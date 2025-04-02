Nintendo has finally revealed what that mysterious 'C' button does on the Switch 2. In short, it's Game Chat!
With Game Chat, you'll be able to communicate with friends and family via a microphone built into the system, picking up your voice from a distance. If you're in a noisy environment, it'll still pick up your voice easily.
It'll also work in handheld, and you'll be able to extend the screen of other players so you can watch and help out in real-time.
The C Button will pull up a chat menu instantly, and you can also enable a separate camera accessory.
Game Chat will require Nintendo Switch Online to function, but Nintendo will be enabling a free trial period for the functionality.
Breaking...
Comments 8
Oh, I C now. Nice.
That's surprisingly less innovative and more useful than I expected it to be. No more using that mobile app to voice chat, thank goodness.
Yep, it's chat after all, but I was still pleasantly surprised by the fuctions it gives access to related to that!
I bet so many people are happy that they don’t need the NSO app to chat.
Thank goodness I can finally talk to my Splatoon team and tell them where to go.
This kinda makes me think, why a C? Surely a speech bubble or something would be more universal?
I still Concern with this feature as the strangers can say inappropriate words or showing inappropriate imagery while playing.
Parents, it's time for their job to supervise their kids when playing with strangers.
Now my C button is meaning Concern.
So not an in-house matchmaking platform unfortunately, but Gamechat looks really great for online play with friends! Definitely a cool feature that you can share your game screen seamlessly, so your friends can intuitively call out tips if they know how to solve an issue that the other person is experiencing.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...