Geez, this looks like it's gonna be a behemoth in size, lol. I know some people have expressed concern that it won't be as convenient to take on the go, but larger size at least means that playing with a singular Joy-Con will be much more comfortable in the hands for those who play in tabletop mode. A larger size may have also been a necessity to fit all the chip components or whatever in there to make it as powerful as it appears to be.

At the end of the day, this being a significantly more powerful version of the Switch that can stand toe-to-toe with PlayStation and Xbox fidelity is the most important thing, so I can't be too upset. But I was really hoping for like a retractable second screen or something to make it more compatible with DS/3DS games as well as to recreate the asymmetrical multiplayer of Wii U games if one of the screens can be detached and put in the dock while the other syncs up wirelessly and acts as a standalone controller. I even saw one person propose the idea that you could but these two screens back-to-back with each other for some really interesting tabletop play like a game of Battleshio, and I think that could've been awesome.

I had also really hoped the IR cameras would be moved to the top of the controller and that an IR sensor would be in the dock for Wii-level precision pointing. Maybe they've improved gyro enough that it no longer drifts or something. That would be amazing, but I'm probably just coping.

The whole thing with the OG Switch was being a "Swiss army knife" of all of Nintendo's past iterations and just hitting all that DNA into one system. I'd like to have seen them expand upon that. DS' dual screen approach and an included stylus, Wii pointer controls, Wii U asymmetrical gameplay, and even 3DS' stereoscopic 3D. The latter one is a complete pipe dream, but I thought it was such a great effect and not jusy a gimmick. I would pay extra for a 3D handheld.

But, again, while I wish there were more belle and whistles, we're at least getting the essentials. I'd rather there be no gimmicks than for Nintendo to invent some new, crappy ones that nobody cares about. I do hope that they improve upon HD rumble and make it more like the DualSense controller, though! And I'd also like the Joy-Con to be a glossy instead of matte finish and for the colors to actually match this time.

Last two things of note--it's a bummer that it presumably won't be compatible with current Joy-Con or other alternatives. I own several different colors as well as a Hori Split Pad Pro, a GameCube replica split controller, and probably more that I'm forgetting. What about charging the NES replica controllers that don't have a USB port? But I am very happy that it has a built-in microphone, which will be good for porting DS games and also presumably can be used for voice chat.