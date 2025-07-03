Chibi-Robo is difficult to describe because it doesn't neatly fit into any particular category or genre. It's part-platformer, part-adventure, part-amiable helper game which mixes in elements of Toy Story as you work to help the Sanderson family solve their everyday problems.

The eponymous altruistic robot himself is a charming little chap who's starred in several games since this GameCube introduction (and he also has the most devastatingly cute amiibo imaginable), but he's never quite reached the heights of his debut here. Lovely.

Related Articles

The Making Of Chibi-Robo - How Miyamoto Saved A Cult Hit From The Scrapheap Time ExtensionWe speak to director Kenichi Nishi

6. Super Mario Sunshine (GCN) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 26th Aug 2002 ( USA ) / 4th Oct 2002 ( UK/EU )

















Mario's decades-long run of hit after hit after hit is incredible when you think about it. The expectations each new mainline entry creates are astronomically high and we're continually gobsmacked that, more often than not, those expectations are surpassed with the next one. Available on Switch if you have a copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Sunshine lacks the immaculate polish we've come to expect from the Mario series thanks to its rushed development. However, there's a unique charm and brilliance to its mechanics and setting which make it an underdog Mario game, and who doesn't love one of those? As a direct sequel to Super Mario 64, it is not the genre-defining classic everyone hoped for. However, decades later we can look back and appreciate the many things Sunshine does superbly. The Sunshine Defence Force may be overcompensating — it's certainly got its flaws — but at the very least, it's still very good in our eyes. The joyful, bouncing Isle Delfino theme alone makes it worth revisiting, so if you've skipped this entry in Mario's back catalogue, don't let its reputation put you off.

5. SoulCalibur II (GCN) Publisher: Namco / Developer: Namco Release Date: 27th Aug 2003 ( USA ) / 29th Sep 2003 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack

















The Dreamcast original SoulCalibur was a momentous fighting game for home consoles that brought arcade-quality visuals into the home that had even the staunchest fanboys on other consoles gawping jealously at Sega's ill-fated system. Fortunately for them, a multiplatform sequel would arrive in 2003 and GameCube got a bonus that made it the definite pick of the bunch. Yes, the impressive visuals and weapon-based brawling was all present and correct, but Nintendo gamers were treated to Link from The Legend of Zelda joining the roster with the Master Sword in hand. That single detail was enough to draw in players who might never have touched it otherwise, and very glad they were, too. Take Link out and it's still an excellent fighting game — one of the very best ever made, in fact — but he really was the cherry on this rather delicious cake.

4. Luigi's Mansion (GCN) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 17th Nov 2001 ( USA ) / 3rd May 2002 ( UK/EU )







Had it been released now, Luigi's Mansion would arguably be lauded for the charming and affectionate genre parody it is and its short length would arguably be an asset in an era when we have more games than time to play them. As a launch game for GameCube, though, it wasn't what gamers were expecting in 2002 after the genre-defining Super Mario 64 launched Nintendo's previous console. It took a while to be appreciated after the initial bafflement that it wasn't a Mario platformer, but after a 3DS sequel (not to mention the HD remaster) and the excellent Luigi's Mansion 3 on Switch, it's safe to say the original has since received the appropriate levels of love, and it still plays beautifully.

3. F-Zero GX (GCN) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Amusement Vision Release Date: 26th Aug 2003 ( USA ) / 31st Oct 2003 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack

















While debate forever rages as to whether the N64 entry or its Sega-developed GameCube sequel is better, we can all agree that both games are rather special in their own right. F-Zero GX's story mode helps paint a picture of the 'F-universe' and those cutscenes featuring Captain Falcon and the gang sure add some pizzazz. The series also certainly never looked better than on GameCube. The breakneck speed and brutal difficulty might put some people off, but racing doesn't get much purer than this, and seeing as this was the last full-blown retail entry from the franchise to come to a home console, this is still arguably the hottest take on F-Zero going. Track it down.