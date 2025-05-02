Well, we've come to the end of a week that's seen the end of two gaming institutions as we've known them for many years.

The departure of Dan Ryckert and Jeff Grubb from Giant Bomb on Thursday was swiftly followed by news of layoffs at Polygon following the site's sale to Valnet (owner of Screen Rant). Seeing these top-tier creators and games journalists unceremoniously cast aside has been a shock for anybody who's followed and enjoyed their work over the years.

Except it hasn't really, has it? The layoffs in games and games media have become so commonplace that it doesn't come as a surprise anymore to see gaming institutions crumble around us - it's just another week in the industry.

We're a month away from a new Nintendo console launch — something we've been waiting for for so long — and yet many of the critic voices fans are most keen to hear from have been de-platformed this week in circumstances that leave us, if not surprised, then thoroughly depressed and dumbfounded by the decisions taken by management at Fandom and Valnet.

'Giant Bomb content is currently on hold while Fandom engages in a “strategic reset and realignment of our media brands"' Dan Ryckert and Jeff Grubb have departed, Mike Minotti will no longer contribute to Giant Bomb kotaku.com/giant-bomb-f... — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-05-01T20:14:41.891Z

Whether you've been an avid Giant Bomb fan since the original Gerstmann/Davis days, jumped on board in the mid-2010s, or are a more recent convert, the Giant Bombcast (and Beastcast for a good spell there) has been a fixture of many a gamer's week since starting in 2008, even if you never watched a single GB video. The podcast's radio-style warmth and informed-but-informal tone set the template for many a gaming podcast in the following years, and epic, multi-hour Game of the Year episodes became yearly traditions for listeners to look forward to and savour.

Vinny, Brad, Alex, and Jeff's respective departures across 2021/22 might have felt like the last straws, but Fandom pulling down episode #888 feels like the definitive end of an era.

Then there's Valnet's acquisition of Polygon and the subsequent layoffs. It feels like a tentpole of modern games media falling. For over 12 years, the site's writers have consistently put out some of the best articles in the space, so the talent being thrown away with this round of layoffs is confounding. Firing your most experienced staffers mere weeks before an important console launch suggests something about the standard of coverage these companies are interested in providing their audience, you might think.

Their press release proudly calls Polygon a "premium gaming publication" but Valnet literally refused to meet with me or answer a single question of mine throughout this process. They were wildly incurious about how a gaming publication even becomes "premium." — Chris Grant (@charstring.com) 2025-05-01T20:45:33.911Z

If you're a fan of those voices (from Giant Bomb or Polygon, or any of the writers and creators who've suffered layoffs in recent times), remember that the vast majority are online, searchable, and — crucially — supportable. They may not be on the platform you've previously found them on for years, but they're almost certainly out there doing great work.

If you love that work and you're in a position to subscribe to their Patreon, fling them a few quid over Ko-Fi, or sign up as a supporter, please do so. Assuming that these sites and streams will just survive and their creators can simply jump ship to a similar gig when the iceberg looms is wishful thinking.

Willing but not in the financial position to send your hard-earned cash to a bunch of writers and podcasters and streamers? Hey, as anyone working in games media will tell you, it's tough out there - and there's no shortage of good causes in need of support these days. Remember, though, that just downloading and listening to podcasts on the free feeds, watching streams, and turning off adblockers on sites (like this one, for instance!) makes a big difference.

i wanted to collect links people are posting to good polygon-adjacent sites + ways to follow/support folks who've been laid off from there - almost certainly extremely incomplete but maybe it'll be helpful? haunts.neocities.org/polygon — kaylee rowena 🔜 alaska comics camp! (@kayleerowena.com) 2025-05-01T19:50:18.984Z

Our hearts go out to everyone at GB and Polygon affected this week. If you've ever enjoyed their work — or if you've never heard of them and you're wondering what all the fuss is about — seek them out and, if you're able, support them in their other endeavours, old and new.

And remember to be liberal with praise and support of the sites you love and their creators.