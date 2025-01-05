Fresh images of what looks to be the left Joy-Con controller from the upcoming 'Switch 2' hardware have been posted online, supposedly originating from China.

Hosted over on Reddit by 'thisSubIsAtrocious' and subsequently shared all over social media, the Joy-Con sports the new magnetic rail with which to attach the controller to the main body of the Switch 2. In an effort to differentiate the hardware from the current Switch systems, it looks to be mainly black in colour, with the rail itself sporting a light blue.

We also get a glimpse of the new button on the back of the Joy-Con, which in our eyes will likely be used for detaching the Joy-Con from the Switch, along with a pair of decent-sized 'SL' and 'SR' buttons (at least compared to the OG Switch). The overall design certainly lines up with what we've seen so far from previous leaks and rumours (along with some impressive online mock ups), and unless this is an incredibly elaborate hoax, it's also likely to be the final build.

It's only a matter of time now until Nintendo finally lifts the curtain on its new hardware, and with more photos and information leaking out on a near-daily basis at the moment, we suspect an announcement will arrive within mere days at this point. Fingers crossed, anyway!