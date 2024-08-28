Has there ever been a horror movie that's used elevator music successfully as its entire soundtrack? We mean a reasonably good one. Any suggestions? It almost seems there may be something tonally mismatched about the idea — unless you're going for comedy — and, honestly, when playing Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, it's sometimes tough to know whether it's horror or humour we're supposed to be enjoying. It's hard to know whether to laugh or cry.
This brand new entry in the Famicom Detective Club adventure series has managed to arrive to quite a bit more fanfare and interest than would usually be reserved for an entry in a visual novel franchise that, whilst perfectly fine, has never really set the gaming world alight. Old has-beens (like this writer) sampled Tantei Club Part II via fan translation and enjoyed it for what it was, but whilst the 2021 remakes are nice to have, it's hard to say they are absolute must-plays, even whilst recognising their importance in terms of influencing the likes of Ace Attorney.
There's very obviously a cultural aspect to this. These are traditionally styled games, they adhere to a format that is hugely popular in Japan, where the slow pace and often frustrating mechanics are part of the deal, and if you're a fan of this stuff — as you may well be given the explosive growth of the VN genre around the world in recent times — well then, you don't need us to tell you how it looks and feels to play, especially if you've sampled the incredibly similar remakes. The oddball mismatch of tones combining cartoonish visuals, supermarket tannoy music, and child murder has been a running theme in these games and it continues in this new entry.
Which brings us to the biggest issue we have with this one: It rode in on a wave of potential terror that it doesn't justify. Well, not really anyway.
This is resolutely a Famicom Detecitve Club game. Forget all the Bloober Team nonsense and any other rumours of a huge shift in tone to something much darker. The originals earned 16 ratings for their stories, and this one pushes the boat out just that little bit further. With references to murdered teens, some disturbing imagery when Emio is on-screen, and an unsettling and rather icky vibe to the odd character here and there, we can see why it has technically got itself that scary adult rating, but we personally didn't find anything particularly frightening during our playthrough, as unsettling as it might be at times.
This isn't usually an issue, we know what to expect with Famicom Detective Club, and this one is definitely the darkest of the lot, but having had our hopes raised for something truly terrifying, it takes a little time to settle down and enjoy what is still a very well-written and intriguing mystery, albeit one that's very hard to see as an adults-only affair overall.
We won't give away any juicy details — and there are three whole demos on the eShop to try out if you're really intrigued — but this new entry continues directly on from its predecessors, reintroducing the same main characters from the Utsugi Detective Agency (you even get to play as Ayumi Tachibana in select chapters this time) as they investigate the bizarre murder of Eisuke Sasaki, a 15-year-old who's been found dead with a smiley-face bag over his head. It's a murder that bears a worrying resemblance to a spate of killings from two decades prior, as well as seeming to copycat the style of the urban myth, Emio.
From this premise, we set about travelling to question persons of interest and look for any and all clues. If you've played the recent remakes, or Ace Attorney, you'll know the general gist here as you slowly pick through a bunch of options relating to how you proceed to quiz people. The writing, which is thankfully excellent throughout, does a whole lot of easing our frustrations during these sequences which, irritatingly, still refuse to blank out or signify conversational branches which have been exhausted. This is the true horror at play here.
Questioning folk, or even just having a conversation, involves way too much guessing and stopping and clicking on options just to see if they've been played out. It makes for sequences that feel artificially lengthened and the first four or five hours of the game — which is, y'know, quite a lot of hours — suffers for this sludgy, trudgy pace. Nothing of real note occurs for too long early doors, and the conversations and lack of movement or urgency can become a little tiresome.
It's annoying, too, that there's no definitive way of being clever about how you work - there's no way to figure out the right option beforehand, to have the conversation flow naturally because you're being, well, Ace. So it turns into a guessing game, trolling through menus, trying to use a phone that's out of charge, trying to yell out for characters who aren't there and repeatedly attempting to "travel" because the character has just given up responding to any of your options. Then you realise you had to do something exacting, like studying their face, to move things along. It's tedious at times, it really is.
And yet, it's hard to stay mad for very long because it's all so very odd and strange and enjoyable despite the lack of huge scares, and even despite the frustrations of your simplistic investigative techniques. Ahhhh...so that's why they make it so kooky! There's a very strong cast of characters to engage with here, the writing is often very amusing and doing things like staring at a man's crotch as you study him in order to elicit a cheeky "My eyes are up here" adds a playful dimension that's hard not to appreciate.
We've got a great line of pervy school teachers, weirdos, and other characters who are presented with real skill, and they really get under your skin thanks to some lovely animation and voice-acting - which is Japanese-only this time again, we're afraid. This makes for sequences of questions that, whilst annoying for the reasons we've already noted, still raise plenty of smiles, as well as leading you off in wrong directions and having you mistrust or suspect a whole bunch of folk before beginning to hone in on the actual answers to the mystery.
The art style is similarly impressive. The remakes were lovely upgrades to the 8-bit originals in this regard, and this continues with some wonderfully evocative backdrops and characters who move around and express emotions clearly, as well as some appropriately disturbing Emio imagery.
It certainly could have been more, had we got a few quality-of-life changes (please highlight exhausted avenues of conversation, for the love of God), and had it lived up to pre-release hype that suggested a whole new era of darkness and terror was about to descend on Nintendo HQ.
We also have to admit a certain amount of surprise at just how similar everything plays in relation to the 2021 remakes. There's been no seizing of the opportunity to change anything at all beyond the player-character now speaking (which can be turned off in the menus), and no English voicework does hurt a little. And while all of this makes sense with these traditional-styled offerings, we can't help but think some streamlining and refinements could have been added to give you a less frustrating time during your investigations. It would have been a very quick and easy way to nab another point out of us. In terms of performance, and as expected given the genre, everything runs beautifully here whether you are in docked or handheld mode.
Overall, Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detecitve Club is probably, just about, this writer's favourite of the series (with the original taking second place, for those interested). There's an intriguing and stylish mystery here, and the writing and characters will keep anyone more than interested for the duration. It's just a shame there's not a little more modernisation or refinement mechanically to make for a smoother experience. Not that series fans are likely to care about that.
Emio - The Smiling Man has been hyped up a little too much in terms of how dark in tone the whole thing is. This is still silly, kooky stuff, just like its predecessors. The sometimes frustrating core mechanics also haven't seen any refinement this time around, which is a shame. And so it's left to some top-notch writing to save the day, which it just about does. Once this troubling and intriguing story has its hooks in you (remember there are three demos to try if you're unsure), it's hard to put down. And that, at the end of the day, is all Tantei Club fans will be looking for.
Who is even asking for this?
Give us a new F-Zero or Star Fox.
Now that's a surprising rating for a Nintendo title.
No English voicework is actually a plus
I used the word tedious myself about this game. I like it, but there is definite tedium.
Ultimately it comes down to this. In 1-5 years time, if I haven't bought this game, would I want it in my Nintendo collection? Yes, I think so. And if I don't buy it now, how much cheaper will I be able to buy it for in 1-5 years time? Probably wouldn't get cheaper than £20. So £32.55 now, although steep for what I think this comprises, is a 'Ahh, I may as well' kind of proposition.
Unless they release a FDC collection...
@Uncle_Franklin I mean personally I'm a billion times more interested in this than I ever would be in more of Star Fox or F-Zero.
@ocarin I mean, there's kind of no possible way to actually argue that? Even if you're not a fan of dubs pretty much any game nowadays would give you multiple language options.
“Nintendo should branch out into more mature games”
“Nintendo should do more with their legacy content”
Nintendo releases an M-rated sequel to a series of Famicom detective games.
“…Nintendo should stop doing those things and give us Star Fox Zero To The Power of Zero instead”
Scanning other reviews, it seems like the average will end up at 77ish, if I were to guess.
Some of the guess-and-check mechanics not being modernized is an unfortunate, but I also understand why it fits in these style of games. That said, story and writing are king here and I’m glad that seemed to have been done well. I still own and haven’t played the previous FDC games, so I’ll just be wishlisting this for now. If I was more reckless with my cash, I’d buy this Day 1 to support Nintendo making swings for the fences like these.
This feels like a Twitter reply section.
Anyways, I'm glad this game is getting good reviews, because if it does well, that'll mean that Nintendo will branch out more with future titles, and that's always good.
Also, there hasn't been a new Famicom Detective Club in decades, so I'm happy to see another dormant franchise get readopted.
Is it as long as 1 and 2 or is it longer?
@Maxz Did one person exclusively said all those, or you are just picking random phrases from random people?
Whatever point you are trying to make doesn't work here.
Guy on the left says “Nintendo should branch out into more Mature games”
Girl in the middle says "Nintendo should do more with their legacy content”
Guy on the right says "…Nintendo should stop doing those things and give us Star Fox Zero Point Zero instead”
It would be one thing if a single person said all those, then you would have point. They can't make up their mind. But random people all wanting different things from Nintendo, is no different than random people all wanting different things when it comes to everything.
Though I’m glad to see lesser known series get more of a spotlight, that teaser that got everybody’s attention really hiked up my expectations for how dark this would get, but having played the demo so far, yeaaaah… that teaser gave the complete wrong impression of what this game will probably end up reaching on that scale. 7 sounds about right, the mechanics don’t feel intuitive at all and should have been handled better in a brand new release, but the pace and writing are definitely decent.
I've only spent a bit of time with the demo, but the game almost gives you too much autonomy for a visual novel. Sometimes I just want to chill and read a bit of back-and-forth between characters - Danganronpa does this really well, but Emio is constantly prompting you with options to 'Call/Engage', 'Ask/Listen', or 'Look/Examine'. There's almost an element of trial and error as to which option will actually move the story forward.
Not a single good word/mention about JP voice-over/seiyûs at all? Sigh
Also, wish all JP games that don't let you play with the original voice-over had «No original JP voice-over» as a con. MGS Master Disaster Collection haven't had any mention of JP voices in its review at all. And it don't have dual audio option. Lack of original voice-over always shall be a con. And it always needs to be mentioned.
Thanks for the review, seems like a great if not even better game for Famicom Detective Club fans despite its issues and that's what matters the most in my opinion, looking forward to playing it myself (even more so since it being not that scary is a plus for me) although as I mentioned before I want to play the remakes of the previous games first and and see how much I end up enjoying this series - knowing me, most likely I'll overall enjoy them!
By the way, don't get at all comments of the kind "Nintendo should've given us a game in x series instead" not only because not every game is for you personally, but also considering that in this specific case Sakamoto-san would've never worked on an F-Zero or Star Fox game in the first place and in general creators should make the games etc. they want to make!
I still plan on giving the demo a try, but the low score based on the core mechanics is a giant red flag for me. Even if the story and art are good, when it comes down to it, core mechanics are one of the most critical aspects of a good game in my opinion. If I'm in it for just the story, I'll read a book or watch a movie!
@Lizuka In most cases, KONAMI's games don't have dual/multi audio option. Last SaGa game features only Eng dub. Super Smash Bros. Special/Ultimate don't have multi audio option.
People keep calling this a visual novel, but it sounds more like an old-school adventure game. Which would make sense, because that's what the original FDC games were as well.
@Uncle_Franklin You realize this wasn't released instead of new games in those series, right? It's not like there's a "Star Fox development fund" piggy bank that Nintendo smashed open because they wanted to make this instead.
@Olliemar28 I call on you to engage the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake. If you ask me, I will listen to your thoughts about it.
I look forward to how you examine the remake as a fan.
No English dub?! Easy pass for me then.
Seems to be a case of 'if you like Famciom Detective Club, you'll love this' based on everything I've seen online which, as an avid VN/adventure game fan, is more than fine by me XD
Gonna be tackling the whole series at some point next year myself and Emio seems like it'll be a cracking closer for it; can't wait to give it a go and really hope this leads to FDC coming back as a full-fledged series again 👻🛍👻
@Ralizah The official description of FDC on Nintendo.com calls it an " interactive visual novel", although the Emio description only says episodic' and 'interactive drama'. But it seems fair to call the series visual novels since Nintendo itself does in some places. The terms are very blurry.
@ocarin Was thinking the same thing. Games like this are better read than listened to.
@Lizuka It's actually very easy to argue. English voice acting would increase costs. Lower costs means lower price.
Ive played the demo and committed to the preorder, but I wanted to mention that I am grateful for text translations that are in languages other than just English and Japanese - like most visual novel releases. There are plenty of fans of the visual novel genre that are grateful to read in their preferred language. Japanese only dub doesn’t bother me at all.
At least the story is pretty good, as it's said everywhere. I will get if I ever see it for a low price. If not, well, there are plenty other games to play...
@Olliemar28 This was my main concern with the first chapter in the demo as well. I also found it annoying that I have to select the same inquiry options from the menu over and over to continue the related dialogue. I vastly prefer the way Ace Attorney does it, where instead of generic menu options it's actually a recognisable sentence and it adds or renames the options when you advance.
This game feels too tedious for me personally.
I don’t think this team could have made a Star Fox or F Zero. In fact those two series specifically are among Nintendos most technically complex games, and this… isn’t that. This is like the opposite of those games!
I think it’s fair to insist that this series modernize in some ways and try to expand its appeal worthy of a Nintendo iconic franchise… but also this is probably the exact game fans wanted? And it’s GOOD that Nintendo is making niche titles in addition to their more mainstream output
@Lizuka What @Dr_Corndog said is correct. Koei Tecmo behind the Dynasty Warriors series effectively cut English dubbing from the majority of their western releases to save costs.
Voice acting is costly. Quality voice acting is expensive.
Granted I’ve only played to the end of chapter 3 but the systems have been modernised quite a bit compared to the original remasters. Tbh the system improvements were what jumped out at me as the biggest improvement. The originals felt far more like 90s PC adventure games while so far the menu system seems to follow along with a more logical approach that doesn’t require spamming every option.
@Maxz You're kinda right, but it's also true that I've NEVER seen someone asking for a new FDC entry, and there are TONS of people always asking for new entries of games from other IPs such as F-Zero, Golden Sun, Eternal Darkness or Star Fox...
Also, this couldn't even be considered a "game" per se. It's an interactive novel, but a novel after all.
I was intrigued but sadly the lack of dub was a problem. I can speak an okay-ish level of Japanese and I found it confusing following the English text and hearing bits of Japanese that I understood at the same time. For a typical game that's not a problem. But this game is mostly about reading and listening, so it's a pass from me. I'm sure others will love it though.
All I will remember about this game is the attempted bait and switch in the way it was announced.
Thanks for the review. A seven of ten is pretty much what I expected having read several previews beforehand, thats fine with me. I won't lie, the issues with the gameplay’s core mechanics is really a minus but I can look past that if it means a splendid story and well-written characters. Hopefully the game will be successful enough that Nintendo will do more with the series in the long run.
@ocarin I don't know why people think it's so cool to say all English dubs suck. Plenty of good ones, and I'm sure they could just make it optional as well.
@Uncle_Franklin I also want a new F zero, however, this game (Famicom Detective), is also interesting, and there are many people who are interested in it (include me) and, also,
there are many more who have even waited for a new installment of this franchise, and it is very good that after several years, and after a remake, there is a new game, and if it goes well, this franchise has more future, and that could encourage more to Nintendo for developing other franchises like F-zero and Star fox, and maybe another sleeping; Let's not be 'selfish' with that attitude...
