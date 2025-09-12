Nintendo Direct September 2025
Image: Nintendo Life

The September 2025 Nintendo Direct was a bumper showcase, with an hour of announcements for Switch and Switch 2 and a few big surprises - including big first-party news.

Below is the full Nintendo Direct September 2025 video, plus every game announcement accompanied by a trailer, any release date info, plus a link to our wider coverage.

YouTube Video

Nintendo Direct September 2025

First up, here's the entire presentation again if you want to catch up on the whole thing:

Every Game Announcement

And now, in the order they appeared in the Direct, let's recap every game one by one.

First up, there were some non-gaming Super Mario Bros. 40th Anniversary announcements involving the Nintendo Museum and the new Mario movie coming in April 2026.

Which segued into...

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Switch 1) + amiibo - 2nd October 2025

Travel the cosmos with Mario in these two classic games — now with enhanced resolution, improved UI, Assist Mode, and new Storybook content.
Use button, stick and motion controls, play in Assist Mode for additional Health and fall recovery. Plus, learn more about the Lumas in new Storybook chapters.

Mario Tennis Fever (Switch 2) - 12th February 2026

Grab your Fever Racket and get ready to hit the court when the latest entry in the Mario Tennis series swings onto Nintendo Switch 2.
Try out 30 different Fever Rackets, each with their own special ability, and take your pick from 38 playable characters!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park - Spring 2026

New co-op and versus gameplay are coming to the Flower Kingdom with additional content and enhancements. Stay tuned for more info! Additionally, a physical Talking Flower based on the character from Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released next spring.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Switch 2) - Spring 2026

Join Yoshi on a new adventure as you discover a world full of unusual creatures when Yoshi and the Mysterious Book launches on Nintendo Switch 2 next spring.

Storm Lancers (Switch 1) - Today (12th September 2025)

You and your friend just crash-landed on an alien planet harboring a secret source of powerful magic. All of reality is on the verge of collapse, and two magical creatures have chosen you as their heroes. To save the planet, you’ll fight, die, and bond with the Stormhearts to rise again—stronger, fiercer, and unstoppable.
Designed for couch co-op, Storm Lancers is a fast-paced rogue-like, where every run means dodging death, overcoming enemies, and mastering powerful skills. The battle is on, so team up for survival.

Dinkum (Switch 1) - 9th November 2025

Build your dream town on a remote island inspired by the Australian Outback. In Dinkum, shape your life through farming, foraging, mining, crafting, and raising animals—all at your own pace.
Explore biomes full of wildlife, gather rare resources, customize your home, and turn your tent into a thriving community.
Play solo or with friends with up to 4-player online and local wireless co-op. On Nintendo Switch, your Outback-inspired Island life is always within reach!

Popucom (Switch 1) - Holiday 2025

Summoned to an unknown planet, you and your friends embark on a grand adventure through a fantastical world where color plays a crucial role. It is key to everything, and you must master the techniques of color switching and match-3 shooting to overcome puzzles and defeat enemies.
POPUCOM is a multiplayer co-op platform adventure game that supports motion-assisted aiming using the Nintendo Switch system’s gyroscopic sensors.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Switch 1) - Spring 2026

Create a customized crew of quirky Mii characters and help them live their best lives when Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream releases in Spring 2026 on Nintendo Switch.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Switch 1 & 2) - 30th October 2025

Experience the legendary origins of the Mortal Kombat franchise with the arcade fighting classics that started it all, plus a curated selection of most-loved home versions and rare fan-favorite releases. Unlock hidden secrets at the touch of a button, battle online with rollback netcode, and play locally using Nintendo Switch 2’s exclusive GameShare feature.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - 22nd January 2026

The first entry in the FINAL FANTASY VII remake trilogy brings the iconic city of Midgar to life with modern visuals, expanded storylines, and dynamic real-time RPG combat blended with strategic command over character’s ATB gauges, character switching, and selections to maximize a character’s effectiveness in battle.
In a world controlled by Shinra, a powerful corporation draining the planet’s life force, join Cloud Strife, a former elite soldier now working as a mercenary, as he takes on a job with the resistance group AVALANCHE. What begins as a mission of sabotage quickly escalates into a struggle that will decide the planet’s future.
This edition also includes FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, a DLC story starring ninja warrior Yuffie Kisaragi on a mission to steal a powerful materia from Shinra.

Lynked: Banner of the Spark (Switch 1 & 2) - Today (12th September 2025)

Rebuild the world, one robot at a time. Lynked: Banner of the Spark is a vibrant rogue-life RPG where you battle rogue machines and fight alongside a crew of robot allies called Unibots. Between missions, fish, farm, craft, and help grow your town with up to 5 friends.
Play solo or with friends leveraging mouse controls and GameShare on Nintendo Switch 2!

Hades 2 (Switch 1 & 2) - 25th September 2025

The first-ever sequel from Supergiant Games builds on the best aspects of the award-winning original with rich, atmospheric presentation and storytelling rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth and its deep connections to the dawn of witchcraft. As the immortal Princess of the Underworld, you'll explore a bigger, deeper mythic world, vanquishing the forces of the Titan of Time with the full might of Olympus behind you.

Kirby Air Riders + amiibo (Switch 2) - 20th November 2025

Two new Kirby Air Riders amiibo, Kirby & Warp Star and Bandana Waddle Dee & Winged Star, will be available alongside the game’s launch on Nov 20, with more Kirby Air Riders amiibo on the way!
Additionally, a second Kirby Air Riders Direct, hosted by the game’s director, Mr. Sakurai, is also on the way!

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Switch 2) - 6th November 2026

Uncover ancient truths and experience the legend of the Imprisoning War first-hand! Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 November 6th.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Switch 1 & 2) - 5th February 2026

Fix the past, save the present!
Gather your companions and travel beyond the shores of your kingdom to discover why it is the only remaining island in the world in Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.

Virtual Boy - Nintendo Classics (Switch 1 & 2) - 17th February 2026

Yes, really. No, we're not trolling you!

Enjoy the following games for Nintendo’s stereoscopic system: Mario’s Tennis, Teleroboxer, Galactic Pinball, and more will be released over time. The dedicated accessory needed to play Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics will be available for pre-purchase at a later date. A cardboard model of the accessory will also be available.

FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE (Switch 2) - Early 2026

When twin sisters Mio and Mayu Amakura find themselves lost in a village that has vanished from the map, they fight to unravel the mysteries of the supernatural phenomena surrounding them in this beautiful revival of the fan-favorite Japanese horror adventure, FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE.
Featuring breath-taking horror effects and atmosphere alongside intense battles, players repel ghosts through the photography of the famed Camera Obscura, fending off ghosts as they uncover the village’s secrets.

Players will feel the unease and fear of exploring the abandoned buildings shrouded in darkness thanks to updated exploration and combat elements as the story of a sister’s bond unfolds, all guided by a crimson butterfly.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - Fall 2025

14-second trailer, anyone?

Heroes, Foes, Legends, and more from across the World of ONE PIECE collide once more!

Overcooked 2! Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - Holiday 2025

Journey back to the Onion Kingdom and assemble your team of chefs in classic couch co-op or online play for up to four players, in Overcooked! 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition!

Alongside the Overcooked! multiplayer chaos you know and love, Overcooked! 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will be served with a platter of new content for chefs new and old to enjoy:

  • Tear up the kitchen with 4K, 60 FPS gameplay.
  • Make use of Switch 2 features like CameraPlay.
  • Meet a new Switch 2 exclusive Chef: The Platinum Platypus.

Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - Fall 2025

You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won’t be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town’s most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness! The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition includes mouse controls and 4-player split-screen co-op, and with GameShare, you and up to four friends can play if one person has the game.

Human Fall Flat - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - Spring 2026

Explore surreal dreamscapes where each level is a new playground for puzzle-solving fun, from snowy peaks to vibrant worlds full of surprises.
Enjoy mouse controls, exciting new levels like Dockyard, Hike, and Candyland, along with classic favorites such as Castle and Aztec and all future levels! Human Fall Flat Nintendo Switch 2 Edition offers the charm and chaos you love, whether you're upgrading from the original Nintendo Switch version or playing for the first time.

Play online multiplayer for up to eight players, where teamwork and laughter are guaranteed. Push, pull, climb, and flop your way through puzzles with friends or solo, the choice is yours!

Get ready to fall, flail, and have a blast!

PowerWash Simulator 2 (Switch 2) - Fall 2025

Get ready for some good clean fun! Double the satisfaction with local split-screen co-op or online play with up to 4 washers. Clean up the filthy town of Muckingham and beyond with a whole host of new cleaning equipment and uncover new mysteries.

Suika Game Planet (Switch 1 & 2) - Winter 2025

Easy start, space-deep fun. Suika Game Planet is the exciting new sequel to the hit Suika Game.
This time, the action moves to outer space with a new circular stage—Poppy, the orbiting character, circles the planet and drops fruit from any angle. Collide matching ones to evolve them into bigger fruit. Aim for a watermelon to score big, but if fruit overflows from the planet for too long, it’s game over.

Enjoy the new “Super Evolution” combo feature, where bonus points, music changes, and special effects boost the excitement. On Nintendo Switch 2, experience a new Game Share mode locally with up to four players working together on a single board. This drop-style puzzle game combines intuitive controls with engaging depth for endless fun.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Switch 1 & 2) - 4th December 2025

Samus is targeted by the deadly sharpshooter Sylux, and lands on Viewros in the aftermath of their clash. She’ll need all her tools and abilities, including her new technologically-advanced bike Vi-O-La, to survive and escape.
Additionally, three new Metroid Prime 4: Beyond amiibo are also on the way: Samus (Metroid Prime 4), Samus & Vi-O-La (Metroid Prime 4), and enigmatic bounty hunter Sylux (Metroid Prime 4).

Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC (Switch 2) - Today (12th September 2025)

Meet some friendly faces on DK Island and race to fill quotas for the Void Company in Emerald Rush with this paid DLC. Plus, a free demo of Donkey Kong Bananza will also be available on Nintendo eShop today.

Pokémon Pokopia (Switch 2) - 2026

Play as a Ditto transformed into a human and shape an empty land into a beautiful home for Pokémon in Pokémon Pokopia, releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A (Switch 1 & 2) - 16th October 2025

New Mega Evolutions have been revealed for Chesnaught, Delphox, and Greninja! You’ll be able to Mega Evolve these Pokémon by earning their Mega Stones from online Ranked Battles with Nintendo Switch Online.

Danganronpa 2X2 (Switch 1 & 2) - 2026

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair is back and better than ever! Expect just as much chaotic content in a brand-new scenario with brand-new twists. The freshly revamped original scenario from Danganronpa 2 will also be included.

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS (Switch 2) - 22nd January 2026

Fueled by electrifying 1 vs. 1,000 action, DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS intensifies the battlefield with massive armies populating your screen from end-to-end.
Boasting the most intense combat and largest armies in DYNASTY WARRIORS franchise history, the musou thriller transports you to a tumultuous, war-torn Three Kingdoms. From the “Yellow Turban Rebellion” to the climax of the “Battle of Chibi,” the story of DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS drops you into the heart of an ancient China in turmoil.

Through the eyes of a nameless hero, you’ll fight fiercely while making bold choices to restore peace and shape history all while battling enormous enemy armies in an unprecedented scale where thousands of soldiers collide!

The DLC will also feature new alternative stories that will be released simultaneously!

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Switch 2) - 13th March 2026

Ride, befriend, raise, and battle with monsters in a vibrant and expansive world filled with a colorful cast of characters. Take to the skies in this thrilling story-rich, turn-based RPG set in the world of Monster Hunter.

Partner Sizzle Reel

Two Point Museum (Switch 2) - 28th October 2025

Disgaea 7 Complete (Switch 2) - 10th October 2025

EA SPORTS FC26 (Switch 1 & 2) - 26th September 2025

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake (Switch 1 & 2) - 30th October 2025

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Switch 2) - "This Winter"

LEGO Voyagers (Switch 1 & 2) - 15th September 2025

Little Nightmares III (Switch 1 & 2) - 10th October 2025

Persona 3 Reload (Switch 2) - 23rd October 2025

Resident Evil Requiem + RE7 & RE8 Gold Editions (Switch 2) - 27th February 2026

Resident Evil Requiem is the ninth title in the mainline Resident Evil series. Prepare to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core. A new era of survival horror begins in 2026. Technological advancements combined with the development team's depth of experience combine in a story with rich characters and gameplay that's more immersive than ever before.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave (Switch 1 & 2) - 2026

The newest entry in the Fire Emblem series is set to enter the arena. Watch the debut trailer to get a glimpse of the story, characters, and strategic turn-based gameplay that players can expect. Who’s that at the end of the trailer?

