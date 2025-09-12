Nintendo has confirmed a new expansion for Nintendo Switch Online on Switch and Switch 2: Virtual Boy. It'll launch on 17th February, 2026.
No, it's not an April Fool's joke, this is actually happening! The addition will require a dedicated Virtual Boy accessory in which to insert your console.
Here's a peek at some of the games coming to the platform
- Mario's Tennis
- Galactic Pinball,
- Teleroboxer
- Wario Land
- Red Alarm
- Jack Bros.
- Vertical Force
- Mario Clash
- Golf
- Virtual Bowling
- Insmouse No Yakata
- Space Invaders: Virtual Collection
- V-Tetris
- 3D Tetris
Are you excited to try out Virtual Boy games on Nintendo Switch Online? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.
Comments
I want the special edition, with Dramamine
What in the world…
Ironically the biggest reaction I've ever had to any announcement ever lol
Absolutely hilarious! I've probably never laughed out so loudly before and can't wait to see the reactions to it all over the internet later ...
Mental, didn't see that coming. Certainly didn't see it coming to NSO before Diddy Kong Racing.
Nintendo Labo VR Kit 2.0
It said only available in US and Canada. Did everyone miss this? It was a big white banner.
OHHHHH MY GOD.
This is genuinely funny and cool. I've always wanted to try Virtual Boy Wario Land, at least.
Also, it's amusing how Nintendo has stopped denying the existence of the Virtual Boy and started poking fun at itself with it over the years.
I like how Virtual Boy games are now "classic"! Speaking as someone who's had one since way back, it's about time! Well, there are a couple of really good titles anyway - like Wario Land and Galactic Pinball.
Seriously can we get to play these on 2d without an extra device...
Ugh. Was hoping for DS games.
@CrankyBonesGaming NO. YOU'RE PLAYING THESE GAMES THEY WAY GOD INTENDED AND YOU'RE GONNA LIKE IT
All I could say was why? Quit acting like virtual boy was some fondly remembered piece of gaming bliss. It wasn't. 🙁
@Truegamer79 got this instead of any new updates to existing apps like GCN or N64. Ridiculous
That is very unexpected! Ha ha
Am I wrong in understanding the accessory is necessary?
If so, I think I’ll continue just playing in 2D via emulation. I don’t want to buy a big (presumably expensive) accessory for like 2-3 good games.
Either way, it’s nice to see Nintendo stop pretending like the VB never happened and embrace it.
Interesting timing, as I just installed the VB emulator "Red Viper" on my New 3DS. Which works amazing btw.
Who asked for this? XD
@Truegamer79
No, but it had some great games on it, that deserves to be played again. VB Wario Land is my favorite in the series.
Best news of the Direct for me, no joke. My childhood VB finally fell to the decayed ribbon glue and I haven't gotten around to finding someone to do the fix. Red Viper on the 3DS works fine and is great with the shader update, but there's just no substitute for playing games like Teleroboxer and 3D Tetris without the eyepiece. It'd be the best if they also release a dual dpad VB controller or at least if someone makes a right joycon with a dpad.
@EvenStephen7
Only to play it in 3D.
@Boston_J
Honestly almost the whole direct has been underwhelming. Mario galaxy movie, new Galaxy collection, DK Bonanza DLC and RE 7,8 and 9 were the highlights. Oh and Metroid prime 4 release date reveal.
Did not expect VB games to the NSO, thats cool.
The fact that you need an accessory to play them though, not so much.
I didn't ask for it but I absolutely love it!
It's the one piece of Nintendo's history that I've never had the opportunity to experience since a demo at Nobody Beat the Wiz
Can’t use this, but buying anyway. (Send Help)
Can't believe they actually did it. And in the most extra funny way possible. I will have to try and get that full stand because my goodness that would be so cool
I think it's silly that you need a subscription and an accessory to play this. It should either be playable without the headset or the headset should include permanent access to the games. That said, this is both a hilariously random announcement and a genuinely exciting one because I kind of want to play VB Wario Land.
Edit: Just occurred to me this might work with Labo VR, which would save me a bit of money
@norwichred becuase you watched the US version of the stream (which is the most popular channel), the other regional streams didnt have that warning.
This is wild! Any idea on prices?
Absolutely wild lol. Excited to finally play Virtual Boy.
@fenlix three people did actually:
I was 100% sure this was a bit like they was going to reveal an 3D screen add-on to play VB games and then go "since we have a 3D screen, might aswell have some 3DS games" or something.
Wait... It requires an add-on? Pffff, hard pass.
The only thing I don't like is that the games require the expansion pack. So to use the accessory I need to not just be subscribed but subscribed to the higher tier. I get it, but the option to buy a card/download bundle of the games would be welcome too.
If this had leaked, no one would have believed it
Only Nintendo, man.
It´s a ridiculous announcement to be sure. I doubt anybody was asking for it.
But it was a pretty fun out-of-left-field-moment, and I´d get a laugh or two out of it if the replica-shell was available to me - which it probably won´t be. I doubt it'll sell many consoles, but I applaud the sheer "because we can" of it all.
Additional: I kinda wish this wasn't a NSO thing. Like you bought the accessory and you hot the games on a card.
Like I understand the NSO controllers are best used in their NSO apps, you can still use them on other games. This is only useful with the NSO app.
The accessory should come with a subscription to reward anybody who is foolish enough to buy it.
But I say that thinking it would be a very cool accessory to sit on the side.
this has to be a s***post right like there's just no other explanation
I understand why playing with the dedicated Virtual Boy accessory would be optimal, but why on earth is it essential?
Couldn't you just play the games as you would play 3DS without the effect on?
so unexpected but so exciting! here comes the headaches
Christ on Fire. A complete Game & Watch collection would have been a better call than this.
At least they should be done with updates for it in fairly short order - if there are any. I've seen complete ROM dumps that barely break the 80-megabyte mark - and they include PD demos. Just put it all up, find a pokey corner of a shelf somewhere, hide it and be done. Don't even put it in the expansion half.
Cool, I can't imagine flippers/scalpers will want their mittens on this.
lol. A collectors item if ever there was one that’s for certain!!! When they said NSO, I was like,.:: here comes DreamCast and then….. pow!!! 🤦♂️
Bet this sells more than the Virtual Boy ever did
@Vil is there a price yet. That’s when the reactions will get unhinged.
Gotta love the way the marketing material said "virtual boy"
Lmao, eye strain simulator
@ROMhaiku Depending on price, I'm ready to buy!
This was a huge surprise, but seriously... why can't we play them in 2D? Is 3D an absolute must? I hope this version doesn't come with the extra headache!
I will save some money and use my Labo VR kit.
On one hand, this is bananas and I'm surprised Ninty wants to preserve these games for a current generation! On the other hand, I already have all of these games installed to my 3DS and can play them with less eye-straining pallete-swaps and no headset required for the 3D effect...
I'm guessing that Japanese Virtual Bowling is what Nester was based off of, but they still OWN Nester, so why not just use his version? Is that one of the few ROMs they lost?
Also, is that the entire library minus Waterworld?
Is the cardboard version a low-cost replacement for the main unit?
That was funny I was like are they about to announce DS and then this came up 😂 I probably won't bother with this but good news I suppose for game preservationists out there
Virtual Boy never got much more than 15 games, so i wonder how much they will charge for the headset.
If this was standalone I would buy it. Attached to the service. I’m out. And I’m amazed Nintendo fans who constantly hated things locked behind dlc and subscriptions or key cards because of preservation somehow do the mental gymnastics to think this is OK or “good enough”. 14 games all locked away. Great.
@Uncle_Franklin It's just not a quality experience without the 3D, man. I'm not even kidding.
@Max_the_German Can we use Labo VR? I have one sitting right here in front of me. If they are selling a new cardboard version but we can't use the old one that's messed up. Not that I'll be subscribing to NSO+EP anyway, not until it gets a better name.😝
Surely this is a joke, who wants this? It was terrible
So here's a little bit of Virtual Boy trivia.
The system runs at 50hz, so as a result the Switch 2 version of the NSO app will have an advantage over the Switch 1 version, since it has the variable refresh rate display it can use.
This is something that the 3DS Virtual Boy emulator "Red Viper" accounts for too! It turns out the 3DS display supports 50 hz modes.
I've been eyeing buying a Virtual Boy for collection's sake for years, so this would make for a good workaround if the price is right.
But dont miss the fact that this accessory lives and dies by a subscription to Nintnedo's online service and current console dimensions.
I mean, it’s awesome. But I’ve already played these games in 3D on my 3DS.
And it’s not a library I would dish $$$ to have a virtual boy stand for 2 worthwhile games.
@N00BiSH
Really? I know someone that has played some of the games on an emulator on their phone.
As the owner of a VB missing the kickstand plus 2 copies of Mario's Tennis, Galactic Pinball and Panic Bomber, I'm here for VB Wario Land and Teleroboxer.
Now, If I cannot play docked (which would suck but I understand why) but I can handheld or tabletop modes, that would bring it closer to a Virtual Boy Lite.
Just hoping this thing will include a head strap. That was one of the big flaws of the original Virtual Boy. For a console that was marketed as being portable, the lack of a head strap really hampered your ability to actually take it on the go. So a head strap for both versions of the accessory would really come in handy.
This was absolutely the biggest surprise (seriously, who saw Virtual Boy coming next to NSO and especially with a dedicated accessory?) - personally, I'm definitely game and will try to get the actual accessory instead of the cardboard version if I can... wish you could play them also without those, though!
Honestly I was pretty surprised by this but I doubt I would ever play this since the accessory is mandatory. Still pretty cool though.
@Uncle_Franklin I’ve played them in all their 3D glory. It’s easy to install the emulator in the 3DS.
I'm probably not going to buy this accessory but if a cheap third party version drops that I can use just to try it comes out, maybe I'll give it a go.
Definitely one of the biggest curios in Nintendo's history. And it sucks that Yokoi left Nintendo soon after the thing bombed and that was his last real contribution there. The man built modern Nintendo in so many ways.
This is great!! Hopefully they make plenty, because the scalpers will be out & end being just as expensive as the real thing.
The fact that we got this and so few switch 2 games…has to be a troll job.
Well I am stoked. I have a VB with a 4 game library right now. I'm excited to see how it compares.
An expensive physical accessory that can only be used on rental games?! 🤦🏻♂️
This should have been a goggle + cartridge bundle. As it stands, this is sadly an easy skip. 😢 I'd have loved this otherwise.
You know what? Sure, why not.
@rjejr The cardboard VB looks very much like the Labo VR kit, but with the option to house the bigger Switch 2.
Honestly never played the Virtual Boy but always wanted to give it a go
i might actually buy that thing as long as they DON'T make it a limited release like they tend to especially as it's required for the games
It's a shame that it's locked behind the Expansion Pack, but hopefully anyone who gets this enjoys using it!
This out of left field announcement was the most funny part of the entire Direct.
This was one of the coolest moments of the show. I feel like it might be even more incredibly niche than the original Virtual Boy, but I'm still happy it exists.
My biggest complaint is when one day they discontinue the NSO/ Nintendo Classics, all the accessories we bought (Virtual Boy accesory, GameCube, N64 controllers etc) will be useless relics since there’s no option to buy the games.
@RupeeClock This 50 Hz reminder is very helpful!
I definitely am a museum gamer, so I have been wanting something like this for a long time. Price will matter, though. Is the cardboard thingy featured a cheap alternative to the stand?
Now I can play Jack Bros (the first SMT game to come out in America)
without paying a thousand dollars!
this was the winner of the direct for me though I dont like this being tied to a subscription. I wanted the og but the collecting would get too expensive and all the everdrives r sold out.
Haha fantastic. Day one
A curiosity.... but nothing more.
I really really want it.
I will likely never own the real thing so would love the headset just for the novelty factor!
Absolutely amazing stuff!
They had a solid decade to do this on a handheld whose entire gimmick was native 3D, and they instead decide to fill the landfills with this...
Interesting. They had a few good games on Virtual Boy but nothing that I would thinking about playing again anytime soon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrkYB4Q7gwk
If you could play the games on TV, then sure, count me in! But apparently you need to get that accessory to play...
I'm in. I don't think I'll take it out of the box though. They will go all out with the boxing!
Lol i can imagine all the hate click videos titled "SWITCH 2 MAKES YOU GO BLIND?!?!"
Huh. Well, this is definitely...something.
I thought it would be DS games at first. Just seeing its shape was enough to tell me otherwise.
Fine, I’ll try to get it. Never thought I would post that Virtual Boy will sell out, but it will. The Virtual Boy has just been redeemed. Just please be comfortable!
This is bonkers. But you need the accessory, so I wonder what the price will be. And they didn't give a release date for it, only the games. Can't we assume that it will be the same??
Back in 2014, I tried WiiMednafen with the SpyKids 3D glasses for a solid 5 minutes before never using it again.
Just think of all the money/resources Nintendo could have used to bring out a rare GBA title, or a GC game that required special attention... but instead they use it for this garbage.
I'm glad they're doing the cardboard one. I expect the real one will be pricey. I wonder if there will be any differences between the two.
uhhhh… ok? cool? I just need to know if this will work with my Toy-Con VR or not
Wow. Another money grab by Nintendo! Here's some "free" games for subscribers, but only if you buy this expensive controller. Everyone hated these games when they came out, so you pay pay pay to try them out! Motion sickness comes free of charge!
Having finally played one for real a couple of years ago I’ve no desire to ever go near one ever again. Nice to see some proper Nintendo craziness in there though. This is serving a very niche niche.
@Boopero
Nobody is forcing you or anyone else to buy it
This is the absolute worst thing they could have done with the VB Virtual console. Forcing you to get a replica of this flop of a console, just to play the entire 14 game catalogue is absurd.
I still have my virtual boy and it is, rightfully, collecting dust in storage. I bought it used from Blockbuster when the console flopped and they stopped carrying rental consoles. I got it and every game for like $100. Teleroboxer and Wario Land are about the only ones worth playing, but not with the neckstrain of the accessory that is needed to play this nonsense.
Who asked for this over something more exciting?
I'm not going to try this, but it sure surprised me.
First VR with Labo, now again with Virtual Boy. Anyone else thinking that Nintendo is eventually going to turn the Switch into a VR system, or release VR games for it?
Oh, the accessory is required? That's a very Nintendo thing to do. I only wanted to play Wario Land, so guess I'm still emulating it.
I worked at a software etc. when this first came out. We had three of them set up in the back of the store to demo.... At least 50% of the time when someone would go back and try the virtual boy they would leave sick... a few even threw up in our store. So, every time someone would go back to play on them, myself and the other employee would cease our conversations to see what was going to happen next. Ahhh, the good ole days.
Just got my pre-order in
no i don't care what others think i think it's neat
Just let us play without the stupid peripheral. It really is not necessary. We didn't need that thing to see the footage in the Direct, and we don't need it to see it when we play regularly on our systems. This is ridiculous.
This is Nintendo being Nintendo. The part that I'm not so enthusiastic about unfortunately.
No idea if any of the games are actually any good either.
i thought they learned from their mistakes
@sp1oopy "I don't like it, nobody should be allowed to have it!"
There's gotta be a way to play these games as basic games, right?
Somehow, this was the highlight of the Direct for me. Probably because it was so out of left field, and I got a good laugh out of it. Day one buy.
They remember, that's awesome. Can't wait to try VB Wario Land soon.
Sometimes Nintendo you are just the most Nintendo.
@N00BiSH im one eyed tho...
@FullbringIchigo I think it was your post that made me aware pre-orders are up in Australia, thank you! The Virtual Boy's always been a bit of a mystery to me and I'm keen to try VB Wario Land legitimately, bring on the wait!
@norwichred Just pre-ordered one in the UK.
lol @ the stop liking what I don't like salt this announcement has brought out. We're going to be enjoying Virtual Boy games and no one can stop us. The library of games has always had a small handful of greats. The delivery system was the problem.
