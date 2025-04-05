Nintendo this week announced "Game-key cards" for the Switch 2, which are described as "different" from regular game cards as they don't contain the "full game data" and are instead used as a "key" to download the title onto your system via the internet.

As fans are quickly finding out, a lot of third-party titles scheduled for the launch window of the Switch 2 will be using these game-key cards, and now it seems like Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition by FromSoftware will be joining this list.

This comes from another listing on Playasia, which specifically tags how Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition is (in its own words) a "Game Key Cart" release. As mentioned by Kotaku, this was initially highlighted on social media:

Elden Ring [Tarnished Edition] for Switch 2 appears to be a game key cart (no game data on card) according to Play-Asia buff.ly/7q3BvS1 — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T19:08:03.443Z

So, if you were hoping for the full experience packed in on the game card, at this stage it's not looking promising. If we hear any updates or developments though, we'll be sure to let you know.

Fortunately, this doesn't appear to be the case with every third-party game - with CD Projekt Red confirming Cyberpunk 2077's physical Ultimate Edition will be distributed on a 64 GB game card (containing the game and expansion, with "no download required").

You can see how exactly game-key cards work in our previous post here on Nintendo Life and also find out more information about this new game card type on Nintendo's customer support page.