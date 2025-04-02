Guide Nintendo Switch 2 Direct: Time, Where To Watch, What To Expect It's time for Switch 2

Price and what's in the box

In the US, the standard retail price for the Nintendo Switch 2 is $449.99; in the UK, the system will retail for £395.99.

There is also a Mario Kart World bundle for $499.99 / £429.99 which includes a digital download for that launch game as well as the console.

Here's a rundown of everything included in the base package:

Nintendo Switch 2 console

Joy-Con 2 controllers (L+R)

Joy-Con 2 Grip

Joy-Con 2 Straps

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock

Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter

USB-C Charging Cable

My Nintendo Store Pre-Order Invitation Restrictions - US & Canada

In the US and Canada, you can register your interest right now by signing in with a Nintendo Account on the US My Nintendo Store page and selecting the bundle you're interested in.

"The first batch of invitations will go out starting May 8, 2025", according to Nintendo. However, to be eligible for an invite, here are the restrictions:

Open to Nintendo Account holders in the U.S. and Canada, who are at least 18 years old. If you are eligible, an invitation email will be sent to the email address associated with your Nintendo Account when it is your time to purchase. The invitation will be valid for 72 hours. Invitation emails will be prioritized on a first-come, first-served basis to registrants who have purchased a Nintendo Switch Online membership with a minimum of 12 months of paid membership and a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours, as of April 2, 2025. Once invitation emails have been sent to all registrants meeting the priority criteria, invitations will be sent to remaining eligible registrants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Invitations are non-transferable and will be sent to the email address associated with the Nintendo Account that registered interest in purchasing Nintendo Switch 2. Optional accessories will be available to purchase alongside your system. For system and each accessory, limit one purchase per eligible Nintendo Account during the invitation period.

My Nintendo Store Pre-Order Invitation Restrictions - UK and Europe

Switch 2 pre-orders from Nintendo's official store will begin on 8th April in the UK and Europe, but again it's an invitation-only affair, though with slightly different criteria.

Invitations are already being sent out but, according to Nintendo, to receive an invite to pre-order you'll need to meet the following criteria:

At least two years of continuous Nintendo Switch Online membership

You must have had a Nintendo Switch Online subscription for "at least two years continuously" by 31st March 2025. You'll also need to have an active membership at the time of the pre-order. For family groups, only the one who purchases the membership is eligible.

You'll also need to have spent "a certain amount of time playing" paid-for Switch games (it's 50 hours in the US), with priority going to people with more playtime. Additionally, you'll also need to be sharing usage information with Nintendo, specifically to "customise offers and recommendations" (head into your Switch settings to check what you have enabled).

You'll also need to have opted in to receive emails from Nintendo - otherwise the invite wouldn't come through.

Here's some more fine print from the My Nintendo Store page:

Eligibility is based on data as of 31/03/2025.

Supervised Nintendo Accounts are not eligible to purchase on My Nintendo Store. For family memberships, the person who purchased the membership will be eligible to pre-order. Other people in the family membership are not eligible.

Over time, the selection criteria thresholds may be lowered and more people could be invited to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 console. Throughout, we will remain focussed on prioritising the most dedicated Nintendo Switch players (while stocks last).

Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 digital games, upgrade packs and amiibo will open on My Nintendo Store from 24/04.

So, that's everything we know right now. With demand sure to be high at launch, you shouldn't expect discounts at this point, although some retailers may throw in a bonus or two with your pre-order.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders FAQ

The Nintendo Switch 2 is scheduled to launch on 5th June 2025.