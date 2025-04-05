Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 803k

There's been a lot of speculation about the potential power of the Switch 2 since Nintendo published shared details this week and now the Sid Meier's Civilization VII team at Firaxis has chimed in with its own first-hand development experience.

Following the confirmation of a 'Switch 2 Edition' of the game in the latest Direct broadcast, Civ's executive producer Dennis Shirk told Stephen Totilo of Game File how Civilization VII's graphical performance on Switch 2 is comparable to a "mid-tier PC" experience:

“We were able to make this look like a mid-tier PC, because it's got enough power.”

The amount of horsepower the Switch 2 is packing apparently made the team at Firaxis "extremely happy".

It's not just all about the power though, with Firaxis also confirming Civilization on the successor system will support the mouse capabilities of Joy-Con 2 - allowing you to point and click as if you are actually playing the game on a PC!

This follows Nvidia yesterday (responsible for the new Switch system's custom processor) claiming the Switch 2 has "10x the graphics performance of the Nintendo Switch". Digital Foundry has also shared some thoughts about the potential capabilities of the system.

Sid Meier's Civilization VII arrives alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on 5th June 2025 and if you already own the existing Switch release, you can experience these enhancements on Switch 2 by purchasing the game upgrade.