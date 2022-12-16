Nintendo has just added four more games to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive app for the Switch Online Expansion Pack service. The latest editions include Golden Axe II, Alien Storm, Columns and Virtua Fighter 2! Japan has received the same four titles.
To play these games on your Switch, you'll need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership and a subscription to the higher-priced Expansion Pack tier.
- Nintendo Switch Online - Every NES, SNES, N64 And Sega Genesis Game Available
- Every Nintendo Switch Online Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Game Ranked
What do you think of these latest titles? Have you tried out the Expansion Pack yet? Leave a comment below.
Comments (22)
Virtua Fighter 2? I'm completely down, will be playing!
Virtua Fighter was on Genesis? That's so weird to me, this is almost like a fan demake someone would make nowadays.
All of these are already available via the Genesis Collection that’s been out for a few years now.
I knew Virtua Fighter was on the 32X, but never that it was on the Mega Drive
It’s nice to see people excited about Virtua Fighter, but unfortunately the Genesis version is awful. Hopefully the Yakuza games eventually come to Switch. Some of those games have the full arcade version of Virtua Fighter or Virtua Fighter 2 in them.
Good lineup. Golden Axe II in particular is very good.
@kkslider5552000 Sadly it was a 2D demake. VF only got 3D for the 32X port of the first game.
I actually liked the Mega Drive Virtua Fighter .. i know it's not the same and hated on some what but i kinda like its simplicity
@kkslider5552000 Yup, quite surprising really. I remember playing this on on Sega Channel back when I was a kid. It's cool they made it into a 2D fighter.
I also remember Sega making a Game Gear edition called Virtua Fighter Animation. Played that one later on though. It was crazy Sega tried to make versions of the games on older systems.
@GameOtaku Yup, played Virtua Fighter 2 on that collection, and I have the older PC release of this one Sega released a long time ago on their own website (thankfully, it was a DRM-free release too).
Didn't we do this one already? Did I die and got back in time?
Yay, 4 games I will never play because I won't buy NSO online expansion pass!
Wow that VF2 port is something I had no idea existed. It doesn’t exactly look great either.
Alien Storm and Golden Axe II are good.
Oh wow, aren't we all lucky! Nintendo has drip fed us plebs some more crumbs for 60 bucks a year!
Thank goodness for retroarch on series x, via dev mode (nothing else worth playing on that console as well) have been playing an abundance of genesis, snes, n64, gamecube games. Not to mention, the back compat 360 and og games, that's why for me, series x is best console at the moment.
I wouldve glady bought many of these games on switch if nintendo actually released any and "allowed" us to purchase them.
Probably not going to happen, but I'd like to have Splatterhouse and its sequel on this service.
Golden Axe II was a great choice though.
@nessisonett Didn't play great, either. A neat demake, for sure, but the fluidity of the Saturn game didn't transfer well.
I kinda have a soft spot for 16-bit Virtua Fighter 2.
It feels like a fan-made demake, and I kinda like it for that reason.
Plus the soundtrack makes good use of that crunchy Mega Drive soundfont.
Cool.
I love the Golden Axe games and Alien Storm looks like an interesting enough game.
No complaints about these titles, I just wish Nintendo showed more love to the SNES and NES. There are plenty more titles they can throw up on those two systems, but they just don't.
All already available on the Sega Collection :-/
When are you coming out with new SNES games, Nintendo??
Tap here to load 22 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...