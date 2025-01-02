Well folks, part of us had hoped that 2025 would mark the end of leaks and rumours regarding the upcoming 'Switch 2', but apparently not. Ahead of Nintendo's expected announcement before the end of March, new images have appeared online that seem to reveal the successor's motherboard.

Posted on Reddit by MHN1994 (who has since stated that they are not the original leaker and had actually found the images on Facebook), the post's legitimacy is certainly up for debate (though many have rightly pointed out the comparisons to a previous leak showcasing alleged prototype components of the Switch 2), but the internet has gone wild with speculation on what this means for the upcoming console regardless.

So of course, there are now pages upon pages of forum members and social media users debating minuscule specifics and how the console might perform based on the Nvidia SoC (system on a chip) contained, the RAM, and other technical bits and bobs found within the images.

One of the main points of discussion seems to be the Nvidia chip itself, which has had come crucial information pixelated out to prevent users from knowing which model it is with absolute certainty. Some have even gone so far as to physically measure the content within the photos in the hope of making some grand discovery. It's wild stuff.

It's got people talking at least, and should pass the time quite nicely until Nintendo decides to reveal this thing properly, whether that's next week or next month. Or until the next leak... What are you betting? Today? Tomorrow?