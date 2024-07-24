Metroidvania fans seem to be living through a golden age. Hollow Knight and the Ori series, indie hits of the last decade, have established themselves as all-time classics, spurring on a horde of imitators, tributes, and new ideas. Even just 2024’s entries range from the imaginative, lo-fi hit Animal Well to the lavishly presented Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus may be yet another Metroidvania, but, remarkably, it’s yet another one worth your time.

The story opens with an atmospheric animated cutscene, in which a “Tentaihana” celestial blossom crashes down from the heavens into a lotus flower. This introduces Bo, a little fox-like creature draped in petals. Although the narrative doesn’t go very far, the tone of the world is developed effectively, with a cheery cast of characters ranging from a two-headed clairvoyant toucan to a fishcake–headed ramen chef. Dialogue never takes itself too seriously, whether it’s referencing classic memes, breaking the fourth wall, or going very tongue-in-cheek.

Described by publisher Humble Games as an “action platformer with Metroidvania elements,” there is a case to be made that developer Squid Shock Studios has delivered a Metroidvania-lite. The relatively linear progress and quickly graspable map make it less of a slog if that’s more your thing, and the major challenge of the gameplay is in coordinating your array of moves to navigate deviously tricky platforming sections and bosses.

The core element of that traversal is a mechanic where striking an enemy or object resets Bo’s jump. By stringing together successive strikes and jumps, it’s possible to stay clear of the ground for long stretches and build huge attack combos. Add in a dash, a drift, and the other unlockable manoeuvres and you have a set of controls that can be a real handful but which opens up the skill ceiling. We got stuck far more often on challenges of dexterity than we did on exploration or environmental puzzles.

In fact, it hits that level of difficulty where you start trying to do things that you think are probably not what you’re supposed to do – like you’re one step ahead of the game. Turns out it’s the other way round and, yes, you were supposed to do something that difficult. (One particular escapade with an egg will haunt us forever.)

If you’re concerned about being blocked by ramped-up difficulty, there is some reassurance provided by a slow-motion mode among the accessibility options. We tested this out (in the interest of a thorough review, not because we couldn’t hack it… honest), and apart from making things more doable, it actually trained us to perform better with the speed cranked back up to full. The rhythm of jump, hit, jump, dash, hit, jump, hit, hit, jump… is a satisfying one to get your fingers and thumbs around, and a bit of help just brought that fun more within reach.

All those convoluted button sequences call for precision timing. For the most part, Path of the Teal Lotus keeps up its end of the deal by running smoothly. We did feel like our Switch was having a hard time with some of the more spectacular scenery and things felt sluggish here and there. However, as much as we would love an excuse for failure in the tougher sequences, we couldn’t honestly say the frame rate held us back in practice. If you want silky smooth, maybe look elsewhere, but especially on the small screen, performance isn’t an issue.

And the visuals this game throws around are really gorgeous. The hand-drawn cartoon style, accentuated by dramatic parallax, shafts of light, and moving environments is executed beautifully. Bosses are a treat, with a bridge-troll princess standing out as a real screen-filler, drawing on classic Japanese woodblock prints – notably Hokusai’s views of Mount Fuji. Elsewhere, stone foxes turn their heads as you pass through a rich green forest with a rainbow pouring overhead, or sunbeams blast through scattering cherry blossoms between gnarled tree trunks. It’s a style that’s had the video game treatment before, notably in Okami, but Bo’s realisation of it feels fresh.

Bringing the world further to life is the music, which sets the atmosphere as much by its well-timed absence as by its blend of traditional Japanese instruments and more modern sounds. Plenty of moments leave the sound effects to do the talking, in the form of knocking bamboo, faintly crackling embers, the booming footsteps of a huge spirit lurking through the distant backdrop, and wind hushing through leaves.

Apart from the art direction, Path of the Teal Lotus is steeped in Japanese culture and language. 'Steeped' is the operative word here, as there’s a big focus on tea. Bo carries a kettle that fills with tea as you land blows on enemies. If you have a few seconds to sit still safely then you can drink it to recharge your health. The kettle itself can be upgraded alongside Bo, too. A quick cuppa also accompanies each save, at miniature shrines dotted around the map. Collectible omamori charms and daruma figures also serve as buffs and special attacks respectively, while many characters and locations are named with Japanese words. It can sometimes feel like a whistle-stop tour of Japanese cliches – torii gates, chouchin lanterns, cherry blossoms, temples, shrines, and ramen are in abundance – but it’s clearly a passionate representation of folklore and culture.

If there’s a criticism to be levelled at Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus, it’s that it’s far from revolutionary. Everything here, even to an extent including the stylish presentation, is a gathering together of things that have come before. While it has a play experience of its own, it is distinguished from other juggernauts in the genre quite subtly. If this is going to click with you, a lot rests on those combat-meets-platforming mechanics and an appetite for a Metroidvania that leans into skill more than discovery.