Games like Balatro don’t come around very often. It’s the sort of experience that quickly burrows its way into your mind until you can think of little else, so you tell your friends about it, and then they tell their friends about it. Eventually, through the sheer power of word of mouth, a game that has seemingly popped up from nowhere is now one of the clear frontrunners for Game of the Year. We’re not even exaggerating, by the way; it really is that good. It’s destined to sit alongside the likes of Stardew Valley, Celeste, and Undertale as one of, if not the defining example of its respective genre, and frankly, we’re kicking ourselves that we didn’t catch wind of it sooner.
If words like ‘roguelike’ and ‘deckbuilder’ fill you with dread, we understand, but just bear with us on this. Balatro is a roguelike deckbuilder that’s built around the general concept of poker. The idea is that you need to utilise classic poker hands to build up your chips and beat the target score for each round (or, officially, ‘blind’). It sounds simple, and it genuinely is — you don’t even need any prior knowledge of poker hands because a quick tap of the ‘–’ button will bring up a handy list of every possible combination — but the challenge comes when the target chip number starts increasing.
Each card and each poker hand comes with its own set score and multiplier: Ace is worth 11; picture cards are 10; all others are face value. The type of hand you play is then worth a certain number of multipliers: a three-of-a-kind multiplies your score by three, while a full house multiplies by four. Easy-peasy. So what happens when have a target score of, say, 10,000? Surely cards worth only single digits can't reach that score. Well, that’s where the Jokers come into it.
There are dozens upon dozens of Joker cards that become randomly available throughout your runs in Balatro, and you can purchase one or more in between rounds with your winning money. At first, you can only carry up to five at a time, but as you get deeper into the game, you can unlock additional slots as required. Each Joker has a specific effect, so layering these on top of one another is one of the key ways you can significantly boost your score. So for example, one Joker might apply a multiplier to specific suits, while another could apply a multiplier to hands containing three cards or less.
What this means is that, at least early on, the types of Joker cards available in your deck will significantly influence the type of hands you choose to play. Sure, it might be tempting to whack a full house down containing three Aces and two Kings, but if you’ve got the Joker that favours three cards or less, simply putting down the trio of Aces will yield a far greater score. Of course, the more time you spend with Balatro, the stronger your runs will get; it won’t be long until the Joker multipliers start ramping your score into the millions and possibly even billions. It’s seriously addictive stuff once it gets its claws into you.
But the Jokers aren’t the only cards that can influence your score. You’ve also got Tarot cards, Planet cards, and Spectral cards. Good grief.
Each Planet card simply levels up a specific poker hand, increasing its effectiveness. The Tarot Cards are a little more involving: these can essentially change the type of cards in your deck. So for example, you can alter a card’s suit, change it into a lucky card, a stone card, a gold card, and more. It sounds bonkers, but the game does a great job of indicating how a specific change can potentially affect your score going forward. Finally, the Spectral Cards offer more benefits, but often with an added cost. For example, you can significantly boost the effectiveness of one Joker card, but then all your others will be destroyed.
The true beauty of Balatro is that, however complex all the individual mechanics might sound from our description, it really is one of the most accessible and instantly gratifying games we’ve ever experienced. We defy anybody with even the most basic understanding of playing cards to dive in and not get hooked within the first half hour. Everything has been meticulously designed to provide consistent hits of dopamine, and it’s frankly one of the strongest examples of the roguelike genre to date; a perfect remedy for those who might normally shy away from that type of game.
This is only enhanced by the ability to play the game on Switch via handheld mode. It’s still great playing on a TV, sure, but Balatro was made to be picked up and played in short bursts, and handheld mode is perfect for this. You’ve also got three methods of input: you can use the right analogue stick as a cursor, the D-pad to snap between cards and options, or the touchscreen in its entirety. All three are viable, but we found that using the D-pad was the best method for us; we don’t want to get that screen all grubby, after all.
In terms of visuals, Balatro strikes a wonderful balance of style and function. The basic layout is easy to grasp, with your Joker cards laid out at the top, Tarot/Planet cards to the right, and your selection of playing cards toward the bottom of the screen. All other information, including score, target, and the number of hands/discards you have remaining is displayed on the left. This is then augmented with gorgeous artistic flair, including a psychedelic, colour-changing background, an optional CRT filter, wacky designs for the Jokers, and bursts of numbers that flash up in rapid succession as you land a strong poker hand. The music too, while certainly simplistic, is a calming, catchy loop that is certain to become a stubborn earworm long after you put the game down.
Conclusion
Balatro is a roguelike for gamers who don't like roguelikes... and then everybody else on top of that. It utterly nails what it sets out to do, providing an instantly accessible, satisfying, and addictive gameplay loop that anybody can grasp. It's an immensely enjoyable experience from the start, but as you get deeper in, there's really nothing else quite like it. We suspect we'll be hearing a lot about Balatro when conversations steer towards Game of the Year, because this is a clear and obvious frontrunner. Utterly sublime.
Comments 40
Utterly outstanding, just finished a Checkered Deck run. Having this come out the same week as side order has been devastating to my productivity
INTERESTING
It is a tremendous game, if you enjoyed Spire (and/or have any interest in Poker whatsoever) then this game is definitely for you.
Even if you're just looking for something 'new' - this is a great time-sink game to work as a cleanser between (or even alongside) meatier bigger titles.
A quick tip for any newcomers, which I only discovered after 20hrs (!) = pay attention to the ORDER in which you position your Joker cards.... (make sure you rearrange so that your largest X-Multipliers are on the right side!)
This is the first I've heard of this game, but it's now on my radar for sure. At $15 price point, it's very compelling.
It’s always exciting when a stellar game like this seemingly comes out of nowhere. My partner is enjoying it, and I’ll probably try it out once I’m finished with the deckbuilder I’m playing (Thronebreaker).
It is so much fun and respects your time, you can always stop and continue a run. Works wonder on Switch with touchsupport.
I cannot find this anywhere on the European eshop, just done multiple searches including the game name, then poker. Nothing. Am I missing something?
there is a difference between a fun game and game of the year contender.. this is not one of them....
@Picola-Wicola same, can't find it in the EU eshop.
Wow. This came out of nowhere.
I’m interested after reading the review. Thank you for that!
Right now, I totally agree that it’s a GotY front runner, though I suspect FF7 Rebirth will top it for me personally. But, to be honest, I can’t imagine this one getting knocked out of the top 5 this year. It’s just sooooo good, so unique, so addictive, and so perfect in its own way.
@CJD87 hmm is the joker order thing actually true? I don’t see why it would be. I would think the multipliers add up the same no matter the order. I mean it only calculates the total the the very end once everything has been added up, right?
@Picola-Wicola nope, I can't see it in the UK shop either. I can't search for it. Bizarrely it was on the e-shop briefly for me but refused to let me buy it 'not available' and then disappeared. I can't buy it via any route from my UK account
@polygenics Interesting. Let me see what might be going on.
@luciobar1980 some jokers just 'add' to the total multiplier number, while others 'times' the total multiplier.
i.e. one set of jokers might be +10mult; +15mult; +30mult — in that case the order doesn't matter cos yes, any order equals 55mult
but another set might be +10mult; x3mult; +30mult — then the order matters. cos 10 x3 +30 is less (60) than 10+30 then x3 (120)
I have no idea if that made any sense
You list "um" as a con, so you should have deducted a point from the score, and yet you gave the game a 10 out of 10.
Disappointed in Nintendo Life's lack of integrity.
Love that Joker! 🃏
Huh, so Balatro did end up getting a review here on Nintendo Life, just not in February, nice!
And yes, definitely getting it eventually at this point considering all the praise it received by users and now this review here on Nintendo Life, how intriguing its gameplay sounds and its great starting price!
I really hope this game has a demo or trial at some point. This review (and a couple others I've read) say the game is amazing... but the actual describing-the-game part of this review sounds quite boring to me personally. Seems like a game you have to actually experience.
@Uncle_Franklin It's horrifying how transparently bought and sold this site has become. Obviously in the pocket of Big Game. "Uh..." is a pretty big problem, for a lot of us. I'd deduct three points. But I guess my feelings don't matter.
I have to get it because of the zeitgeist around it, but cards. I really, really don't like card games.
Wow, a 10/10 for a card game? I hate cards and don't want to have anything to do with them. So I wonder if I'd at least like this, with all the praise it's getting.
This is clearly a royal flush..
It is addictive- haven’t completed a run yet but I’ll get there
This seems like a regular card deck version of Marvel Snap...? Yes? Maybe?
Google can find it and shows a thumbnail and price. But the link doesn’t work, the Nintendo page says 404 with a Peppy Hare message.
My conclusion: It was online, but later removed from eShop.
what if I'm not good at deckbuilding?
That's two 10/10 game in one week (Pentiment and Balatro). I'm excited to see if Unicorn Overlord will makes it three.
What’s with all of these card, or deck builder, games?
managed to get to the eshop page, but it's listed as not available for purchase here in italy too.
This game is really good but I don't get the 10/10 hype everywhere. I think it is inferior to every other deckbuilder I have played. I still think its good but just saying people are getting a bit caught up in the hype.
@B_Lindz That would be awesome! Unicorn Overlord certainly looks great.
@_Figo_ Once you play for around 10 hours you will open up enough powerful cards that it becomes really easy to break the game. You don't really even need to be smart about it. Your process can be a simple as buy any joker that has the word "straight" in its description and that will suffice to win a run.
This game is amazing! I've been playing it nearly nonstop, interrupted by some bouts of Pocket Card Jockey, for the past several days. I can't stop thinking about it when I'm at work. It's incredible how much depth they put into this simple concept.
@RBRTMNZ Until you run into a boss blind that screws you over. I poured everything into black flushes in one run (there's a joker that makes hearts=diamonds and clubs=spades), then ran into a boss blind that debuffed all clubs. My strategy that was winning me nearly every round in one hand was suddenly completely sealed off, and I lost brutally.
@PinderSchloss @LikelySatan Same. The word Deckbuilder usually scares me off and I'm not a fan of Poker, but with all the hype I'm really curious if this game manages to be fun despite that.
Just checked my Switch and it has indeed disappeared. I even had it in my WishList but nope, gone.
It's definitely been pulled for some reason
@PinderSchloss This very site gave a 9 to Pocket Card Jokey last week. So why the surprise?
@Bret Yup! Those impossible to mitigate run killing boss blinds are the biggest thing that keeps this from being a 10/10 game in my mind. I’ve had runs end to terrible luck in other deckbuilders but always in the first third of the run. This game has a way of screwing you over right at the end that is so disheartening.
I can only find it on the eshop through the Switch news section as there is an article about the game now being available. Visiting the eshop through that brings me to the game's page but it says "not available for purchase".
Really weird.
Tap here to load 40 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...