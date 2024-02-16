The next Nintendo console — the Switch 2, Super Switch, whatever you want to call it — may not be releasing until 2025, new rumours are suggesting.

Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe (via VGC) made this claim in the O X do Controle podcast after consulting five different sources, who have all reportedly stated that the follow-up to the hybrid console will be launching in 2025.

In the wake of Lippe's tweet, multiple other outlets are seemingly corroborating this statement. VGC's Andy Robinson has heard similar things, including that two developers are working on Switch 2 games which are planned to be released in early 2025, though was unable to confirm if that meant the console would be launching alongside them.





Após consultar 5 fontes de 3 continentes diferentes, todos ecoando basicamente a mesma coisa, O X do Controle hoje revela: o lançamento do sucessor do Switch só deve acontecer em 2025.



As with any rumour, we're taking this with a huge pinch of salt. We won't know anything until Nintendo makes an official announcement.

However, Eurogamer is another outlet that is reporting a similar timeline, saying that it "similar whispers of an early 2025 launch from industry sources this week", though it has not been able to concretely substantiate them. The outlet has reached out to Nintendo for further comment.

Just yesterday, over on Famiboards, NateTheHate reiterated that a potential 2025 release for the new console could be on the cards and that the only certainty is that "The coming [fiscal year] is the only safe bet, imo". Nintendo's fiscal year is determined by the calendar month it ends in, so that means FY 2025 would run from April 2024 to March 2025.

As always, these rumours should absolutely be taken with a huge pinch of salt. We won't know anything until Nintendo is ready to announce the Switch 2 itself. And, at this rate, that could be whenever. Some rumours have been pointing towards a March 2024 reveal (via NateTheHate), but whether that holds up — particularly if the console isn't due out until 2025 — remains to be seen.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has avoided questions about the next console, stating during a conference call following the company's Q3 financial report that the Switch was still the "main business". He declined to comment on a new console, saying that Nintendo is always researching new hardware/software.