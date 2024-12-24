We've got a whopping 27 on the list this year, a testament to the huge variety of experiences on Switch. You'll find a list of honourable mentions at the bottom, too.

NL staff key: Alana Hagues (AH), Alex Olney (AO), Felix Sanchez (FS), Gavin Lane (GL), Jim Norman (JN), Liam Doolan (LD), Ollie Reynolds (OR), PJ O'Reilly (PJ)

Balatro (Switch eShop) Publisher: PlayStack / Developer: LocalThunk Release Date: 20th Feb 2024 ( USA ) / 20th Feb 2024 ( UK/EU )



















You know, I kind of hate Balatro for making me love it so much. I don't have time for these sorts of crazy-intense relationships anymore. It's too much commitment. But here we are, with a crazy amount of hours down the toilet to this amazingly addictive blend of card game (which I'm not even a huge fan of) and video game elements that super-power your deck. It's easy to get into, incredibly moreish — don't stress if, like me, you're put off by card rules — and it's also got a very unique and weird vibe about it, so once you've clicked with it...well...RIP and all that. PJ One moment I found myself curious about the furore. The next, I'm swept up in its hypnotic music, quirky collection of jokers, and picking the Wheel of Fortune every time it pops up. What do you mean "Nope!"? It means "Nope, you're never putting this game down." AH Of all the puzzling, platforming, and sword-swinging I've done this year, nothing compared to the moment I discovered how to change the order of Jokers. Talk about finally seeing the Matrix. JN

Botany Manor (Switch eShop) Publisher: Whitethorn Games / Developer: Balloon Studios Release Date: 9th Apr 2024 ( USA ) / 9th Apr 2024 ( UK/EU )



















This beautifully written, colourful game reminded me of StreetPass Garden so much that it snuck into my top five. Much like that 3DS novelty, it taught me diddly-squat about actual botany, but exploring the grounds, solving its puzzles, and absorbing the narrative (which follows an intelligent protagonist navigating Victorian BS) was a highlight of the year. GL I played through Botany Manor in one evening and had no regrets when I wrapped it up. It’s a delightful little puzzler that mixes just the right amount of head-scratching evidence deduction and chilled exploration, all while drip-feeding a pertinent story. Cheering at the sight of a bound book wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card, but here we are. JN

Pentiment (Switch eShop) Publisher: Xbox Game Studios / Developer: Obsidian Entertainment Release Date: 22nd Feb 2024 ( USA ) / 22nd Feb 2024 ( UK/EU )



















Pentiment is a unique and fascinating game. It takes place in the Middle Ages and the art style, music, and even the fonts are all in line with what you would expect when you hear 'medieval' and 'video game'. This is a great port of a game that's a work of art — it’s very clear that a lot of love and care went into it. FS