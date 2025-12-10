Nintendo has today announced that it will soon be expanding the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack N64 library with a pair of classic 3D platformers.

Both Rayman 2: The Great Escape and Tonic Trouble will be added to the service on 17th December 2025 (that's next week!), so expect to see a lot of floating hands/feet with no arms/legs attached to 'em.

Originally released in 1999 by Ubi Soft, Rayman 2 sees you tasked with saving the Fairy Glade from Admiral Razorbeard and his army of robots. There's all of the usual collecting and platforming peril that you would expect from a Rayman title, but we remember having a jolly good time with this one back in the day, and it's always nice to have an excuse to pick it up again.

Ubi launched Tonic Trouble the very same year, and while not quite as beloved as its platforming pal, it brings the weirdness with its story. This one will have you playing as an alien named Ed, who's sent down to Earth to clean up a little supernatural conqueror problem after he inadvertently pollutes the planet's water supply with a strange liquid.

Rayman 2: The Great Escape and Tonic Trouble both jump onto Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack December 17th.

Those with an NSO + Expansion Pack membership will be able to play both of these titles on the service next Wednesday.