Nintendo has just added four more games to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive app for the Switch Online Expansion Pack service. Here's what you'll get, along with a look.
The latest additions include Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition, Pulseman, Kid Chameleon and Flicky. Here's some PR about each one, along with some screenshots:
STREET FIGHTER II’ : SPECIAL CHAMPION EDITION improved on the original Street Fighter II when it entered the SEGA Genesis arena in 1993. This version adds even more options to keep the competition fierce, including mirror matches, new moves, the option to play in either Champion or Hyper modes, 11 speed settings, a Group Battle mode and it incorporates M. Bison, Balrog, Vega and Sagat as selectable fighters. Sonic boom!
Pulseman is set in the far future of 2015, where the ambitious, genius scientist Doc Waruyama schemes to conquer the galaxy. But an electrifyingly heroic boy named Pulseman is here to stop him! Pulseman’s adventures take him inside computer networks and to cities all over the globe in this vibrant side-scroller developed by Game Freak.
Kid Chameleon is a side-scrolling action game that features a hero with nine faces set in the world of holograms. Use the special powers of his nine different helmets to beat over 100 levels!
Flicky is an arcade game starring the adorable blue bird who later went on to become a reoccurring character within the Sonic The Hedgehog series. Little chirps are sunbathing on the terrace when Flicky arrives to pick them up for snack time. But ... oh, no! It’s that mean old cat Tiger! Jump to get away, then smack him with a hammer or a mug so Flicky can get those chirps home safe.
To play these games on your Switch, you'll obviously need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership and a subscription to the higher-priced Expansion Pack tier.
Comments (31)
Funny enough just earlier today I was wondering about replaying Pulseman.
Street Fighter and Mega Man being on the genesis NSO service surprised me, considering those games are part of their respective anniversary collections on the eshop. But here they are! Will play street fighter and the other games later tonight. I hope the next GBA game is still on the cards for April though, I am losing hope…
Not bad, not bad. I never did get around to beating Pulseman so I'll get my second chance.
Pulseman is a nice surprise. Definitely checking that out.
Anyone else always forget Genesis is a thing on NSO? Feels like they almost never update it and no one ever talks about it
I've never played them except Pulseman. I'm glad it's finally here after being abscent from the Wii U Virtual Console. If they had added that system to it, you can be sure that one would've been on my Wii U before its eShop closed.
Retro Game Freak fans are eating well, Pokémon Stadium on the N64 with Stadium 2 to be released, Pulseman on the Mega Drive. Only things missing are the mainline Pokémon versions on GB and GBA and Drill Dozer for the latter system.
These are genuinely good additions! what isn't genuinely good is that we're not getting updates like these for all 4 consoles every month and instead get spoonfed them every like 6 or 7 months instead. Once again, NO excuse for that coming from one of the richest companies on the planet, for a service that costs up to 70 dollars a year.
I always love these updates with the Classic Tails plush photo.
Does anyone know where I can get this Classic Tails plush? Who is the manufacturer and what is the product name?
@burgerkingsauce I guess because the Genesis game additions lack consistency. I mean, all of the NSO applications lack consistency, but it’s more apparent in the Genesis side of things. It’s quality over quantity for the Genesis however, with each batch of games coming every so often, but the games are really good additions, this batch is no exception. I guess that is why it’s so forgettable
Street Fighter 2, Castlevania and Mega Man are examples of why the expansion pack should start including certain NES and SNES titles. It is quite clear the extra cost is contributing to these additions
Ah yes, the far future of 2015!
@KryptoniteKrunch
Ya, i remember Pulse Man being on Sega Channel, back in 94 was it?
Would be cool if they added in Splatterhouse 2&3, Decap Attack, Rocket Knight Adventures and Shadow Dancer too.
That Genesis Classics collection may have a few gems in there that aren't available on Genesis NSO, but GClassics is plagued with horrendous latency compared to NSO, to the point of being game-breaking.
Kid Chameleon is a great game IMO.
I've never heard of Pulseman , but it looks like a pretty cool game.
That awkward moment when sega gets better games on Switch Online than SNES.....
Kid Chameleon! Loved that game as a kid. Looking forward to giving Pulseman and Flicky a go, as well. Seems like a solid update.
@Hydra_Spectre it’s from Jakks Pacific
@burgerkingsauce Mainly because all of it (I think) is already on Switch except for MUSHA. This helps change that though.
pulseman? awesome!
@NeonPizza oh gosh, Splatterhouse 3 finna traumatize everyone😂😂
I'm a SUPER STREET FIGHTER II TURBO person myself. Got two six-button controllers for my birthday that year just so I could pick it up on launch day and roll it the way it was meant to be played. Might just have to bite the bullet and get a Sega Genesis Mini 2.
Honestly, some of these games actually look pretty solid. I am not too unhappy with these additions. Embarrassingly though, I haven't played any of the current titles on the Sega Genesis emulator... I have been too busy with other games.
@Funneefox
$70.00 USD a year seems like a bargain for online, VC, and DLC. I know I'm in the minority, but there it is.
The Genesis SF2 brings back memories of when the SNES, Genesis and PC Engine(!) versions of SF2:CE were all available for the Wii Virtual Console.
I've gotta say, aside from Mega Man, the only Sega games I've touched are arcade ports. Strider, Virtua Fighter and now Street Fighter. Pretty nice to have.
All great games on this update. Yes, even Flicky. I will not allow a bad word said about Flicky. (stern stare)
Flicky was a mega drive hidden gem for me. Great game of its time
I know this is a promotion for SF6 - but I still am very surprised Capcom allowed a version of this game to be released on the service. This is the most excited I've been on a NSO announcement outside of the GBA.
Overall a stellar release. Can't wait to use my Sega controller on these!
Surprised I’m not hearing more about Kid Chameleon. I spent an entire summer trying to beat it, sometimes leaving my console on overnight paused. It’s fun, tough as nails and in my opinion an absolute classic
I wish they would add some Master System games like Dynamite Dux, Teddy Boy, Penguin Land, The Simpsons: Bart vs. the Space Mutants, Psycho Fox, Phantasy Star and Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse.
I love Pulseman. I really enjoyed that game when I first played it on the Wii VC. Too bad Pulseman never made it to the Mini consoles but I’m definitely playing it here.
Kid chameleon might finally be the tipping pint where I add the expansion pak
