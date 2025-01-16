Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 792k

Nintendo has finally unveiled its next console in an official reveal trailer: Say hello to the Nintendo Switch 2!

Following months of leaked details and industry rumours, the official Switch 2 trailer confirms many previously leaked hardware details, including a larger screen and magnetic Joy-Con, and showcases previously unannounced games. Check out the trailer above.

No release date or pricing information is given in the trailer (above), which breaks Nintendo's silence around the Switch successor following years of rumour and speculation.

More details are promised in a Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct on 2nd April 2025, suggesting a later launch date than some were predicting.

A series of hands-on events called the 'Nintendo Switch 2 Experience' will be hosted in various cities worldwide giving the public a chance to play the console before release. The dates begin on 4th April in New York and Paris with the latest announced dates in Seoul from 31st May - 1st June.

The trailer also reiterates that Switch 2 is backwards compatible with both physical and digital games from the current Switch.

This is a developing story - more details coming very soon!...