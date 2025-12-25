Guide Nintendo Switch 2 System Transfer: How To Move All Games, Saves, Profiles From Switch 1 When old becomes new

Create a user profile and link your Nintendo Account

Let's say you're starting from scratch with the Switch 2 - you'll want to create a new user profile.

Now, even if you don't have an original Switch, you may already have a Nintendo Account, so you can sign into this to expedite the process. If not, you'll be prompted to create your profile icon.

Don't worry too much about this at this early stage. Whether you create a Mii or just go for a bog-standard image of Mario, you can always alter it later.

When setting up a Nintendo Account (which you'll need to use the eShop), you'll need an email address and a secure password. Make sure you have access to your email to authenticate your new Nintendo Account.

Set up Parental Controls

You'll also be prompted to set up parental controls, so feel free to do this if you've purchased a Switch 2 for your child. Doing so will allow you to set a daily play limit, monitor your child's activity, and customise who they can and can't interact with via GameChat.

If you're making use of this, it's recommended that you also download the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app on iOS or Android. Sign in here with your Nintendo Account and you can link your Switch 2 to the app. Otherwise, you can set appropriate restrictions via the console itself.

Expand your storage with a MicroSD Express Card

The Switch 2 comes with 256GB of internal storage (a certain amount of which is taken up with the operating system). This is a hefty amount, but some Switch 2 games are pretty large, so you might find yourself running out of space quite quickly.

We've got you sorted on where to find the best MicroSD Express Cards for your console. We can't stress this enough – normal MicroSD cards will not work. Yes, they're super cheap these days, but don't give in to temptation. Express Cards are more expensive, but they're the only ones that are compatible with Switch 2. Stick to our guide, and you'll be fine.

As for where to insert your MicroSD Express Card, turn your Switch 2 console on its back (in handheld mode – don't go messing with your dock, now). Lift up the kickstand; underneath, you'll see your console's serial number on the left, and a small MicroSD slot on the right. Insert your Express Card here, with the text side facing up.