Nintendo Switch 2: Rumours & Leaks Timeline

On 28th March, leaker eXtas1s claimed that one function of the mysterious 'C' button is to link your Switch 2 to an original Switch and have the latter function as a Wii U-like GamePad controller for Switch 2 games, enabling dual-screen functionality for use with Wii U ports such as Nintendo Land and games in the (3)DS library.

On 13th March, a newly updated patent lent further credence to the rumour that AI upscaling could be used in Switch 2.

On 13th March, Famiiboards member LiC shared shipping details apparently showing 383,000 Switch 2 units had been transported to the US already.

On 13th January, podcaster Nate the Hate claimed that Nintendo would officially reveal Switch 2 on Thursday 16th January in a video similar to the original Switch reveal. The reveal trailer did indeed drop on that day.

On 8th January 2025, accessory maker Genki revealed a Switch 2 "replica" shown behind closed doors at CES 2025. A page on the firm's website also showcased an animated video of the system with accessories attached. Genki's CEO claimed that the magnetic Joy-Con can be removed by brute force without pressing the release button and that indentations on the console make it incompatible with the original Switch's dock.

In response to the images and information presented by Genki, Nintendo commented to Japanese outlet Sankei on 9th January that they were "not official". This was after Nintendo "lawyers" reportedly made contact at CES. The subsequent official reveal confirmed Genki's model was a close match for the genuine article.

On 1st January 2025, photos claimed to be of the Switch 2's motherboard were posted to Reddit. The images appear to match previous component leaks from September 2024.

In December 2024, someone claiming to have handled the final retail model took to Reddit and reiterated several rumours, including magnetic Joy-Con, 4K output, and the name 'Switch 2'. They also added further details including mentions of a wider, shorter dock. These details were confirmed to be accurate following the official reveal in January.

Accessory maker Dbrand's CEO, Adam Ijaz, claimed that an image of the console in one of its cases is the actual Switch 2. He also provided The Verge with exact measurements which he said were based on a 3D scan of the hardware.

Mention of Samsung's SD Express tech in a Nintendo of America job listing led to speculation that Switch 2 may use the upcoming micro SD cards for higher transfer speeds.

Nintendo is aiming to manufacture and ship approximately 7 million Switch 2 units ahead of launch, according to a rumour concerning initial shipments that came to light on 20th November 2024.

A series of unverified, 'leaked' Switch 2 images (confirmed to be accurate following the reveal) appeared online on 18th September 2024.

These images supposedly show larger Joy-Con controllers with rounded edges and extra buttons, and an additional USB-C slot on the top edge of the main unit, beside a headphone jack.

YouTube channel 小宁子 XNZ published a video showing a 3D-printed version of the 'leaked' Switch 2 model comparing it to the current, smaller model. In December, YouTube channel SwitchUp took a closer look at a similar 3D-printed model from case manufacturer iVolver.

Earlier in September, "industry insider" Nate the Hate claimed that Switch 2 "has backwards compatibility support". This has since been officially confirmed.

The CEO of accessory company Blade claimed that Nintendo was eyeing a March or April 2025 launch date for Switch 2, depending on the firm's financial results.

Other claims in a post on Reddit suggest that the new Joy-Con controllers may integrate scroll wheel-style shoulder buttons.

Were there any legit Nintendo Switch 2 leaks?

Just a few! Various Switch 2 leaks occurred in the months leading up to the public reveal, which were confirmed as accurate on 16th January 2025 with the official announcement. Prior to confirmation, some of the images and information purporting to show the console were widely considered legitimate.

Tech experts considered images showing what appeared to be the Switch 2's motherboard to be authentic, and it became clear that many of the internal tech leaks popping up across the internet were also accurate.

On 5th January 2025, two photos depicting what looked like the left Joy-Con controller from the Switch 2 were posted online. Eventually proved to be real, although it was unconfirmed at the time, they were the most convincing hardware 'leaks' so far. To back this up, users online had tested the supposed serial number from the controller on Nintendo's own warranty website, seemingly confirming its authenticity.

The August 2024 hack of Pokémon developer Game Freak, which came to light in October 2024, resulted in leaked material containing references to 'Ounce', believed to be an internal company codename for Switch 2.

Photos purporting to show 'Switch 2' prototype moulds and 3D renders of the upcoming console appeared plausible according to industry experts Digital Foundry, now confirmed.