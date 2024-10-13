There's been a massive Pokémon leak this week and it seems details related to the Switch "successor" have been uncovered.

According to the latest reports and findings circulating online, Nintendo's 'Switch 2' is internally known as "Ounce". Some claims suggest this name actually extends to "Ounces" (and is abbreviated as "oz") so take this all with a grain of salt for now. This information was reportedly found alongside evidence of Pokémon's tenth-generation game, which is believed to be in development for the new hardware.

Members of 'Famiboards' actually found evidence of the codename 'Ounce' in September of this year. And previous reports highlighted how the codename 'Muji' was discovered in software development kits earlier in 2024.

There are already many theories floating around about what this latest codename might actually mean.

Nintendo hasn't revealed the official name of the Switch "successor" just yet, but it's promised the new hardware will be announced this fiscal year. Previous claims suggest the "next Switch model" is the most "appropriate way" to describe this new system. Supposed design photos leak of the new unit also showed up in September.