Tomb Raider I-III Remastered has done a great job reviving Lara Croft's original trilogy of games, and months after its release, Aspyr is still rolling out new updates for this collection.

The latest one (Patch 4) is now available for all platforms and includes a bunch of fixes, changes and improvements for Tomb Raider and Tomb Raider 3. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the official Aspyr support page:





Patch 4 is available now for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered on all platforms!

Full Changelist

[TR1] Fixed a softlock that would occasionally occur in the Great Pyramid

Fixed an issue with Inverted settings not working when holding the Look button in Tank Controls

Fixed an issue where the Doppelganger limbs would stretch in the Atlantis Level

Fixed an issue where audio would mute instead of pause when opening the inventory

Fixed FMV stuttering on all consoles

Fixed an issue with subtitles disappearing before the VO was finished

Fixed medi pack textures in the SD version

Fixed various issues with localizations and achievement texts in some languages

Various improvements to skyboxes (skybox in the level Highland Fling, rainbows in the India levels are now present)

Fixed various issues with VFX – most notably a transparency issue with flares and water not being visible from some angles

[TR3] Various visual upgrades have been made to the Thames Wharf level

Various changes have been made to background inventory

Various improvements to aiming, turning, and sprinting when using modern controls.

Reduced character head bobbing in cutscenes

Boss health bars can now be toggled on or off

Players can now sign up for The Society of Raiders via a QR code in the Main Menu underneath Tomb Raider III

In our review of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, we said this collection was the best way to rediscover this gaming idol, awarding it 8 out of 10 stars.

Aspyr has also issued a reminder about Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, which will arrive next year. Pre-orders for this game are now available and it will launch on 14th February 2024.