The big talking point that has arisen out of the Switch 2 Direct is Nintendo's approach to game pricing. Mario Kart World comes with a suggested retail price of $80 / £75, and while the likes of Donkey Kong Bananza is a little cheaper at a suggested $69.99 / £66.99 (both cheaper when bought digitally, we might add), hearing a figure that high has been a tough pill to swallow.

And yet, we mustn't forget that this is only a suggested price. Retailers are free to list titles at whatever lump sum they please and for some European storefronts, Nintendo's starting figure is clearly too high.

As brought to our attention by the wonderful Jon Cartwright on BlueSky, some EU listings for upcoming Switch 2 titles are already appearing as low as €60 — a €20 drop on Nintendo's suggestion. French retailer CDiscount has copies of Donkey Kong Bananza up for pre-order for €59.90, and regional Amazon listings for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition can be found at the same price.

as hoped EU retailers are not following suggested retail price Nintendo list DK physical as 80 Euros. Retailers are starting to list games at 60 instead — Jon Cartwright (@jon.gvg.io) 2025-04-04T09:58:22.598Z

While UK retailers haven't started listing Switch 2 software pre-orders at the time of writing, we've heard that storefronts in Spain and Italy are sticking to Nintendo's suggested prices as the first wave of pre-orders start to trickle out. In short, it seems that only very select stores are going against the grain on Switch 2 pricing for now, but there's every chance that others will follow suit.

During yesterday's Treehouse presentation, the live chat was flooded with comments of "DROP THE PRICE" as Nintendo started to showcase gameplay footage from its first-party offerings. The SRP has clearly caught most people off guard, but these first listings might suggest that not all hope is lost just yet.