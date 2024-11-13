A few years ago, Square Enix announced it would be doing a remake of Dragon Quest III in its popular HD-2D engine, but this was then followed by a lengthy period of radio silence where its development status seemed uncertain. While they were at it, the developers decided to go ahead and remake the first and second Dragon Quests, too. Now that Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is finally here, we’re happy to report that the wait has been well worth it. Though it isn’t without drawbacks, this is easily the most feature-rich and enjoyable version of Dragon Quest III available.
Released in Japan in 1988, Dragon Quest III hails from a much simpler era, so the narrative is considerably less detailed than one you may find in a title from subsequent decades. You begin as a nameless warrior, the child of a once-legendary hero, now called upon to take up your father’s mantle and save the world from the threat of an evil dark lord. There’s not much character development to speak of, nor narrative depth—your character is essentially a blank slate and your party members are basically animated cardboard cutouts with some stats and gear attached. Though there are ultimately some clever tie-ins to other releases in the series and some new cutscenes to flesh out your father’s role, the plot amounts to little more than 'there’s a bad dude out there; go get him!'
Those of you looking for in-depth RPG storytelling may be left wanting, then, but that’s not to say that the narrative in Dragon Quest III is entirely without merit. What this story lacks in depth, it comfortably makes up for with charm, which is mostly found in how the game presents itself to you. When you’re faced with a crab enemy in a random encounter, it’s not called something generic like ‘Giant Enemy Crab’, but instead something goofy like “Crabber dabber doo.” And even if you step foot in a town on the other side of the continent, most of the NPCs will greet and interact with you as if you’re a neighbour who’s been living among them for years. Despite the lack of depth in this story, there’s something incredibly inviting about how it pitches itself that lures you deeper into its world and tempts you to tease out its secrets.
Now, Dragon Quest is arguably the franchise that created the core blueprint that JRPGs have been following for decades, so that basic structure is still present here in its full form. You assemble a party to explore a vast overworld, check into a town where you can stock up on gear and rest, jump into a dungeon for a lengthy sortie that usually ends in a boss fight, then do it all over again elsewhere.
If you’re at all familiar with RPGs, you won’t be much surprised by the structure here, but there’s a very good reason why that structure has been repeated so often. As you battle foes, gear up, and conquer increasingly tougher dungeons, there’s a tremendous sense of empowerment gained from watching the team grow under your command and overcome such long odds. You always feel like you’re either just at or slightly below the power level that you should be for wherever the narrative throws at you next, but taking the occasional backtracking trip to an earlier area often stands as a stark reminder of just how far you’ve come as you carve a path through foes with practised ease.
Character growth is handled by a typical leveling system, but there’s also a simple class system that gives you just enough leeway to shape a team to your liking without distracting from the main loop of exploring and battling. You can ‘hire’ characters from about a dozen different classes (though you can only have four in your party at once), and you later gain the ability to reclass a given character, which allows them the potential to learn a slew of new combat abilities in exchange for a sharp level and stat reset. With such options at your disposal (and perhaps with the help of grinding some Metal Slimes), there are a lot of ways you can grow your party, adding replayability if you want to try fresh runs after defeating the final boss.
Combat occurs via frequent random encounters with a straight, no-frills, turn-based battle system. Here, you can choose whether you want to manually direct each character’s actions or put them on one of a few pre-set auto instruction sets such as “focus on healing” or “show no mercy.” The AI does a pretty good job of doing what you expect, making it great for grinding trash mobs to get your levels up, while taking over manual control for the tougher foes and boss fights is always a simple button press away. The only drawback we found to combat is admittedly a nitpick, but you can’t avoid the camera forcing you into a first-person view when the action actually starts during a turn, despite there being fully animated battle sprites that you can see when you’re selecting your next actions.
Though this release remains quite faithful to the original game, Square makes various additions and quality-of-life changes to bring it more in line with current series standards. Elements that appeared in later games, such as an expanded Monster Arena or the Monster Wrangler class, have been added to flesh out the offering, while changes such as a speed-up option in battles and map markers that clearly highlight your next objective help streamline the experience. Purists may baulk, but for our money, this is the best version of Dragon Quest III available to date—it’s been smartly updated for new audiences without sacrificing what made the original special.
Yet despite the various updates, there’s still no avoiding the fact that this remake is being built on the bones of a Famicom game from the late '80s. It’s a refreshingly ‘pure’ JRPG, but it can feel rather simplistic when compared with other modern RPGs or its modern descendants, such as Dragon Quest XI. This is not to say that it’s a bad experience, but if you’re the kind of RPG fan who enjoys interacting with things like skill trees, optional minigames, and crafting systems, Dragon Quest III is about as limited as it gets in terms of its gameplay loop.
While the myriad gameplay improvements are rather modest, the most obvious upgrade being made here is the shift to beautiful HD-2D graphics, making this feel like an entirely new game in many ways. Character and enemy sprites are all rendered in a nicely detailed, hi-bit style, while the environments and backgrounds are all in full 3D and feature modern touches like dynamic lighting. The world thus comes alive and feels much more ‘lived in’ than in any of its previous interpretations, showcasing yet again the simple brilliance of Square’s HD-2D engine. It’s the kind of thing that you have to see in motion on an actual Switch to really ‘get it’—the fusion of retro and modern elements in this art style makes for something special.
The only drawback to all these gorgeous visuals is that the Switch notably struggles to display them at many points. We noticed sizable frame rate drops in nearly every town or village we visited, and though an RPG naturally isn’t as affected by these drops given that reflexes don't factor into its turn-based gameplay, it’s still disappointing to see such performance issues in a game that doesn’t seem to justify them. Square Enix has been developing its HD-2D technology for at least six years now and, considering that previous HD-2D titles didn’t appear to have the same problems, we can’t help but wonder what went wrong here. Though the frame dips are far from game-breaking, they are an obvious blemish on an otherwise well-executed remake.
Though the frame drops are disappointing, the soundtrack does a fantastic job of setting the cosy atmosphere through various symphonic pieces. Whether it’s the bluesy vibes of a local Monster Arena or the lullaby-esque tones of a village theme at night, there’s tremendous range in the music here and it all feels perfectly executed. Even when investigating the depths of a dangerous dungeon, elements of that ‘friendly’ aesthetic that all Dragon Quest games are utterly drenched in still feature in the music, giving the soundtrack a grand cohesion no matter where you find yourself.
It's been a long time coming, and we’re happy to report that Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake largely lives up to expectations. Disappointing performance issues aside, this is a faithful adaptation of a treasured RPG classic that elevates its strongest aspects while doing its best to make up for any shortcomings. Some may be put off by its relative simplicity but, refreshingly, it neither overstays its welcome nor spreads itself thin with too many half-baked ideas. It goes without saying that fans of the original will want to snap this up, but if you’re looking for a good ‘entry-level’ RPG or you just want to know what the long-running franchise is all about, Dragon Quest III is the game for you.
The new art style is pretty but ultimately I'm just not huge on most JRPGs from that era in general so it's probably not going to be for me even as a remake.
Ah yes. The famous HD-2D technology that has been developed for over 7 years. The HD-2D engine as it is called.
Or as the rest of us call it: Unreal Engine. Because that's what it is.
And therein lies the frame rate issues.
A good game but NOT worth $60.
Sounds like a suitably fun time, but not really for me. I’m probably in the extreme minority of peeps who’ve been gaming since the pre-NES days who’ve never played a Dragon Quest or Final Fantasy game. I’ve had JRPG fun with Phantasy Star and other, smaller franchises, and that’s been enough for me. And at this point, there’s just too much else out there to play for me to try and get into DQ or FF.
I just wish the price tag matched the content.
Thanks for the review, fingers crossed patches and/or Switch's successor can fix the performance issues, but since I doubt they'll particularly bother me (more bothered by the unnecessary censorship, but there's no way I'm skipping this just because of that just like Horii-san still worked on this game despite it) I'm going to start this as soon as my discounted physical copy arrives - also considering it's a pretty long game as expected being an RPG according to the article about the Famitsu review - to finally play my very first Dragon Quest game!
This is the score I expected to see - which is a good thing since I preordered it. Happy to hear the cozy JRPG vibes are strong! Looking forward to the soundtrack, noise canceling headphones, and a cuppa tea.
I'd say day one, but I asked for it for Christmas, so more like day 50ish. Big DQ fan, 1-3 are the only main games I've yet to play. Besides X.
Just bought a couple new games (including FF pixel collection) so will probably hold off on this. Idk, I paid msrp for Tactics Ogre reborn and was so worth it to me having never played it. But $60 for an older jrpg (albeit remade) makes me hesitant, will likely get on sale whenever
My preorder arrived last night so I've already dug in! I'm a happy Dragon Quest fan!
Sticking with the original, but it'll be cool to see the scenery in some playthroughs.
Not a fan of the HD-2D aesthetic. Square relies on it way too much and as a result, they’ve not created a masterpiece in a long time. Miss the old Square, miss the old Dragon Quest.
HD-2D laziness aside, it’s a shame that there’s also performance issues.
I'm a big fan of the HD-2D aesthetic. I really enjoyed Octopath Traveler and its sequel. Haven't played Triangle Strategy (yet).
@SwitchVogel is the soundtrack orchestral this time around?
This game is absolutely amazing but not a timeless RPG. I would disagree with anyone who said that it was, respectfully.
@Keegsy Triangle Strategy is a masterpiece.
Got this pre-ordered on Xbox already especially as it’ll run on my gaming laptop without having to buy it again, so kinda portable version for free too. Also, gonna have to pre-order on switch later as I want to see the HD loveliness on the OLED. Been playing video games for 40 years and have always enjoyed the grind on classic RPG’s, so satisfying when you get overpowered to plough through the enemies. Great and balanced review, thank you Nintendolife!
@Keegsy “Miss the old Square.”
That Square also released half finished (Xenogears,) compromised (FFVIII), buggy (Mana games,) and mediocre stuff that looked like their other games all the time. Somehow it wasn’t a problem then but it is now, I guess?
Reads like it is exactly as expected despite the "negligible" frame issues. As you infer, little excuse, it's a 6 year old game aesthetic and not something that should trouble even the OG Switch. It comfortably handles far more demanding stuff. Anyhoo, I'm a DQ fan so this is for me. Cheers for the review
By the way, why does the starting price always have to come up for this and other games considering that:
Again, what makes me sad the most about the insistence on exclusively the starting price of games (so I'm not talking about those mentioning they're personally going to wait for a sale which is perfectly fine) is that it shows that people disregard the work of the developers making them!
I’m just amazed that almost 8 years in the switch still has so much to offer. My backlog is mountainous
Day 1 on Steam for me, love the HD-2D games.
@Keegsy I buy every HD-2D game that comes out BECAUSE of the visual aesthetic. I understand that’s your opinion, but I firmly disagree with you.
I'm a big of the 2D HD aesthetic, like simple RPGs, and almost never notice dropped frames. This is definitely one for my list!
Ready to play tomorrow!
Nintendo Switch and performance issues. Name a more iconic duo.
@Akibiyori For real. I do think Square had a golden era back in the 90s, but people allow emotion about childhood favorites and misplaced cynicism about modern releases to cloud their judgment in some frankly baffling ways.
A lot of earlier millennials are hitting middle age and becoming 'olds' themselves, with everything that tends to imply.
@PluckyRicky Triangle Strategy blew me away. Very much a top three SRPG for me. It 'feels' like a masterpiece from the PS1 era, but with a ton of enhancements that games from back then would have never had.
Hopefully this gets a performance patch for the switch, at least for if it's played on Nintendo's next system, and I&II HD-2D perform better out the gate. Either way, guess I can retire that copy of Dragon Quest I-III I imported through Play-Asia.
"...it’s still disappointing to see such performance issues in a game that doesn’t seem to justify them."
Uh, is the person writing the article just a Nintendo fanboy sheep or are they trolling? I think the art style of the HD/2D games is fantastic and straight up one of the best for remastering these types of games.
If the Switch can't run these games we'll, than that's a Nintendo problem with hardware thays stuck in 2015, not a Square Enix problem. I've been playing on my Steam Deck OLED and I've had no such issues. It's clear Nintendo should have refreshed the Switch's hardware long ago, given this is FAR from the first time that games are having trouble with this grandparent of a console.
Apart from that, this is a really nice game; I'll probably give it a full on shot on Steam once it unlocks for me.
I suppose I shouldn't be too surprised given how old the Switch is now, but it is a shame that both third party games and 1st party games have both being having performance issues on the Switch.
I'm saying this as a legit fan of NintendoLlife without any shade... but I would like for you all to give us more than one line or two about the story. This is 35 - 60 hours of our lives, and if we could get more coverage on the story and why it's bad or why it's good in more of your reviews I'd really appreciate that. I've bought several games where the story was barely talked about only to feel burned when I made the purchase.
Again, I'm a huge fan of NintendoLife, but would just like a little more on story coverage when applicable.
It's becoming increasingly difficult to find a new release that doesn't have performance issues on the Switch. Nintendo has stretched this generation a little too much.
@JJJAGUAR Big Switch fan, but I agree. I think we're about two years too far in the tooth with the console.
Interesting characters and character development are the number one thing for me in RPGs, so if this game doesn't have that, I'll be skipping it then.
@Polvasti This is exactly what I wish NintendoLife would give us more of. I know it's lacking in story, but tell us why and how. It's like two lines about the story and that it's not that in depth and nothing more. I'm tired of playing games that have a great aesthetic and subpar story/character development.
@JohnnyMind Great points!
We should all remember the price of another Square game. In 1996, Super Mario RPG (SNES) launched for $75 in the United States. 😬
Happy gaming! 😊
Figured there would be some performance issues with the Switch release, per usual -_- but hopefully patches or Switch 2 will take care of it. Either way, can't wait to play my copy when it arrives this week
A shame that they changed the visual style away from HD-2D like it was in the original reveal trailer. It looks so much more generic now, basically like Eiyuden Chronicles. Simple 3D backgrounds, with high res 2D sprites for the characters. Previous HD-2D games had their entire visual design built around a pixel-art aesthetic. Now only the characters follow that direction.
Still, it's Dragon Quest III, so the game itself is incredible. You really can't go wrong by playing it.
@DwaynesGames Yep and you made a good additional point.
Happy gaming to you, too!
I had planned on picking this up, until I realized that it's basically a pretty NES game for which I have no nostalgia. And its not the greatest entry in the franchise either. I think I'll bide my time for a DQ8 Remaster or an HD2D for Chrono Trigger, Earthbound or Xenogears.
@Akibiyori genuinely curious what you mean by "compromised" with FFVIII.....? It was my least favourite of the PS1 games but has quite a nostalgia draw for me. Was there cut content and gameplay or something?
About what I expected; I'll take cozy and not too expansive on occasion. Sometimes, less is more. Not every game needs to be open world with a ton of side content that takes hundreds of hours to complete. Especially when free time is finite.
Definitely looking forward to this since I've never played DQ III before and held off for this version (and eventually the other two remakes). It's on my Christmas list, which means it's ineligible for purchase until after the holidays. I have more than enough games to keep me occupied for now.
If the framerate is the only "issue" then sign me up. Never bothers me when you slate other games for their framerates, so this won't be any different.
i played the original game when it first came out on the nes so i will enjoy this remake..
@SwitchVogel The very first issue of Nintendo Power has an article about Dragon Quest 3 releasing in Japan (pg. 92). It includes a photo of people lining up in the street to buy it. 😊
Great work on the review and video! I only started being a fan with the PS2 game, DQVIII. It was a great time. My wife actually started watching me play, and she would even drive a little just to experience the game. Great memories.
So eager to play this. I LOVED DQXI. It was the ultimate love letter to the old style gameplay and did it so well. I think I bought the game 3 different times! Sounds like they landed on a decent balance between modern QoL while still being very faithful to the original. The frame drops are a disappointment, but I wonder if maybe they're pushing the engine a little more than earlier titles. Maybe even with the expectation of the Switch 2 being able to push the FPS a little higher? We'll know in 6 months. So glad to hear the full orchestra music is included. That was a really odd miss in XI. The legal tussle about that was just stupid. I just forced myself to accept the midi music as being part of the old school charm. Until the PC version had a mod to bring in the full score. WOO HOO. And then the PC version reshade came in. woooooo. LOL. I look to see if there are mods for the other HD-2D titles to get an idea what be available for DQ3 later on.
Ugh, I still gotta wait for Christmas so the fam can gift it to me. LOL!
I really wanted to buy it on Switch, after all I've been playing all previous main titles in handheld systems, but I was afraid that they would screw the frame rate up, so I guess it's time to move to PS5. There is no excuse after all the time they took and being the 8th year of the console.
I'll grab this by Christmas no doubt.
I like the look of this, but random encounters in RPGs do tend to drive me nuts after awhile, haha.
Turn based .... Yes. Grind .... Yes. Classic adventure .... Yes. Orchestral soundtrack .... Yes. Dragon Quest .... Yes. Purchase .... Definitely 😁
Lots of pros and cons with this one. On the one hand, I'm not a huge fan of HD-2D, I already have the basic version of this game on Switch, and the starting price is very high. On the other hand, I've no doubt it's the best version of the game. In theory I shouldn't like the fact that some aspects are a bit toned-down, but having seen the sprites I think they're absolutely fantastic. If anything, I'd rather they remade these as just "hi-bit" (as the review states) 2D games rather than bother with all the 3D and fancy lighting.
@dustinprewitt well it is the same as it was in 1988, I know I had the original game. Some things never change.
@JohnnyMind Woof. I mean I'm sure it's a great version of Dragon Quest III, but I'd hate for you to judge the series based on an NES entry (and maybe my least favorite of the NES entries). I'd say whether you like III or not, it's worth giving XI a shot at some point.
@MetalKingShield If you're looking for a really good looking 2D version of the game, you should try the SNES version. It's honestly the best looking version of DQIII, even including this remake in my opinion. The SNES version was never released officially outside of Japan, but there's a great fan translation of it out there.
@phartsy I believe the story in DQ III is similar to a lot of the DQ entries from that era: You go to a town, and the town is having a Problem. You solve the problem, and then you move on and the town and its problem never matter again. It's like episodes of certain anime. Some episodes are relevant to the larger plot, but most aren't.
@Polvasti I recommend V, VIII, and XI for that. I can't speak on the additions, but the base III experience basically has no overarching story or characters. Protagonist is completely mute, your party members are custom made and have no relevance to the story whatsoever. And all the side characters only exist within their self-contained sub plot and are super thin.
DQIII is definitely a more gameplay oriented kind of experience.
You could also give IX a shot, it's going for the same thing III is going for with the customizable protagonist and party but the story and side characters are a bit more involved.
@phartsy
STORY (No spoilers here)
WHAT YOU MIGHT LIKE:
WHAT YOU MIGHT NOT LIKE:
Personal: I am HUGE on story and character (Lufia 2 is my all time favorite, Earthbound, that kind of stuff), but somehow I loved this game. I think because the world is very alive and the twist that happens.
Hope that helps!
Shut up and take my money!
I will get it eventually, but the performance issues are finally getting on my nerves when it comes to Switch.
DQ11S ran great (I don't remember performance problems) and looked good too. So it's weird when newer games seem less optimized for this hardware.
We just need the Switch 2 already, come on.
@Coalescence gbc remake?
Square/Enix should've polished the Switch version more. I'm still hyped for the game, but come on Square.
As a person that never played the original DQIII, this is everything I could ask for. If I'm going to play a traditional JRPG, I can do much worse than this.
@MeloMan It's either this or the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, with an ever-changing and ever-evolving Battle System, Unique Characters that move the story along, advanced Job Systems, and memorable Soundtracks by Nobuo Uematsu! Take your pick.
"so here's this giant enemy crab. . ."
Remake of one of the top five greatest video games of all time coming out in a few days...
Comments online: "I don't know if this is for me..."
@_@
@phartsy why not spend 5 minutes of your life looking at another review? Or does the writer have to change the article to suit your needs? That’s 20 minutes of their life we’re talking here.
@LastFootnote They didn't really start doing that until later entries in the series. I know IX was REALLY big on it. Gave it a much different feeling from earlier games in the series...more like some kind of anthology story.
@B3RTAY I prefer NintendoLife's presentation is why. And I generally agree with their gaming preferences, but I would like for them to spend more time explaining story and give it a legit explanation as to why it's not good or why it's amazing, etc.
I'm so tired of people hopping on to reply with wannabe witty remarks to things that's not even directed towards them.
@speedracer216 See, this is exactly what I'm talking about. I need something like THIS from them. I'm not expecting a big time story, but with the quick sentence or two they gave us about it being not too deep, it just left me with nothing. Like is it even worth playing then?? Give me more than "it's lacking in depth." I've played a few DQs from the past, and loved DQ9, which this seems to resemble a lot of honestly, and I knew the party characters don't really talk.
This sold me on the game, thanks again!
I dunno. I like HD-2D but this doesn't look nearly as good as other games in the same style. I think I'd just rather emulate the SNES or GBA version.
hd-2d is not always the best option i prefer the way dragon quest 11 looked compare to a hd-2d version..
@phartsy it’s also pretty tiring to hear gamers thinking that a reviewer has to expand on every area of a game in the interest of someone’s free time, not write the review they want to write. But here we are.
@Keegsy You'd rather have that awful RPG Maker style the other remake used? lol okay
@B3RTAY That's literally what a reviewer is supposed to do. Cover the game. Especially an RPG which usually features a LOT of story. In this review, and many before this, we get VERY limited talk or mention of the story and instead they just say, "story is light, BUT THE GAMEPLAY!!" and you, me, everyone who reads and watches their content should be able to demand a little more if they want to continue to keep readers and viewers.
This is ridiculous and you're just scrambling to win some kind of argument that literally was never directed toward you.
@TheCold0ne I kind of wonder if a lot of developers are giving us the "Switch 2 ready" versions this past year since they know the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible and that when we play things on the Switch 2 we'll be running smoothly then?
All speculation.
@phartsy
Hand on heart here, Phartsy…my comment was snarky and unnecessary, you’re right.
It’s fair to criticize reviews too, but it’s also easy enough to find info on the story and the reviewer here didn’t feel the need to go into it and that’s their choice.
You’re maybe after a thorough rundown of mechanics and the like in a review. I just like to hear a summary with a more personal take (dunkey being the most popular I can think of).
Not trying to win anything here, sorry I made you bring out the ALL CAPS
@Teksette If you're ever into it go for Dragon age 11 S on Switch. I feel like Dragon quest would be totally your thing and it's Quality of lifed up the wazoo apparently!
I just can't get into DQ and Star ocean, Lord knows I've tried!
@speedracer216
Thanks for that, makes a lot of sense. Good to know it has Bravely Default approach, and not the richness of a modern rpg.
