Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has just added four more games to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive app for the Switch Online Expansion Pack service. The latest editions include Golden Axe II, Alien Storm, Columns and Virtua Fighter 2! Japan has received the same four titles.





☑️ Golden Axe II

☑️ Alien Storm

☑️ Columns

☑️ Virtua Fighter 2 Four SEGA Genesis games have been made available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!☑️ Golden Axe II☑️ Alien Storm☑️ Columns☑️ Virtua Fighter 2 pic.twitter.com/m3QZRepsLR December 16, 2022

To play these games on your Switch, you'll need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership and a subscription to the higher-priced Expansion Pack tier.

What do you think of these latest titles? Have you tried out the Expansion Pack yet? Leave a comment below.