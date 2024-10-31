'Nintendo Music' is a new mobile app from Nintendo giving fans access to thousands of songs throughout Nintendo's history.

If you are curious to know what exactly is available on this mobile application, you've come to the right place. Keep in mind, you can only use this smartphone application if you have an "active" Switch Online membership.

We've put together this comprehensive guide on Nintendo Music, which covers every single platform, series, and game currently available on the service. We've also got some tips on how to create playlists, how to connect to smart speakers, and other general questions.

We'll continue to update this page as Nintendo rolls out new albums.

Nintendo Music - All Game Soundtracks, Every Platform and Game Included

Below is a list of every single game available on the Nintendo Music app, separated by platform. Nintendo has confirmed that it will be updating the music library over time, so this list will get updated as and when Nintendo expands.

Nintendo Switch

Wii

Super Mario Galaxy - 81 tracks

Wii Channels - 62 tracks

Nintendo DS

Tomodachi Collection - 62 tracks

Nintendogs - 50 tracks

Nintendo GameCube

Metroid Prime - 36 tracks

Game Boy Advance

Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade - 100 tracks

Nintendo 64

Super Nintendo

Game Boy

Nintendo Entertainment System

Metroid - 12 tracks

Metroid (Famicom Disk System) - 12 tracks

Super Mario Bros. - 16 tracks

Nintendo Music - All Games Coming Soon

Nintendo has also confirmed some other games and series are on the way to this Switch Online app service in the future. Here's the lineup so far:

FAQs

How do I create custom playlists in Nintendo Music?

Creating custom playlists in Nintendo Music is thankfully fairly straightforward.

From the main menu, tap on the 'My Music' option on the bottom right. You'll see an option labelled '+ Create Playlist' .

. Create a name for your playlist first, then click on '+ Add Tracks' .

. By default, the list will show all 'Recently Played' tracks, so if there are any favourites that you'd like to add to your playlist, tap on the '+' icon on the right-hand side of the track title.

icon on the right-hand side of the track title. If you're after something specific, you can enter search terms in the text tool at the top of the page.

Once you've selected your desired tracks, tap 'Done' to finish creating your playlist. That's it!

You can also add songs to existing playlists by pressing and holding down your finger on the desired song, and selecting 'Add to playlist'.

Can I link Nintendo Music to external smart speakers?

At the moment, no, it doesn't look like there is any functionality to connect Nintendo Music to external speakers like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or Apple Homepod.

You can still connect to your Bluetooth headphones, fortunately!

How do I download tracks in Nintendo Music?

You can download tracks individually, or download entire playlists or game soundtracks. Oh, and make sure you opt to allow downloads from your device settings

To download an individual song, tap the song you want to download, then tap the three dots in the bottom right of the screen. Then, press the 'download' option to download the song locally to your phone. To download an entire playlist or album, press the download button — an arrow with a circle around it — which you'll find next to the album art and star icon.

All downloaded tracks will show in the 'My Music' section of the Nintendo Music app.

To remove downloaded tracks, simply tap the selection from 'My Music', tap on the three-dot icon, and select the option labelled 'Delete from Downloads'.

How do I extend tracks in Nintendo Music?

Many tracks in Nintendo Music can be extended to either 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or 60 minutes.

To do so, begin playing a track of your choosing. On the track page, you'll see an option at the bottom that says 'Extend To...'. Simply tap on this and choose your desired length of time.

Currently, you'll need to do this separately for each track you listen to, however, Nintendo may provide an update in the future to allow extensions on multiple tracks at a time. You also can't extend every track in the library, so no 60-minute version of Chozo Ruins from Metroid Prime for us...

Is Nintendo Music free?

Well, yes and no. Mainly no.

Nintendo Music is free to download via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, however, you will need an active Nintendo Switch Online account to start listening.

Nintendo Switch Online generally includes a 7-day free trial for new members, but if you want to subscribe afterwards, it'll cost you the following:

Individual Membership

12 Months - £17.99 / €19.99 / $19.99



12 Months (Expansion Pack) - £34.99 / €39.99 / $49.99

3 months - £6.99 / €7.99

Family Membership (Up to 8 Accounts)

12 Months - £31.49 / €34.99 / $34.99



12 Months (Expansion Pack) - £59.99 / €69.99 / $79.99

That's everything you need to know about the Nintendo Music App. Let us know what you think of the song selection down below, and make sure you turn the volume up for your favourite Nintendo tunes.