character Noah Series Xenoblade Chronicles amiibo Series Xenoblade Chronicles Series Related Game Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date 19th Jan 2024 Official Site nintendo.com This Kevesi soldier and off-seer embarks on a grand adventure with his friends across the fantastical world of Aionios in a quest to expose the true enemy pulling the strings of a massive conflict in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Along the way, he meets Mio, his counterpart from the Agnian army. The two develop a deep bond and use it to transform into a fiercely powerful creature known as an Ouroboros.

Frye amiibo Character Frye Series Splatoon amiibo Series Splatoon Series Related Game Splatoon 3 Release Date 17th Nov 2023 Official Site nintendo.com Repping the Splatlands, Frye is an eel master, singer, dancer, and member of the popular trio known as Deep Cut in the Splatoon 3 game. Along with Shiver and Big Man, she hosts the Anarchy Splatcast, which updates Inklings and Octolings on the most current battle stages and news items, including upcoming Splatfest events!

Shiver amiibo Character Shiver Series Splatoon amiibo Series Splatoon Series Related Game Splatoon 3 Release Date 17th Nov 2023 Official Site nintendo.com Repping the Splatlands, Shiver is a shark tamer, singer, dancer, and member of the popular trio known as Deep Cut in the Splatoon 3 game. Along with Frye and Big Man, she hosts the Anarchy Splatcast, which updates Inklings and Octolings on the most current battle stages and news items, including upcoming Splatfest events!

Big Man amiibo Character Big Man Series Splatoon amiibo Series Splatoon Series Related Game Splatoon 3 Release Date 17th Nov 2023 Official Site nintendo.com Repping the Splatlands, Big Man is a talented musical producer and the dancing manta ray mascot of the popular trio known as Deep Cut in the Splatoon 3 game. Along with Shiver and Frye, he hosts the Anarchy Splatcast, which updates Inklings and Octolings on the most current battle stages and news items, including upcoming Splatfest events!

Power-Up Band amiibo Release Date 17th Feb 2023 Official Site nintendo.com Wear the Power-Up Band on your wrist to enhance your experience in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood. You can also tap it on your Nintendo Switch to use it as an amiibo. Each Power-Up Band can be used as amiibo for its corresponding character. For example, the Mario Power-Up Band functions in compatible titles as a Mario amiibo figure. To use a Power-Up Band as amiibo, tap the circular character icon in the center of the band to the NFC reader of the console. Power-Up Bands are not compatible with the Nintendo 3DS series and Wii U. To use Power-Up Bands with the Nintendo Switch, the system must be up-to-date with the latest software updated. Power-Up Bands are available for purchase in Universal Studios Hollywood.

Smallfry amiibo Character Smallfry Series Splatoon amiibo Series Splatoon Series Related Game Splatoon 3 Release Date 11th Nov 2022 Official Site nintendo.com Salmonid partner Smallfry joins Agent 3 on their adventure. Yeet ‘em at enemies and stuff Agent 3 needs help with. They’re a real team player!

Samus amiibo Character Samus Aran Series Metroid amiibo Series Metroid Dread Series Related Game Metroid Dread Release Date 8th Oct 2021 Official Site nintendo.com A new Samus amiibo figure featuring her suit from Metroid Dread and an E.M.M.I. amiibo figure are available in a 2-pack set. Scan the Samus amiibo for an extra energy tank to increase your health by 100, additionally the Samus amiibo can be tapped again to receive health once per day. The E.M.M.I. amiibo grants Samus a Missile Plus tank, increasing her missile capacity by 10, additionally the E.M.M.I. amiibo can be tapped again to replenish some missiles once per day.

E.M.M.I. amiibo Character E.M.M.I. Series Metroid amiibo Series Metroid Dread Series Related Game Metroid Dread Release Date 8th Oct 2021 Official Site nintendo.com A new Samus amiibo figure featuring her suit from Metroid Dread and an E.M.M.I. amiibo figure are available in a 2-pack set. Scan the Samus amiibo for an extra energy tank to increase your health by 100, additionally the Samus amiibo can be tapped again to receive health once per day. The E.M.M.I. amiibo grants Samus a Missile Plus tank, increasing her missile capacity by 10, additionally the E.M.M.I. amiibo can be tapped again to replenish some missiles once per day.

Richter amiibo Character Richter Series Castlevania amiibo Series Super Smash Bros. Series Release Date 17th Jan 2020 Official Site nintendo.com Richter from the Castlevania series joins the battle as Simon's echo fighter in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game ! His basic attacks are the same as Simon's, but with subtle variations. In addition to that, his holy water is a different color.