'Nintendo Music' is a new mobile app from Nintendo giving fans access to thousands of songs throughout Nintendo's history.
If you are curious to know what exactly is available on this mobile application, you've come to the right place. Keep in mind, you can only use this smartphone application if you have an "active" Switch Online membership.
We've put together this comprehensive guide on Nintendo Music, which covers every single platform, series, and game currently available on the service. We've also got some tips on how to create playlists, how to connect to smart speakers, and other general questions.
We'll continue to update this page as Nintendo rolls out new albums.
Nintendo Music - All Game Soundtracks, Every Platform and Game Included
Below is a list of every single game available on the Nintendo Music app, separated by platform. Nintendo has confirmed that it will be updating the music library over time, so this list will get updated as and when Nintendo expands.
Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon 3 - 118 tracks
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 403 tracks
- Kirby Star Allies - 213 tracks
- Super Mario Odyssey - 136 tracks
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 149 tracks
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild - 211 tracks
- Pikmin 4 - 153 tracks
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - 199 tracks
Wii
- Super Mario Galaxy - 81 tracks
- Wii Channels - 62 tracks
Nintendo DS
- Tomodachi Collection - 62 tracks
- Nintendogs - 50 tracks
Nintendo GameCube
- Metroid Prime - 36 tracks
Game Boy Advance
- Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade - 100 tracks
Nintendo 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - 82 tracks
- Lylat Wars (Starfox 64) - 39 tracks
Super Nintendo
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island - 26 tracks
- Donkey Kong Country - 26 tracks
Game Boy
- Kirby's Dream Land - 15 tracks
- Dr. Mario - 8 tracks
Nintendo Entertainment System
- Metroid - 12 tracks
- Metroid (Famicom Disk System) - 12 tracks
- Super Mario Bros. - 16 tracks
Nintendo Music - All Games Coming Soon
Nintendo has also confirmed some other games and series are on the way to this Switch Online app service in the future. Here's the lineup so far:
- Wii Sports
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii)
- Splatoon 2
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (GameCube)
- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest
- F-Zero X
FAQs
How do I create custom playlists in Nintendo Music?
Creating custom playlists in Nintendo Music is thankfully fairly straightforward.
- From the main menu, tap on the 'My Music' option on the bottom right. You'll see an option labelled '+ Create Playlist'.
- Create a name for your playlist first, then click on '+ Add Tracks'.
- By default, the list will show all 'Recently Played' tracks, so if there are any favourites that you'd like to add to your playlist, tap on the '+' icon on the right-hand side of the track title.
- If you're after something specific, you can enter search terms in the text tool at the top of the page.
- Once you've selected your desired tracks, tap 'Done' to finish creating your playlist. That's it!
You can also add songs to existing playlists by pressing and holding down your finger on the desired song, and selecting 'Add to playlist'.
Can I link Nintendo Music to external smart speakers?
At the moment, no, it doesn't look like there is any functionality to connect Nintendo Music to external speakers like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or Apple Homepod.
You can still connect to your Bluetooth headphones, fortunately!
How do I download tracks in Nintendo Music?
You can download tracks individually, or download entire playlists or game soundtracks. Oh, and make sure you opt to allow downloads from your device settings
To download an individual song, tap the song you want to download, then tap the three dots in the bottom right of the screen. Then, press the 'download' option to download the song locally to your phone. To download an entire playlist or album, press the download button — an arrow with a circle around it — which you'll find next to the album art and star icon.
All downloaded tracks will show in the 'My Music' section of the Nintendo Music app.
To remove downloaded tracks, simply tap the selection from 'My Music', tap on the three-dot icon, and select the option labelled 'Delete from Downloads'.
How do I extend tracks in Nintendo Music?
Many tracks in Nintendo Music can be extended to either 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or 60 minutes.
To do so, begin playing a track of your choosing. On the track page, you'll see an option at the bottom that says 'Extend To...'. Simply tap on this and choose your desired length of time.
Currently, you'll need to do this separately for each track you listen to, however, Nintendo may provide an update in the future to allow extensions on multiple tracks at a time. You also can't extend every track in the library, so no 60-minute version of Chozo Ruins from Metroid Prime for us...
Is Nintendo Music free?
Well, yes and no. Mainly no.
Nintendo Music is free to download via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, however, you will need an active Nintendo Switch Online account to start listening.
Nintendo Switch Online generally includes a 7-day free trial for new members, but if you want to subscribe afterwards, it'll cost you the following:
Individual Membership
- 12 Months - £17.99 / €19.99 / $19.99
- 12 Months (Expansion Pack) - £34.99 / €39.99 / $49.99
- 3 months - £6.99 / €7.99
Family Membership (Up to 8 Accounts)
- 12 Months - £31.49 / €34.99 / $34.99
- 12 Months (Expansion Pack) - £59.99 / €69.99 / $79.99
That's everything you need to know about the Nintendo Music App. Let us know what you think of the song selection down below, and make sure you turn the volume up for your favourite Nintendo tunes.
Comments 63
Been listening to Wii Channels ambiance. Already really digging this app. Just the fact it’s from the source, perfect recordings, no ads is making this a big win.
Even details like having Metroid cartridge and Famicom disk versions is going to make me nerd out over the differences.
I can listen those Nintendo music songs from YouTube.
No money spent.
What, nothing from the Color TV-Game 6?
@Anti-Matter but you have to listen to ads, and keep your phone screen on unless you subscribe to YouTube premium.
@TheMenaceToSociety not only that, but the audacity for them to not include any of the bangers from the Game & Watch…
only on GC OST? are you nuts Nintendo
@Liam_Doolan The first word in the header should read ‘Available’. 🙂
@Anti-Matter @RobotReptile not to mention that paying for YouTube Premium will cost approximately $168 a year as opposed to the much more wallet-friendly $20 a year Nintendo charges
@RobotReptile
Don't worry.
I can always replay the same YouTube video again when the ads suddenly interrupted.
@N00BiSH YouTube Premium still made Spotify irrelevant many years ago as it includes whole Spotify music catalogue in the price on top of 100% ad free YouTube, exclusive app features and YouTube Originals.
You can also upload 100.000 of your own songs and stream them anywhere you are in the world.
Bonus: You don't need to support the billionaire who owns Spotify which is known to not pay most artists money. He takes all the money instead. When you pay for Spotify, the right people isn't getting the money.
Meanwhile YouTuber's gets so much money they buy sports cars, new houses and whatever.
Huh? Is "Launch Screen" the name Nintendo's using for channel banners now? That's strange, even on 3DS I believe they still referred to them as banners.
I don't think this is gonna replace the ol' YouTube to MP3 converter for me but it'll be interesting to see what gets added.
All the rips of The Girl Who Stands Behind out there are super low quality, so fingers crossed for that soundtrack in particular.
@Toastmaster I don't know a single person who watches "YouTube Originals" and probably won't for a long time.
OMG The Wii Shop music brought back so many memories.
Downloaded it thinking I would be amazed. Then realized there are only a few albums. And they're going to drip feed us two every few months. Oh well. Back to youtube.
You could also just buy a used Wii for $30 and leave it on all day 🤷
When you look at this list it looks pretty long, but it really isn't. This is like, barely scratching the bottom of the DK barrel, and absolutely points to a dripfeed situation. I do hope I'm wrong about that, but you already know it's 99% certainly going to happen that way. Nintendo does like to come up with rather half baked solutions to issues that never really existed.
There are always people that will complain, but it’s a rather nice extra feature for those having a subscription!
As others have mentioned, much more convenient than using YouTube!
@RobotReptile even on mobile that is easy to solve, Firefox + 2 extensions do the trick.
Fact is, the selection of Nintendo music on YT is nearly endless.
But I rather have all of this on a service like Spotify or Apple Music, but not having to import these OSTs on a CD would also be a nice thing for people like me that still use that for more iconic collections.
Time will tell how this app will grow, I hope much quicker than Switch online on the system itself, this is just MUSIC so they could pump out more collections in no time.
Then again, this is Nintendo we are talking about...
The app is fine, and I pay 20 euro a year for my Switch Online anyhow so if they keep this app being worth it in the future, that would be a nice bonus.
P.S. but most of the time, I use VGMRadio instead.
Why isn't it also on the actual Switch?
Is it nice that they gave us this app as a free addon to the membership? Yes.
Is it complete lazy-ass horseshit that this is all there ***** is on the launch game soundtrack list? Also yes.
“You can’t complain about Nintendo giving you something for free-“
Watch me.
It launched with one Zelda game soundtrack available.
They couldn’t even manage to have either Super Mario World or Super Mario 64, or, hell, even maybe one of the recent Mario games, at launch.
Zero Pokémon music, whatsoever.
“But Nintendo doesn’t own Pokem-“
Stop. Stop giving them a pass for an effort that would have been mediocre in 2014, much less 2024.
98%+ of the famous music that made Nintendo famous is missing from this app. If this is all they were going to have ready on launch, they shouldn’t have bothered launching it yet.
Metroid Prime, Mario Galaxy, Kirby's Dreamland, and (the complete list of every single permutation of songs from every single one of the) Wii channels? Nintendo knows how to hook me from the get-go. ^^
@AlienX They were indeed referred to as launch screens on the original Wii, where channels were framed as actual tv-screens you could zap between with the wiimote.
@Uncle_Franklin Because the actual Switch is all about playing Video games. This sounds like I'm brushing off the question, but Nintendo really has made some stern choices to make sure their users think only of playing games when picking up the device.
@Pod
Well YouTube in on the machine,
and this app is from Nintendo themselves
and presumably easier to implement than video streaming.
@Uncle_Franklin YouTube on the Switch is an app built entirely by YouTube themselves. And it kinda sucks. It's supposedly only on there because Nintendo agreed to share users, as part of the deal with integrating video sharing to the platform.
Outside of YouTube, there's almost nothing. No browser, no anything, not even Nintendo's own parental controls app.
@Pod
They've also got a music section on the Mario 3D AllStars game,
so they're quite used to the concept.
Are the composers of the music credited on this app?
@Nanoline52 I don’t think it’s all they were able to prepare for launch. I think it’s all they wanted to prepare at launch, so they can keep drip feeding new content and keeping the service ‘relevant’.
I think it’s less a matter of ‘low effort’ and more a matter of ‘deliberate marketing strategy’. Not sure if that’s better or worse, but I imagine it’s more accurate.
Nintendo could have easily dropped the entire NSO library in its current form at the beginning of the Switch’s life, but they chose not to, and as a result we get regular updates and corresponding swells of hype. Arguably cynical, but also effective.
@Toastmaster I like YouTube Premium too!
How many of these 'songs' actually have words?!
What happened to calling them tracks, tunes or instrumentals?
Also no F-Zero, Super Mario World or Super Metroid at launch is a poor effort from Nintendo.
I really want to get in on this but the app isn't compatible on my devices 😭
That's right, everyone. You think Nintendo is behind the times with tech? I'm worse.
But seriously, I do want in on this but I'm not going out of my way to get a new device just for this app. Anyone know what the minimum os is for this app?
Update: Android 9. I'm 0.9 off.
I love Nintendo music, but I'm more of a greatest hits kind of guy than listening to deep cuts of NES Fire Emblem game over screen music.
If I get a chance of hearing the Nintendo land song I'm there.
What a great week for surprise announcements. While I am currently not an NSO subscriber, this definitely interests me. I'll be even more interested in this if they can get Xenoblade tracks on there!
Glad Animal Crossing New Horizons is on it... Definitely NOT going to be listening to the hourly background music at the relevant times of the day 😉
@Nanoline52 Pokemon appears for me...
I never played Scarlet & Violet but was amazed by the OST
@Uncle_Franklin
Sure. Many of their games have a music player inside of them. Just like they occasionally have some sort of achievement system.
@Nanoline52 It has Ocarina of Time and BOTW.
Will you guys be doing a review of the app, out of curiosity?
Is this on the UK App Store yet?
The games soundtracks I wish to see coming to the app eventually are the Xenoblade and Fire Emblem series. other Animal Crossing and Kirby games that are not here are also my wishes.
@RobotReptile
or, learn how to side load apps on your phone.
I'll probably give the Mario soundtracks another listen, but it won't get heavy use until Xenoblade shows up.
I just wanna say that Kirby Star Allies absolutely deserved to be on the starting roster. Second best soundtrack I ever heard after Mario Galaxy, regardless of what you think of the game. I highly recommend a listen to all 6 hours. You will thank me later.
Hey folks, quick update. You've no doubt noticed that the full track list is gone. We've taken it all out and stored it away safely, as including every track has caused us to hit our character limit on the article, and that's without Scarlet and Violet included.
We're going to assess how best to proceed going forward, so we'll keep you posted.
@chapuH Undecided at the mo - it's one that I suspect will be updated pretty frequently, so we'll see.
@popey1980 It's out here in Denmark, so I would assume so.
@MrGawain I would love to have some Nintendoland! Anything Wii U really.
With every single track from Wii's Photo Channel and Mii Contest channel on there, I'm hoping to also see the outstanding Wii U eShop songs show up at some point. :x
I love this app so much. I played Green Greens from Kirby’s Dream Land and was instantly taken back to childhood.
Looking forward to more games being added. The clearly added the most popular. I’m happy to see F-Zero X is on the way.
@Pod
Fair point.
Pointless. Not putting up with more drip, drip, drip.
I can't get it to work. I select my account to link, and ot says I need to have an active account. My acvount is active though.
Wish they would just have an All Zelda games playlist
Really cant be bothered to create a playlist myself
If Mother 3 gets on the app, endless pants will be shat.
The lack of Xenoblade music should be a crime
@RobotReptile I use firefox mobile which has extensions for both of those things
The app is pretty good, the lack of SNES StarFox is a bit of a shame though. Hitting the extend button on the end credits music would be nice! 😉
Not having Link's Awakening with Ballad of the Windfish is a massive miss. Glad to see the stellar Mario Galaxy soundtrack getting some love though
@Type_Trubbish I hope they add both OSTs. The original is classic, but Tal Tal Heights in the remake is chefs kiss
The problem is my play store account is a different email address than my Nintendo account. Hope this wont cause a issue cause definitely want to download.
Man. Listening to the original Metroid soundtrack through headphones is just another reminder of the genius of Hip Tanaka.
@Grandiajet
Perhaps you've ended up with two separate accounts?
You're logging on to your Nintendo website account, which isn't necessarily linked with the active account created on your Switch.
@Nanoline52 When you go on a rant like this you at least mske sure that what you say is actually factually correct.
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet music is on there and two Zelda games so far.
Of course the selection is to small even if it just launched, but at least don't spout nonsense.
