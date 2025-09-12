The September 2025 Nintendo Direct was a bumper showcase, with an hour of announcements for Switch and Switch 2 and a few big surprises - including big first-party news.
Below is the full Nintendo Direct September 2025 video, plus every game announcement accompanied by a trailer, any release date info, plus a link to our wider coverage.
Nintendo Direct September 2025
First up, here's the entire presentation again if you want to catch up on the whole thing:
Every Game Announcement
And now, in the order they appeared in the Direct, let's recap every game one by one.
First up, there were some non-gaming Super Mario Bros. 40th Anniversary announcements involving the Nintendo Museum and the new Mario movie coming in April 2026.