Digital Eclipse has announced that the curious Tetris sequel Welltris will be added to the excellent compilation title Tetris Forever via a free update on Switch.

The game, originally release in 1989, takes the same basic gameplay of Tetris, but adds in an extra dimension, essentially turning the gameplay area into a 'well'. It's weird stuff, and it's no surprise that it didn't quite reach the same cultural heights as its predecessor, but it's an excellent new addition to the game nevertheless. Digital Eclipse also promises to add more games in the future, so keep your eyes peeled.

Not only that, but Tetris Forever has also received some welcome improvements, including the ability to remap controls on Tetris Time Warp and the Electronika 60, MS-DOS, and Apple II versions of Tetris. An audio issue with the Switch version has also been patched out.

Let's check out exactly what's been added here then:

Welltris (Spectrum Holobyte, MS-DOS)

The first follow-up to Tetris created by Alexey Pajitnov, Welltris is a beloved variant in which Tetriminos (and other shapes) fall down four sides of a well. TETRIS TIME WARP - All players can now individually remap their controls in Tetris Time Warp, the new four-player Digital Eclipse game included in Tetris Forever that has proven to be a hit with both casual and competitive players. Control remapping was the most requested feature change from players. OTHER IMPROVEMENTS More customization options: Players can now remap their controls in Electronika 60, MS-DOS & Apple II games on console. This functionality was previously added to the PC version in November. Switch version audio fix: At launch, a conflict with the Rewind functionality caused audio issues that could be heard while playing some classic games in the Nintendo Switch version of Tetris Forever. As a first step, the team has disabled the Rewind function in games that had audio glitches, which has fixed the issue. The team will look into the possibility of restoring Rewind in a future update.

Tetris Forever is available now via the Switch eShop. In our 8/10 review, we said that it's the "best breakdown of the franchise's creation and evolution so far".