Nintendo has confirmed a new expansion for Nintendo Switch Online on Switch and Switch 2: Virtual Boy. It'll launch on 17th February, 2026.

No, it's not an April Fool's joke, this is actually happening! The addition will require a dedicated Virtual Boy accessory in which to insert your console.

Here's a peek at some of the games coming to the platform

Are you excited to try out Virtual Boy games on Nintendo Switch Online? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.