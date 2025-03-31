We are rapidly approaching the big Switch 2 Direct on 2nd April, and Nintendo is ensuring the hype train is fully stocked and ready to leave the station as it has just shared a new image of the console via the Nintendo Today app.

Now, the vast majority of us will likely see this image tomorrow when the regional clocks tick over to the 'One Day To Go' message that the app has been counting towards in recent days, but thanks to the magic of timezones, those in Japan have already caught a glimpse of the fresh snap.

Rather than wait until our region hits the right time slot, the image was quickly shared to social media (thanks to @Stealth40k on BlueSky for this one), so we've managed to sneak a peek ahead of time.

Admittedly, there's nothing particularly revolutionary about the image itself, which showcases the hybrid in its three different play modes, but after so many months of silence from Nintendo, we'll take whatever fresh info we can get. One thing that did catch our eye was the 'tabletop' mode on the right and the 'mouse mode' Joy-Con next to it. Remember, Nintendo hasn't confirmed anything mouse-y for the time being, but the initial reveal trailer's hint, recent patents and this snap drive the likelihood ever upwards.

A new image of Switch 2 from the Nintendo Today App! This is the "One Day Left picture that everyone not in Japan will see tomorrow. — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2025-03-31T15:39:15.081Z

For those who haven't been checking out the Nintendo Today app in recent days, daily updates have been counting towards the Switch 2 Direct with a short video capped off with 'X Days To Go'. The full video for 'One Day To Go' has already been shared on Reddit (it's just a small zoom on the above image, don't worry), but it won't be long until all regions have it natively.