There was some deserved hype surrounding Capcom’s first Fighting Collection, preserving the best of Street Fighter and Darkstalkers, and including a delicious Red Earth bonus for good measure. The furore across the internet upon the announcement of the Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, however, seemed to burn twice as bright.
Featuring seven titles, there’s nothing but gold across the board. It includes every pixel-drawn Marvel fighting game up to and including Marvel vs. Capcom 2, and all arcade originals. Capcom has ploughed the package with bonuses, from beautifully defined CRT filters and music players to original arcade art galleries, region switching, superb training modes, save states, and 4:3 screen bezels. For online play, Capcom's own rollback netcode is present and working fluidly. Although we can’t comment on how it will hold up when the servers go global, we’re optimistic it will be well maintained. You can hop in and out of matches, take on casual and ranked match-ups, and spectate freely. It’s quite the fighting festival, and buffed to a shine.
Capcom's first foray into the Marvel universe — and the collection's surprise bonus — is 1993's The Punisher, a terrific Final Fight-style belt scroller. This marks its first ever true arcade port (the Mega Drive version being heavily cut down) and allows two players to team up online as either Frank Castle or Nick Fury. Wonderfully un-PC, it’s both masochistically violent and incredibly tactile. It’s fantastic to play, looks great, and should be enough to tip any fence-sitter onto the side of a purchase.
Capcom’s foresight in picking up the Marvel license in the '90s, long before the explosion of the MCU, wasn’t wasted. In 1994 it released X-Men: Children of the Atom for arcades, applying the Street Fighter roadmap to Marvel’s favourite mutant league. Full of ultra-cool comic book visual panache, this X-Men-focused brawler features six playable characters, including Wolverine, Cyclops, Colossus, and Psylocke, as well as Magneto, Sentinel, and neat additions like Silver Samurai and Omega Red. Despite its traditional one-on-one system, it comes with flashy Hyper Combo attacks of variable depths and properties, super jumps, and subsequent Aerial Raves, as well as a limber recovery roll system. It’s very intriguing for fans of this particular Marvel IP, and an Akuma secret battle can be unlocked if you fulfil several strict requirements.
With the first of the famed crossovers still just around the corner, Marvel Super Heroes arrived in 1995. This entry is based loosely on The Infinity Gauntlet saga, with Thanos as antagonist, and Infinity Gems that can be won from your opponent during bouts - gems that provide your character with powered up states and special abilities depending on their property. It’s also the title where, in a series famed for its chaotic nature, things started to get really raucous. With 13 playable characters drawn from Marvel lore, including the likes of Juggernaut, Captain America, Spider-Man, and Iron Man, it positively blazes, building upon the framework of its predecessor and informing things to come.
With the rapidity of three games in three years, one can consider Capcom’s Marvel fighting games an ongoing work in progress. 1996 saw the first Street Fighter crossover title in X-Men vs. Street Fighter, drawing back characters from Children of the Atom. New additions like Gambit and Rogue made their debut, pitted against Capcom’s finest in Ryu, Ken, Chun-li, Cammy, M. Bison, and others. It’s also beholden to that infamous, screen-dwarfing Apocalypse boss fight. While continuing with existing conventions like the super jump, Aerial Rave, and Hyper Combo gauge-fuelled special attacks, this was the game that introduced the tag team battle, restricting the action to a single, explosive round. Tagging your characters in and out of the fight is heavily strategic, allowing the relegated fighter to regain some of their health over time. Tagging a character can also be done at pivotal moments, adding an additional strike to a combo; and it’s possible to expend the Hyper Gauge in combined simultaneous super attacks.
Everything is amped here, with your regular Street Fighter’s fireballs pumped up several times their regular volume. With the establishing of the ‘Magic Sequence’ — a flexible combo chain rumoured to have been prototyped in the original Darkstalkers — it was here that Capcom cemented the basics for what their Marvel crossovers would continue to feed off, and it remains an incredible two-player experience.
1997’s Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, then, is much like the previous game but with assorted Marvel characters (many of whom were present in Marvel Super Heroes) rather than just X-Men. It uses the same tag battle, single-round system, and comes with increasingly jaw-dropping animation and some of the most beautiful pixel art ever burned onto a ROM chip. The soundtrack is great and the overall vibe has a real party atmosphere.
What’s new here is the Variable Assist, allowing you to tag in your additional character to engage momentarily with a super attack, before leaping back out again. With this, you can create new and powerful combo mix-ups and deal additional damage without totally swapping out characters. This key function would go on to be a staple of the series. Additionally, joke secret character Norimaro — a kind of super-nerd pastiche originally created by Japanese comedian Noritake Kinashi — is here after being removed from earlier localisations of the game due to rights owned by Nippon TV. This is the first time he’s officially been playable outside of Japan.
In 1998 Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes was a kind of culmination, despite having sequels thereafter. Here, Capcom drew on characters from its own universe, including Captain Commando, Morrigan, Strider, and Mega Man, to go up against Marvel’s finest. There are 15 playable characters, with an addition of 20 “Special Partners”. This entry continues the tag team battle system, but adds the ‘Variable Cross’, a variation on the previous game’s Variable Assist. Now, after you’ve chosen your primary duo, you’re assigned a random (if you don’t cheat) Special Partner — anyone from Arthur from Ghosts 'n Goblins to Jubilee from X-Men — and these can be called on a limited number of times to deal an additional strike.
This, a third tier of strategy, acts like a bridging tool. You can engage a combo and then using the Variable Cross to create an additional link in the chain that allows that combo to be extended. The possibilities balloon, making this particular entry one of the most beloved by combo technicians and fighting game diehards. It looks and sounds beautiful, the cast is wonderful, but above all else, it’s strategically deep as the hills.
Finally, Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes was released in 2000, bringing with it a new art-style and 3D backgrounds. Created with Sega’s Naomi (Dreamcast) arcade hardware, it was the last of the 2D sprite-based crossovers, and the one fans have been begging to see on modern consoles more than any other. Here, your tag team now consists of three characters from a dizzying roster of 56 fully-fledged combatants ranging from the far-flung corners of Marvel and Capcom's universes. This entry brings back the Variable Assist system from Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter over the Variable Cross partner assist from the previous game. But with three characters, the tagging and sustaining of your team for defence becomes deeper, and each character has three optional types of assists: Anti-Air, Capture, and Enhance. Depending on the character, these provide assists based on attack, defence, and even healing. The game also throws out the six-button control scheme for a simpler four button arrangement, while providing two dedicated assist buttons to engage your teammates in the wings.
Considered by many to be the best of the series and one of the greatest fighting games of all time, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 is a fanfare like few others. Today, with its new lease of life online, the servers will be roaring for years to come.
There is a decade of gaming evolution here, including what is arguably the pinnacle of Capcom's fighting game craft. Perfectly preserved and presented, everything is beautifully formed and wonderful to play. Assembled with real clarity in regards to fan expectation, Capcom has thoroughly delivered the goods, from its ton of bonus features to its rollback netcode, with years' worth of combative nuance to explore, learn, and exact in the online arena. Oh, and The Punisher is awesome, too.
Nice to see it’s a great product. Fighting games don’t really have enough meat for me so I will wait for a sale
It's Mahvel, bay-bee!
I’m not the biggest fan of fighting games, but this is one collection I might have to pick up!
Any frame-rate issues here? I saw the PS review and it said there was some frame rate issues on PS5.
I have never been more excited for a compilation release in all my years. These are stellar fighting games that have barely aged a day since their original releases, but also a series of games that mean a lot to me personally.
Even if the emulation was shoddy, I still would have bought this compilation at least twice 😅 But I'm glad to hear all is well.
"Let's go crazy!"
No physical in the UK from what I can find, so I'll just wait for the inevitable eshop sale! Missed opportunity Capcom
I'll wait to see if I can get a physical version on November. If not, I'll settle for the digital one, and in this instance I wouldn't mind.
The lack of cross play should had been a negative.
@anoyonmus My guess is that had more to do with MT Framework struggling to run on PS5 as that platform was not built and optimized for games that had MT Framework support. Would be best if play via PS4. The Nintendo Switch along with Steam and PS4 all are support and optimize for MT Framework so playing on those should run smoothly.
Already preloaded on my switch. Can’t wait till thursday.
I have yearned to play Marvel vs Capcom in any capacity from the moment I first saw Phoenix Wright style on people in UMvC3 so having such a comprehensive and lovingly put-together compilation of the entire pixel-based side of the series finally be within reach feels incredible. I won't be getting it immediately as I'm hoping to get the physical version when it comes out in November but I'll absolutely be hopping on MAHVEL as soon as humanly possible!
Reads like a 10/10.
Two thumbs up!
You should have just give it a 10! I still remember the entire afternoons spent playing Street Fighter Vs X-Men on my cousin's PS1, and, on the arcade that was in the corner of my house, playing Marvel Vs Capcom. They had to give me a taburette back then, I was too small to reach the arcade stick and buttons hahahaha.
Norimaru is a feature, you bloody casuals.
I'm just mad the real release is 2 months after the rental release. Well, mostly confused to be honest.
How many of these collections does Capcom have to do right while other companies don't bother? They're hard to screw up and they're great budget releases for their yearly schedules.
No need to convince me. Already preloaded. Even if I do suck at the games (considering these are the arcade versions, I'm sure they'll be challenging) I'm glad I can adjust certain things to make it more palatable. I'm pretty curious about The Punisher too.
On pins and needles! Can’t wait to download my switch version! Getting it for Xbox next year.
So Pringles!
Already have the Switch version pre ordered for a physical copy. And getting the digital version for PS4. It was gonna be the other way around at first, but I decided I wanted a physical copy for the Switch more. Can’t wait.
I have it pre-ordered (and downloaded), but I'm a bit burned out on fighting games right now, having just put 45 hours into my SNK Neo Geo library of fighting games the last 3 weeks (having taken advantage of/being lured into buying the last 6 Neo Geo King of Fighters games that I didn't already have in what you could call the "30 years anniversary" KOF 50% off sale going on atm).
But in 3 days time I'm sure I'm ready to take on the challenge of diving into the Marvel vs. Capcom Collection, I just need to get my dopamine level down to normal so I go into it "sober" so to speak (I'm sure it will be great).
i hope gamers are not planning on using the joycons for these games..
Games like these make me feel like a kid in the 90s all over again. Very happy with this release getting glowing reviews.
This era Capcom sprite work is timeless.
Asking the community in general:
I’m pretty miserable at fighting games, but I remember seeing these around as a kid and thought they looked so cool. I’d love to jump in and see what I missed all those years ago. Do you all think this release is a good beginner platform to “git gudder” on? Or should I stick with another series?
@bobby_steurer Pick a character, learn the moves and have a blast.
Thanks for the review, so looking forward to the arrival of my (most likely import) discounted physical copy to finally give all these games a try myself after hearing so many good things about them!
Glad to hear that Capcom delivers yet again. I'll pick up the physical in November.
Awesome. I definitely want the physical edition.
@johnedwin Wouldn't even play it with a pro controller. 6 button pads exist. Bought a USB Megadrive one when the Street Fighter Collection came out.
I'm super excited for this, but I hope enough people stay around for online play on Switch, because I pre-ordered the physical edition and I'm not a double dipper person so I can only hope that enough casual fans will be willing to play online a lot for when the physical copy comes out
One word X MEN 😁😊
I still remember seeing MSH in the arcade for the first time, probably in '96 - it was Street Fighter but with MARVEL characters, with outrageous special moves and towering super jumps! I loved Capcom's fighting games and was reading Marvel's merry comics since elementary school, so I thought I'd never seen a more perfect union of video game and licensed IP. I bought and played a few of the home ports on Saturn and Dreamcast while living in Japan, and it warms my heart that mega-otaku Norimaru made the final cut.
I haven't played vs. fighting games in years, but no way was I going to miss this collection! I'll be waiting patiently to pick up my preorder this November.
Such a dream collection, Capcom!
Excelsior!!
Can anyone confirm definitively if there's a UK physical release or not? I'm sure the last direct on the specific Nintendo UK YouTube channel showed a Nov 22nd release but its not listed anywhere to buy online.
I still remember the disbelief in seeing Children of the Atom at my local arcade. I'd heard about an X-Men fighting game but actually seeing it was mind-blowing. Such a mess of beautiful arcade noise and the best comic action on a screen available up to that time. Seems quaint now when we're drowning in comic book content and culture to think about those times. I generally don't buy fighting games outside Smash but I'll get this one to play against my buddies who share similar memories and so we can all enjoy getting annihilated by our kids.
For the target audience shouldn't this be a 10? There do not seem to be any faults. On a personal level it adds to my lamentation on the death of single player content in fighters (because this has plenty). Can we also get rid of this awful "belt scroller" tag - "beat 'em up" and "brawler" have served us just fine for nearly 40 years now.....
@The_Trooper49 I've preordered from Amazon US and hopefully I'll get one, although no delivery date at current. Also it's about £50 all in all - making it pricey. What a shame! Still, hopefully it works and plays ok
@Warioware "Belt scroller" is not a new term. It's a decades-old Japanese terminology for beat-em-ups.
@The_Trooper49 @Rainbowjames From my experience, imported physical games will still let you play online, regardless of region. So import away and have fun!
@bobby_steurer If they are like the SF collection they will be very hard even on easier difficulties. I would suggest using someone like Ken or Ryu thats in all of the capcom games as transitioning from one game to the next will be the easiest.
Marvel Vs Capcom are my favorite fighting games of all time, but I dont know how much I would actually play a fighting game these days. I think it is a genre, similar to racing games to me, that I just have left behind.
@LadyCharlie hiya, yeah I have heard the term plenty of times but I just personally hate it. I worked in a supermarket for two years and it reminds me of the very unfun scroll of products coming to my scanner! But on a less personal note I just don't feel that the translation works here and does the best of the genre a disservice - brawler or beat 'em up feels so right for the action on screen. Belt scroller sounds more like work than a game
Still looking forward to giving this a go and I am also hoping for a Fighting Collection 1 and 2 bundle so that I can justify picking up Red Earth despite owning the other games through Arcade Stadium.
@bobby_steurer The thing is that fighters overall can be kinda hard to get better at when you're first starting out, but the main thing is that you just gotta find a game you find really fun and just want to get better at generally. If you think the games here look awesome and want to get better at them, than this collection is perfect. If you want to learn the overall basics of fighters, I recommend SF6 or Tekken 8. Both games have modes that help teach you a lot about how to fully play fighters in a fun and engaging way.
@LadyCharlie cheers
Oh heck yes..one of my fav genres with all time classics and a great review. Can't wait to take this for a spin
Cheers for the review.
Love to see it, can't wait for the 12th already! We've been waiting for this for so long.
My teenage party gaming was defined by hot seat Marvel vs Street Fighter and SF Alpha 3 on the PS1 (and Wayne Gretzky on the N64). So many great memories of these; I had no clue about depth and air cancels or whatever, but screen-filling energy beams with Ryu + Cyclops was what it was all about!
So, uh, do you need to do inputs to play as Norimaro in MSHvSF? Or is he just there, just like in the original Japanese version?
Also, is he fully translated, including his ending?
Aaaaaahhhh omg I cannot wait
So happy finally get to play arcade accurate versions of Cota and XvsSF
Had to struggle with inferior PS1 versions and prowl the arcades back in the day, was devastated when they finally retired that machine at my local arcades
"Assembled with real clarity in regards to fan expectation, Capcom has thoroughly delivered the goods,"
"arguably the pinnacle of Capcom's fighting game craft"
"It looks and sounds beautiful, the cast is wonderful, but above all else, it’s strategically deep as the hills."
"It’s quite the fighting festival, and buffed to a shine."
"Considered by many to be the best of the series and one of the greatest fighting games of all time,"
9/10 🤣 I guess they just didnt quite try hard enough, eh Tom? ✌️
EDIT - no mention if these are direct arcade ports or the in some ways superior home console versions (i e if MvC has 4p mode from the DC version.) 🤔
Thanks for the review, cannot wait to play these again!
I just want to point out how Capcom has got me. I don't play fighting games much, my interest in the genre outside of Smash Bros peaked with the first 2 Soul Caliburs and anything after 6th gen I have never touched.
But then I bought the first Fighting Collection out of a whim to try something new.
And then they announced MVC2, my favorite arcade fighting game growing up that isn't Soul Calibur, is back.
And then they announce another fighting game collection with the one retro fighting game series I was most interested to try, Power Stone.
Well played Capcom.
About 2 years ago, I came to the conclusion this would never get released, and invested in a Japanese Saturn specifically for the first 2 games. Fantastic investment and have really enjoyed these 2 games. However the idea of having these on my Switch plus the others ones, without the hassle of an old console (which are often on their last legs) with OSSC type setup is very appealing to me. It’s not cheap at £40 but I will buy this full price to support Capcom who are the role model company for games preservation at the moment.
@LEGEND_MARIOID surely you mean "take this for a..... ride.....?" 😅
How in the world did this not get a 10?? WHAT could possibly be missing?
Well either way I'm looking forward to this collection, I'm over the moon!
Obviously. Some of the best fighting games of all time will make one of the best packages of all time. Go figure.
Getting it for sure, but holding on for a bit because Echoes. And the other collection Capcom is doing.
@bobby_steurer I'm okay at fighting games, but not good. I've been playing for a long time but just have never spent the time learning how to go deeper. With MvC2 specifically, I would recommend it to anyone. The game is just so fun, whether or not you are good. There's an endless amount of team combos that you can build, and every character is unique - you will find a combination that you enjoy. Plus, some characters are easy to learn the basics with - and if this is anything like the past compilations, you can easily look up moves and strategies to try. If you are at all on the fence, it's well worth picking up. And plus, you have the Punisher game which is really a fantastic beat-em-up.
Astrobot, Mahvel, then Zelda. Crazy couple of months. Can't wait for this.
I am just here to say this: If you have ANY INTEREST AT ALL in playing these games with other people online, PLEASE PLAY ONLINE AT LAUNCH.
Everybody will be online this upcoming weekend, both experts and complete beginners. This is everyone's chance to to learn these games together and build a big player base for the future. Lets play these games together, learn together, and grow the Nintendo fighting game community by supporting this release and playing online matches! People think Nintendo gamers don't play fighting games but there are a ton of us out there!
Yeah, what's that whole point off for?? Booooo
Knocking off 1 point for... a joke?
The real joke is the review
Been waiting on this one for years. Can’t wait to buy it on payday.
@The_Trooper49 physical out in November.
Wow! The core games are good so it would've been hard to mess up, but this is an impressive review! I thought the Punisher game looked so weak/bad in the trailer (I guess because it's not as flashy as the others), so it's nice to see that it's also a good one.
Also, wonderful tagline, haha
@anoyonmus Not that I could tell. Seemed smooth. If anything like that comes up expect Capcom to patch it quick.
@World Thanks for reading! The Punisher is indeed fantastic.
@bobby_steurer I think this is a good place to jump in. First of all, if you like the characters and the presentation, then you're more likely to stick with it. I think the games are beautiful and well made, so even when I lose I'm enjoying it. These games also come from a time when Capcom was trying to keep their fighting games accessible, starting from Street Fighter Alpha. They wanted casual players to be able to enjoy them, so they're not overly complicated. Worth mentioning, the games in the collection tend to get easier, specifically Marvel Super Heroes is much tougher on its default setting than X-Men vs. Street Fighter, with Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter seeming even easier on default to me, though it has a tougher final boss, as examples. Then, of course, you should be able to adjust the difficulty settings of each game too, so you can lower it until you get better. Capcom's control inputs are pretty forgiving on these games, and the combo system is intuitive.
Got my trusty Madcatz Street Fighter IV Arcade Fight Stick standard edition and Mayflash Magic-NS adapter ready to go! (with Seimitsu LS-40 lever and Sanwa OBF convex buttons)
Definitely double-dipping here. Getting digital on Friday and keeping it on the built-in storage, and I’ll satisfy my collector urges in November with the Physical.
@bobby_steurer I actually should have mentioned, but the review went over my intended word count already, that you can map specials to single button presses which is useful for beginners.
@Warioware It's only a 10 if I give it one good sir, and that is a hallowed score reserved for games that reinvent the wheel, and not to be banded about lightly (in my opinion!) For the intended audience, perhaps it is, but the review is written for a broader audience and the entry level for these games is far beyond your basic SFII or KOF, and some may find the initial complexity daunting.
@-wc- It's mentioned they're arcade ports in the first line of paragraph 2. Rationale for the score is just above this message!
Punisher is up there among the greats in the beat-em-up genre. Fantastic to see Capcom include it. It's one of the best.
I don't love everything here, but it's a great package. For me, aside from Punisher, the stars are Marvel Super Heroes(especially for its traditional two-round structure), X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter. Marvel vs. Capcom is good, but I felt like the previous three were just right, so I didn't love some of the changes and additions as much. Marvel vs. Capcom 2 didn't interest me for a number of reasons, including the music and the 3D backgrounds not being to my taste. I didn't like the backgrounds in Capcom vs. SNK 2 either. But people love MvsC2, so this is a great package.
A school friend showed me X-Men: Children of the Atom when it was new in arcades at a shop near his house. It drew a crowd for sure. I couldn't keep up with the action, but it sure was pretty. It was the first time I saw the CPS2 in action, or the first time I cared as I wasn't interested in Street Fighter Alpha. The only issue was that my enthusiasm for Marvel was already fading when they went on this run. A few years later, I became a devoted SNK King of Fighters fan as I found their characters more appealing. But these are quality games in their own right, and it sure was impressive when it was new.
I just want Children of the Atom. I doubt I touch the others much.
