Following yesterday's update about the removal of Super Formation Soccer from the Switch Online Super Famicom service in Japan, Nintendo has now confirmed the local version of the game will also "no longer be available" later this month.

The official game page for Super Soccer on the Switch Online Super Nintendo service notes how this title will be removed from this digital game library on 27th March 2025 (or 28th March, depending on your location). The title is listed as a Spike Chunsoft release.

If you check the "details" of the game via the Switch Online service, you'll see this message or a similar one:

Nintendo: "This game will no longer be available starting 3/27/25 at 6:00 p.m. PDT."

It's not mentioned if this game will return to the service in the future, so if you haven't already tried it out, it's best to probably give it a go before the end of the month. You can find out more about the game's removal in Japan in our previous coverage.