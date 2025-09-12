I just can't rate it with any of the options in offer. "Unpredictable" is the best word to describe this direct, as Nintendo really went out and announced so many games, but few of them were spoken about before..

I still wonder if some games previously rumoured will be coming soon, like Red Dead Redemption 2 or Tekken 8, and what about Microsoft Studios' games?

Besides, there's still the noticeable absence of a Game Pass-like service on the system, which gives it a major practical disadvantage over basically any Windows-based handheld, or even Steam Deck. I could argue there just aren't enough games for Switch 2 yet, but on Switch 1? It's the other way around!

Maybe Xbox will held specific announcements here some other day, but I hoped to at least see RDR2, Tekken 8 or even Metal Gear Solid Delta. It's nice to see the modern Resident Evil games coming, and Monster Hunter Stories 3 is currently the closest thing to Monster Hunter Wilds on Switch 2, but still...

And what about Mario Kart World's absence? Is that everything the game has? I truly hope not.

Overall I think Nintendo has a different strategy now. Maybe they could still hold a Partner Showcase, either before the year ends or the first general Direct of 2026, anything can come to Switch 2 really. At least they did show the first-party game we wanted, so no need for further presentations on that for this year. Except for Mario Kart World news of course :/