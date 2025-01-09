Accessory manufacturer Genki has well and truly stuck its middle finger up to Nintendo in recent days, opting to openly showcase its planned accessories for the as-yet unannounced 'Switch 2' during CES 2025.

Now, in a new interview with The Verge, Genki's co-founder and CEO Eddie Tsai divulged a few more details regarding the console itself, including the new magnetic Joy-Con controllers. According to Tsai, pressing the release buttons on the back of the Joy-Con causes a small pin to protrude from the side of the Joy-Con, thus pushing it away from the main body enough to break the magnetic connection.

However, Tsai also states that users may be able to pry the Joy-Con away with brute force, though we'll just recommend right off the bat that you probably shouldn't even attempt to do this. With the magnets active, the Joy-Con are said to be secure enough for regular use, with the release buttons detaching the controllers from the Switch 2 with ease.

Naturally, Tsai wouldn't specify how he learned of these details, but we're willing to bet that Nintendo hasn't given Genki the go-ahead to release so much information to the public. Chances are the company managed to obtain such information by other means; according to Laura Kate Dale, it's even possible that it was able to purchase a functioning Switch 2 via the black market. Yikes, Genki.

When handling Genki's 'Switch 2' mock-up, The Verge claims that its size is overall more comparable to the Steam Deck than the original Switch, though because the new console's Joy-Con are not as pronounced or ergonomic as the Steam Deck's grips, it's still noticably smaller.

And so, we continue to wait. Nintendo has promised an announcement before the end of March 2025, but it really feels like something may be just on the horizon. Keep your eyes and ears peeled, folks.