Update []: It's been a quiet period for amiibo fans, but yesterday during the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, eight new amiibo figures were announced along with 22(!) amiibo cards.
Four new amiibo figures will be released on 5th June from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They will be Tulin, Yunobo, Riju and Sidon, each one unlocks a special fabric for Link’s paraglider, as well as weapons and materials for your adventure. Later in 2025 will be an amiibo figure of Mineru's Construct, also from Tears of the Kingdom.
Additionally, three figures (Luke, Jamie and Kimberly) and a series of amiibo cards will be released for Street Fighter VI.
Original Story: In case you didn't know already, amiibo are NFC-ready toys which offer connectivity features with games on the Wii U, 3DS, and Switch, but also serve as highly-detailed and very desirable trinkets that look great on your shelf.
While other toys-to-life ranges have fallen by the wayside over the years, the amiibo range has grown and grown, with Nintendo still releasing new figures which are quickly snapped up by keen collectors.
With well over 200 amiibo available at the time of writing, keeping track of these toys is hard – until now, that is! Below you'll find every single amiibo released so far, and you can also search the range using keywords or by clicking the relevant links. Oh, and don't forget to hover your mouse over the amiibo image to see what its box art looks like, too.
List of all amiibo
Displaying 1 to 50 of 242
Mineru's Construct amiibo
- Series
- The Legend of Zelda
- amiibo Series
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Series
- Related Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Release Date
- 2025
Luke amiibo
- Character
- Luke
- Series
- Street Fighter
- amiibo Series
- Street Fighter VI Series
- Related Game
- Street Fighter VI: Years1-2 Fighters Edition
- Release Date
- 5th Jun 2025
Riju amiibo
- Character
- Riju
- Series
- The Legend of Zelda
- amiibo Series
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Series
- Related Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Release Date
- 5th Jun 2025
Jamie amiibo
- Character
- Jamie
- Series
- Street Fighter
- amiibo Series
- Street Fighter VI Series
- Related Game
- Street Fighter VI: Years1-2 Fighters Edition
- Release Date
- 5th Jun 2025
Sidon amiibo
- Character
- Sidon
- Series
- The Legend of Zelda
- amiibo Series
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Series
- Related Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Release Date
- 5th Jun 2025
Tulin amiibo
- Character
- Tulin
- Series
- The Legend of Zelda
- amiibo Series
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Series
- Related Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Release Date
- 5th Jun 2025
Yunobo amiibo
- Character
- Yunobo
- Series
- The Legend of Zelda
- amiibo Series
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Series
- Related Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Release Date
- 5th Jun 2025
Kimberly amiibo
- Character
- Kimberly
- Series
- Street Fighter
- amiibo Series
- Street Fighter VI Series
- Related Game
- Street Fighter VI: Years1-2 Fighters Edition
- Release Date
- 5th Jun 2025
Marie (Alterna) amiibo
- Character
- Marie
- Series
- Splatoon
- amiibo Series
- Splatoon Series
- Related Game
- Splatoon 3
- Release Date
- 5th Sep 2024
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
The Squid Sisters, from the Splatoon series, are an idol group formed by two cousins. After debuting with City of Color, they quickly rose to top-idol status when their fourth single, Calamari Inkantation, became a massive hit. Their catchphrase is “stay fresh!” This amiibo 2-pack set illustrates the Squid Sisters in their “Alterna” styles.
Callie (Alterna) amiibo
- Character
- Callie
- Series
- Splatoon
- amiibo Series
- Splatoon Series
- Related Game
- Splatoon 3
- Release Date
- 5th Sep 2024
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
The Squid Sisters, from the Splatoon series, are an idol group formed by two cousins. After debuting with City of Color, they quickly rose to top-idol status when their fourth single, Calamari Inkantation, became a massive hit. Their catchphrase is “stay fresh!” This amiibo 2-pack set illustrates the Squid Sisters in their “Alterna” styles.
Pearl (Side Order) amiibo
- Character
- Pearl
- Series
- Splatoon
- amiibo Series
- Splatoon Series
- Related Game
- Splatoon 3
- Release Date
- 5th Sep 2024
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Off the Hook, from the Splatoon series, are a duo formed by Pearl, a confident but abrasive MC, and Marina, the scatterbrained genius DJ. After their recent tour, they’re known all the world over, not just in Inkopolis. Their catchphrase is “don't get cooked—stay off the hook!” This amiibo 2-pack set illustrates Off the Hook in their “Side Order” styles.
Marina (Side Order) amiibo
- Character
- Marina
- Series
- Splatoon
- amiibo Series
- Splatoon Series
- Related Game
- Splatoon 3
- Release Date
- 5th Sep 2024
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Off the Hook, from the Splatoon series, are a duo formed by Pearl, a confident but abrasive MC, and Marina, the scatterbrained genius DJ. After their recent tour, they’re known all the world over, not just in Inkopolis. Their catchphrase is “don't get cooked—stay off the hook!” This amiibo 2-pack set illustrates Off the Hook in their “Side Order” styles.
Sora amiibo
- Character
- Sora
- Series
- Kingdom Hearts
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Release Date
- 16th Feb 2024
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Sora made his debut in the KINGDOM HEARTS series. An energetic boy from Destiny Islands, he was chosen by the Keyblade, and travels through many worlds, going on adventures related to the heart. After undergoing a series of trials and tribulations, he has developed a clear sense of justice and realizes the importance of the bonds with his friends in his battles against the Heartless.
Mio amiibo
- Character
- Mio
- Series
- Xenoblade Chronicles
- amiibo Series
- Xenoblade Chronicles Series
- Related Game
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Release Date
- 19th Jan 2024
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
This Agnian soldier and off-seer embarks on a grand adventure with her friends across the fantastical world of Aionios in a quest to expose the true enemy pulling the strings of a massive conflict in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Along the way, she meets Noah, her counterpart from the Kevesi army. The two develop a deep bond and use it to transform into a fiercely powerful creature known as an Ouroboros.
Noah amiibo
- Character
- Noah
- Series
- Xenoblade Chronicles
- amiibo Series
- Xenoblade Chronicles Series
- Related Game
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Release Date
- 19th Jan 2024
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
This Kevesi soldier and off-seer embarks on a grand adventure with his friends across the fantastical world of Aionios in a quest to expose the true enemy pulling the strings of a massive conflict in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Along the way, he meets Mio, his counterpart from the Agnian army. The two develop a deep bond and use it to transform into a fiercely powerful creature known as an Ouroboros.
Frye amiibo
- Character
- Frye
- Series
- Splatoon
- amiibo Series
- Splatoon Series
- Related Game
- Splatoon 3
- Release Date
- 17th Nov 2023
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Repping the Splatlands, Frye is an eel master, singer, dancer, and member of the popular trio known as Deep Cut in the Splatoon 3 game. Along with Shiver and Big Man, she hosts the Anarchy Splatcast, which updates Inklings and Octolings on the most current battle stages and news items, including upcoming Splatfest events!
Shiver amiibo
- Character
- Shiver
- Series
- Splatoon
- amiibo Series
- Splatoon Series
- Related Game
- Splatoon 3
- Release Date
- 17th Nov 2023
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Repping the Splatlands, Shiver is a shark tamer, singer, dancer, and member of the popular trio known as Deep Cut in the Splatoon 3 game. Along with Frye and Big Man, she hosts the Anarchy Splatcast, which updates Inklings and Octolings on the most current battle stages and news items, including upcoming Splatfest events!
Big Man amiibo
- Character
- Big Man
- Series
- Splatoon
- amiibo Series
- Splatoon Series
- Related Game
- Splatoon 3
- Release Date
- 17th Nov 2023
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Repping the Splatlands, Big Man is a talented musical producer and the dancing manta ray mascot of the popular trio known as Deep Cut in the Splatoon 3 game. Along with Shiver and Frye, he hosts the Anarchy Splatcast, which updates Inklings and Octolings on the most current battle stages and news items, including upcoming Splatfest events!
Zelda (Tears of the Kingdom) amiibo
- Character
- Princess Zelda
- Series
- The Legend of Zelda
- amiibo Series
- The Legend of Zelda Series
- Related Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Release Date
- 3rd Nov 2023
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
The heir to a power that imprisons darkness. Zelda sacrificed her freedom over 100 years ago to keep Calamity Ganon sealed away and prevent him from further destroying Hyrule.
Ganondorf (Tears of the Kingdom) amiibo
- Character
- Ganondorf
- Series
- The Legend of Zelda
- amiibo Series
- The Legend of Zelda Series
- Related Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Release Date
- 3rd Nov 2023
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
An evil man who lived long ago in the era of Hyrule’s founding. His legend claims that this Gerudo man fed his bottomless ambition with great power and became a king of demons.
Pyra amiibo
- Character
- Pyra
- Series
- Xenoblade Chronicles
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Release Date
- 21st Jul 2023
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Pyra and Mythra made their debut in the Xenoblade Chronicles™ 2 game. They are known as Blades, living weapons, and are specifically of a type called Aegis. Pyra and Mythra are the same Blade, but they have their own identities, each with a different look and personality.
The Pyra amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Pyra + Mythra 2-pack set.
Mythra amiibo
- Character
- Mythra
- Series
- Xenoblade Chronicles
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Release Date
- 21st Jul 2023
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Pyra and Mythra made their debut in the Xenoblade Chronicles™ 2 game. They are known as Blades, living weapons, and are specifically of a type called Aegis. Pyra and Mythra are the same Blade, but they have their own identities, each with a different look and personality.
The Mythra amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Pyra + Mythra 2-pack set.
Link (Tears of the Kingdom) amiibo
- Character
- Link
- Series
- The Legend of Zelda
- amiibo Series
- The Legend of Zelda Series
- Related Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Release Date
- 12th May 2023
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
The Link (Tears of the Kingdom) amiibo launched alongside the game on May 12, 2023. By tapping this amiibo, you can receive weapons and materials, as well as a special fabric for Link’s paraglider.
Power-Up Band amiibo
- Release Date
- 17th Feb 2023
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Wear the Power-Up Band on your wrist to enhance your experience in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood. You can also tap it on your Nintendo Switch to use it as an amiibo. Each Power-Up Band can be used as amiibo for its corresponding character. For example, the Mario Power-Up Band functions in compatible titles as a Mario amiibo figure.
To use a Power-Up Band as amiibo, tap the circular character icon in the center of the band to the NFC reader of the console. Power-Up Bands are not compatible with the Nintendo 3DS series and Wii U. To use Power-Up Bands with the Nintendo Switch, the system must be up-to-date with the latest software updated.
Power-Up Bands are available for purchase in Universal Studios Hollywood.
Kazuya amiibo
- Character
- Kazuya
- Series
- Tekken
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Release Date
- 13th Jan 2023
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Kazuya Mishima brings his demonic DNA into the fray. The son of Tekken icon Heihachi Mishima, Kazuya has a chip on his shoulder and destructive power.
Sephiroth amiibo
- Character
- Sephiroth
- Series
- Final Fantasy
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Release Date
- 13th Jan 2023
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Sephiroth is armed with his ruthless Masamune sword and a desire to destroy. This silver-haired swordsman is Cloud’s arch nemesis and one of the most iconic villains in gaming. Don’t be fooled by his chillingly calm demeanor, Sephiroth can deal some white-hot damage.
Smallfry amiibo
- Character
- Smallfry
- Series
- Splatoon
- amiibo Series
- Splatoon Series
- Related Game
- Splatoon 3
- Release Date
- 11th Nov 2022
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Salmonid partner Smallfry joins Agent 3 on their adventure. Yeet ‘em at enemies and stuff Agent 3 needs help with. They’re a real team player!
Octoling (Blue) amiibo
- Character
- Octoling (Blue)
- Series
- Splatoon
- amiibo Series
- Splatoon Series
- Related Game
- Splatoon 3
- Release Date
- 11th Nov 2022
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Inky fellow that has the same abilities as Inklings. This Octoling hails from Splatsville, the city of chaos, and carries a .96 Gal shooter. Fresh!
Inkling (Yellow) amiibo
- Character
- Inkling (Yellow)
- Series
- Splatoon
- amiibo Series
- Splatoon Series
- Related Game
- Splatoon 3
- Release Date
- 11th Nov 2022
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Trendy cephalopod that can transform from kid to squid…and back. This Inkling hails from Splatsville, the city of chaos, and carries a Tri-Stringer. Booyah!
Alex amiibo
- Character
- Alex
- Series
- Minecraft
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Release Date
- 9th Sep 2022
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Alex from the Minecraft game uses various tools to mine and craft her way to victory!
The Alex amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Steve + Alex 2-pack set.
Steve amiibo
- Character
- Steve
- Series
- Minecraft
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Release Date
- 9th Sep 2022
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Steve from the Minecraft game uses various tools to mine and craft his way to victory!
The Steve amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Steve + Alex 2-pack set.
Malzeno amiibo
- Character
- Malzeno
- Series
- Monster Hunter
- amiibo Series
- Monster Hunter Series
- Related Game
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
- Release Date
- 30th Jun 2022
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Malzeno is the flagship monster of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It's an elder dragon covered with elegant silver scales. It drains the life energy of other living creatures, creeping around at night and attacking its prey from behind. Though Malzeno appears regal at a glance, it takes on a more sinister appearance after draining enough energy. This amiibo unlocks the "Formal Dragon' layered armor set for your Hunter and an additional lottery drawing for items within Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
Palico (Felyne Malzeno) amiibo
- Character
- Palico (Felyne Malzeno)
- Series
- Monster Hunter
- amiibo Series
- Monster Hunter Series
- Related Game
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
- Release Date
- 30th Jun 2022
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Palico is a Felyne Buddy that will join you on your hunts. They're happy to support Hunters and even join the battle themselves! This special outfit is themed after the vampiric elder dragon Malzeno. This amiibo unlocks the "F Formal Dragon' layered armor set for your Palicos and an additional lottery drawing for items within Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
Palamute (Canyne Malzeno) amiibo
- Character
- Palamute (Canyne Malzeno)
- Series
- Monster Hunter
- amiibo Series
- Monster Hunter Series
- Related Game
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
- Release Date
- 30th Jun 2022
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Palamute is a Canyne Buddy that will join you on your hunts. They will synchronize their attacks with their Hunter, and they'll even let you ride on their backs! This special outfit is themed after the vampiric elder dragon Malzeno. This amiibo unlocks the "C Formal Dragon' layered armor set for your Palamutes and an additional lottery drawing for items within Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
Min Min amiibo
- Character
- Min Min
- Series
- ARMS
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Release Date
- 26th Apr 2022
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
A member of ramen royalty, Min Min hails from the famed Mintendo Noodle House. Her arena is built right in front of the family restaurant (it’s shaped like a giant ramen bowl, of course). Can Min Min’s fiery personality help her win the ARMS Grand Prix and bring the championship belt home to Mintendo?
Samus amiibo
- Character
- Samus Aran
- Series
- Metroid
- amiibo Series
- Metroid Dread Series
- Related Game
- Metroid Dread
- Release Date
- 8th Oct 2021
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
A new Samus amiibo figure featuring her suit from Metroid Dread and an E.M.M.I. amiibo figure are available in a 2-pack set. Scan the Samus amiibo for an extra energy tank to increase your health by 100, additionally the Samus amiibo can be tapped again to receive health once per day. The E.M.M.I. amiibo grants Samus a Missile Plus tank, increasing her missile capacity by 10, additionally the E.M.M.I. amiibo can be tapped again to replenish some missiles once per day.
E.M.M.I. amiibo
- Character
- E.M.M.I.
- Series
- Metroid
- amiibo Series
- Metroid Dread Series
- Related Game
- Metroid Dread
- Release Date
- 8th Oct 2021
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
A new Samus amiibo figure featuring her suit from Metroid Dread and an E.M.M.I. amiibo figure are available in a 2-pack set. Scan the Samus amiibo for an extra energy tank to increase your health by 100, additionally the Samus amiibo can be tapped again to receive health once per day. The E.M.M.I. amiibo grants Samus a Missile Plus tank, increasing her missile capacity by 10, additionally the E.M.M.I. amiibo can be tapped again to replenish some missiles once per day.
Zelda and Loftwing amiibo
- Character
- Princess Zelda
- Series
- The Legend of Zelda
- amiibo Series
- The Legend of Zelda Series
- Related Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Release Date
- 16th Jul 2021
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Fly high with the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo figure. With her majestic Loftwing by her side, Zelda steps into her destiny along with her childhood friend, Link. Scan this amiibo figure from anywhere on the surface world to quickly travel to the sky—even within the depths of a dungeon. Scan it again above the clouds to return to the same spot on the surface.
Byleth amiibo
- Character
- Byleth
- Series
- Fire Emblem
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Release Date
- 26th Mar 2021
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Stay tuned for news about this amiibo figure's features—coming soon!
Palico amiibo
- Character
- Palico
- Series
- Monster Hunter
- amiibo Series
- Monster Hunter Rise series
- Related Game
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Release Date
- 26th Mar 2021
Palamute amiibo
- Character
- Palamute
- Series
- Monster Hunter
- amiibo Series
- Monster Hunter Rise series
- Related Game
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Release Date
- 26th Mar 2021
Magnamalo amiibo
- Character
- Magnamalo
- Series
- Monster Hunter
- amiibo Series
- Monster Hunter Rise series
- Related Game
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Release Date
- 26th Mar 2021
Terry Bogard amiibo
- Character
- Terry Bogard
- Series
- Fatal Fury
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Release Date
- 26th Mar 2021
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Stay tuned for news about this amiibo figure's features—coming soon!
Banjo & Kazooie amiibo
- Character
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Series
- Banjo-Kazooie
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Release Date
- 26th Mar 2021
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
The stars of the classic Banjo-Kazooie series, this bear and bird duo enjoyed great critical acclaim on their quests to stop the evil witch Gruntilda, while earning the support of a generation of gamers.
Cat Mario amiibo
- Character
- Mario
- Series
- Super Mario
- amiibo Series
- Super Mario Series
- Related Game
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Release Date
- 12th Feb 2021
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Stay tuned for news about this amiibo figure's features—coming soon!
Cat Peach amiibo
- Character
- Peach
- Series
- Super Mario
- amiibo Series
- Super Mario Series
- Related Game
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Release Date
- 12th Feb 2021
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Stay tuned for news about this amiibo figure's features—coming soon!
Hero amiibo
- Character
- Hero
- Series
- Dragon Quest
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Release Date
- 2nd Oct 2020
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Stay tuned for news about this amiibo figure's features—coming soon!
Joker amiibo
- Character
- Joker
- Series
- Persona
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Release Date
- 2nd Oct 2020
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Stay tuned for news about this amiibo figure's features—coming soon!
Richter amiibo
- Character
- Richter
- Series
- Castlevania
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Release Date
- 17th Jan 2020
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Richter from the Castlevania series joins the battle as Simon's echo fighter in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game ! His basic attacks are the same as Simon's, but with subtle variations. In addition to that, his holy water is a different color.
Dark Samus amiibo
- Character
- Samus Aran
- Series
- Metroid
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Release Date
- 17th Jan 2020
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Summoned into the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, Dark Samus joins the battle as Samus's echo fighter. With floatier movement, she's a little different from Samus--and she doesn't roll when dodging or jumping. If you look closely, you can see that her bombs and missiles look a little different, too.
amiibo Frequently Asked Questions
What is the rarest amiibo?
The rarest amiibo is probably the Japan-exclusive Qbby amiibo from the Box-Boy! series.
What amiibo are coming out in 2025?
Five new amiibo for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and three figures and 22 cards for Street Fighter VI are due for release in 2025.
Are amiibo being discontinued?
While the rate of new amiibo released has slowed since they debuted, Nintendo is still releasing new figures and has made no announcements regarding the discontinuation of the amiibo line.