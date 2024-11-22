A new update is available now for Yakuza Kiwami on the Nintendo Switch, and although it's not a particularly beefy one, it will no doubt prove welcome for players of the newly-released port.

In short, it offers up "some performance improvements". Yeah, that's it! We're not sure exactly what kind of improvements we can expect until we boot it up again, but heck, we'll take it. The game already runs remarkably well for the Nintendo Switch, but a few little boosts here and there wouldn't go amiss.





Thank you for playing Yakuza Kiwami on Nintendo Switch🙏 Today we released patch 1.01💾



📋 Patch Notes:

- Some performance improvements



We appreciate your continued support of the Yakuza series on Nintendo Switch 🤝 🐉Yakuza Kiwami Patch Release Notice🐉Thank you for playing Yakuza Kiwami on Nintendo Switch🙏 Today we released patch 1.01💾📋 Patch Notes:- Some performance improvementsWe appreciate your continued support of the Yakuza series on Nintendo Switch 🤝 pic.twitter.com/l5cX8i4vjU November 22, 2024

Yakuza Kiwami is the first in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's franchise to make its way to the Switch, but the first two entries did show up on the Wii U in HD form back in 2013 in Japan. Kiwami is a very welcome Switch port, and we're hopeful that it's just the first in many for Nintendo's hybrid console.

That said, it's certainly not without its frustrations. In our review, we highlighted some difficulty spikes and issues with the overall pacing, but if you're looking to get acquainted with the Yakuza / Like A Dragon series, this is certainly a good place to start.