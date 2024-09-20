It's been a wild week in the world of Nintendo so far, with the supposed design of the Switch successor surfacing online.
We've already seen photos of this larger and slightly more curved design, and now a YouTube channel (小宁子 XNZ) has shown a "first look" at a 1:1 3D printed version of this system. The YouTuber behind this channel also claims she's had the file of this model "for a while" now.
Keep in mind, this is just a mockup based on the rumoured leak and we're waiting on an official announcement from Nintendo. As we previously noted, it may be completely bogus, but it's still interesting to see how it looks alongside the current system:
Nintendo previously confirmed it would announce the Switch "successor" in the current fiscal year, which ends March 2025. Recent rumours have suggested an announcement could be happening very soon, but a release might still be a while away.
You can see the full video of this 3D print below. It also touches on multiple other rumours about the 'Switch 2' including the controllers and system performance. Once again, take everything you see and hear here with a massive grain of salt.