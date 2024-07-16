From the outside, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate looks a lot like Hades. The room-based gameplay, upgrade and power-up systems, approach to storytelling, and hack-and-slash combat will be no stranger to those who have played the award-winning god-like roguelike. But this is no bad thing. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all, and Splintered Fate throws it out like shuriken in this run-based romp out of the
underworld sewers.
However, the comparisons to Supergiant's critical darling are a double-edged sword. On the one hand, Splintered Fate is Hades, and anyone who enjoyed evading the wrath of the God of the Underworld will find much to enjoy here; on the other, this is not Hades and the inevitable comparisons that it draws with combat, performance, and visuals may be its biggest shell kicking.
Splintered Fate arrived fresh-faced and bushy-tailed (or the turtle equivalent of that) on Apple Arcade in May 2023. Launching on the mobile gaming service with very little fanfare, Super Evil Megacorp's roguelike didn't quite make the splash that we are used to seeing from the heroes in a half-shell, and its platform exclusivity kept it that way for the next 12 months.
Now on Switch, it feels like the game has finally found its home. This is the same run-based roguelike that you will find on mobile but with some added bells and whistles, such as revamped visuals, new controls, and a much-requested four-player couch co-op mode which make the Switch port feel that bit more appealing. These new features are all welcome additions, but they all rely on the strength of the base game. Fortunately, Splintered Fate is actually pretty good.
Master Splinter has been kidnapped (shock, horror!) and it's up to Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey to get him back. To do so, the brothers must battle their way out of the sewers and to the rooftops, taking out rooms of fiendish Foot Soldiers and malicious MOUSERs while grabbing ability-altering power-ups along the way. On defeat, you are transported back to the underground lair where you can cash in your collectibles to level up before heading out to try again.
As both a TMNT story and a roguelike, there's nothing too original here, but it works all the same. Each Turtle has a unique set of skills and you are encouraged to sample each of them if you want to unlock certain higher-level upgrades. These power-ups can make or break a run with a decent variety of effects benefiting those open to switching up their combat techniques. And, most importantly, it's a far more accessible way into roguelikes than many of its contemporaries, with a selectable 'Easy Mode' available in the pause menu to be toggled on or off at any point during the run.
Both the online and local co-op options help Splintered Fate stand apart from the roguelike crowd enough that it isn't entirely a copy-and-paste rundown of the genre's best bits. Roguelikes can often be a tough nut to crack, with a dense upgrade system and intimidating difficulty curve, and while Splintered Fate absolutely delivers on its upgrades and level of challenge, the option to let a friend lend a helping hand is welcome, particularly in later, enemy-filled encounters.
And boy, do those encounters become packed. The visual style gets the job done (it's a little mobile-y, but let's not forget its origins here), but it sometimes becomes difficult to keep an eye on your Turtle. Often, waves of mutants and ninjas will flood the screen and overwhelm with unique attack animations; a few swift dashes help separate the crowd, but at certain points, the number of enemies serves as a swift reminder that co-op is the way to go.
In solo, things are tough. Initially, you are under-levelled and the game wants you to know it. You're going to die a lot, but lively voice acting (including Yuri Lowenthal as Michelangelo) and an original story from TMNT-legend Tom Waltz kept us coming back for more — even if some of the dialogue encounters lasted a little longer than we would have liked. Again, difficulty modifiers are there to make things a little easier/harder, but the base game already offers a healthy level of challenge.
After our first successful run, additional challenges helped spice up the gameplay, so even with a decent number of character upgrades under our belt, things continued to feel relatively fresh. The dialogue and story systems aren't as reactive as that found in Hades, and we found ourselves reeling off lines long before the characters had the chance to say them, but random mini-boss encounters, changing attack patterns, and fluctuating enemy density mean that runs can still feel unique even if you opt for a similar build every time.
We were still having fun during our repeated playthroughs, and we were happy to see things gradually open up, but after we got to grips with everything, some of Splintered Fates' flaws started creeping to the surface. Combat is fluid enough, but the Turtles' arsenal of Attack, Special, and Tool mean that most encounters become button-mashy in a way that the best hack-and-slashers tend to avoid. Enemy attacks are forecast by a visible 'damage zone' as they power up, so defeating them becomes a case of getting out of the way and spamming 'Y' until a better option is available.
This isn't helped by the game's shaky performance on Switch. Splintered Fate is reasonably stable during busy screens, but the frame rate regularly drops when multiple enemies are spawning on screen or in sequences with large, detailed backgrounds. We also experienced a handful of hard crashes while carrying out simple tasks like visiting the in-game shop. Fortunately, an auto-save feature meant we could restart and hop back into our run without a hitch, but it hardly helps with the room-to-room flow. There is a 'Cinematic Mode' setting which caps the frame rate at 30fps to "increase image quality", though we found the visual improvements to be negligible and we actually preferred the higher-but-unstable frame rate.
These issues don't overshadow what is a perfectly enjoyable and approachable roguelike, but they do hammer home how this formula has been better in the past. The debt to Hades is too strong to ignore, and while the performance slip-ups and repeated dialogue scenarios are frustrating in isolation, they are all the more emphasised by a constant reminder that this radical roguelike isn't the award-winning odyssey that it mimics.
Conclusion
With a gameplay loop that effortlessly integrates the heroes in a half-shell into the world of roguelikes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is a fun and approachable 'Hades-like' that's best played with pals. However, despite the power of the IP and a co-op addition, it doesn't pack enough of a punch to avoid unfavourable comparisons to Supergiant's classic and constantly feels like it's on the back foot because of it. There is fun to be had here, but those who have spent time in the Underworld will find it hard to shake the feeling that this central loop has been done much better elsewhere.
Comments 15
First comment! Glad this is pretty good.
unnecessary game we already have Shredder's Revenge
@JimNorman What a genius title for a review. The pun that's related to the IP but also tells you its amount of quality with a spirited comparison? Impressive.
A nice entry in the rogue-like genre. I may eventually pick it up once it goes on sale.
On the wishlist it goes.
Tom Waltz seems to get a lot of praise, but man, he started tanking his own TMNT series as early as issue #25!
It only got worse from there.
@marcelominucelli I don’t see how Shredder’s Revenge makes this game unnecessary… they are completely different games, we can have more than one great game in a franchise without it being unnecessary. Thats like saying Tears of the Kingdom was unnecessary since we had Breath of the Wild.
Disappointing to hear about the performance issues. The game should be able to run like butter on Switch. Hopefully it’s just a matter of a performance patch of two. This ran flawlessly on my iPhone 12 max and doesn’t seem like it would be a resource intensive game
@Darthmoogle THANK YOU. That guy's comment annoyed me and I'm glad I'm not the only one. I think it's more like him saying "We don't need Metroid Prime we have Metroid Zero Mission" - same series, different style. Diverse styles is good for any gaming franchise. If Mario "Stayed in his lane" we never would have had Mario Kart 8 (pun SO intended LOL)
@Darthmoogle well…. Actually Tears of the Kingdom WAS unnecessary after Breath of the Wild. They were pretty much the same game.
But yeah, this has nothing to do with Shredders Revenge as they are completely different games and genres
I've been looking forward to seeing how this shakes out since April. Also, color me surprised when, a couple months after announcements at Indie World, that the game actually existed for a year on iOs. Apple Arcade was a hell of a place to hide a gem like this.
I'm not a game dev, especially this game dev, so I can't say why they went that way first, but I'm sure the porting process is the cause of the game's mentioned technical worries. Had it been developed for Switch from the get-go I'm sure those issues wouldn't exist, but I'm equally sure they needed the groundswell of launching for Apple first to even get this far, and I'm sure if they're good (and better than their cheeky name impiles lol) I'm sure if it does enough sales on eShop they'll patch it out and make it better.
The conclusions seem to generally fit what I thought the game was going to be like. I didn't particularly enjoy Hades, it's not a bad game at all, it just wasn't really a rogue like or an action adventure. I don't think pushing the formula on Ninja Turtles is going to make it better for me personally.
Happy to hear it's overall good and while of course I hope the performance can be improved through patches (other than the usual hope for Switch 2 to further improve it) I'll definitely get this regardless at some point and hopefully my friends will be up to playing it with me!
7/10 isn't bad at all. Since it's a mobile game, I expected it to run at 60 fps, so an unstable frame rate is disappointing.
A friend of mine really wants to play it with me, so if he buys it for me, that's the only way I'll be playing it soon. Other than that, I'm in no rush to get it.
I'm sure my Steam Deck OLED would have no problem running this at 90 fps. I'll wait and see if Limited Run has a physical release or if it comes to PS5 or Steam.
I'm just here to say that I want a Diablo - style TMNT game
Turtles have been getting a lot of love lately and that's awesome!
Tap here to load 15 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...