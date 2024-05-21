Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has been held as the standard for Mario RPGs for 20 years. It, alongside its N64 predecessor, captured what fans wanted from their turn-based, plumber-starring adventures – silly humour, epic adventures, fantastic combat, and charm. Purists often view the GameCube original as the end of the 'true' Paper Mario style – a little bit unfair, perhaps, when Super Paper Mario and The Origami King are both great, if undeniably different from that original formula.
It should be no surprise that the Switch remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door was celebrated upon its announcement. Even if you like other Paper Mario titles, it’s hard to argue that Thousand-Year Door wasn't a high point for the plumber, not just in the RPG space but in Mario’s wider canon. Two decades later, that still holds true, and now the best Mario RPG is finally more accessible.
What sets Thousand-Year Door apart from other Mario-starring RPGs is, well, everything. It expands on what the first Paper Mario did in every single way, giving you more options in combat, a much grander story where each chapter is connected to the larger narrative, and a bigger world to explore. Rogueport alone is one of the best hub towns in any game we’ve ever played: teeming with seedy individuals and packed full of lore and history that the game fully explores. Thousand-Year Door also feels and plays like an excellent RPG, with wrinkles appropriate for a Mario game, like dogeared walls waiting to be torn, hidden pipes waiting to be unfolded, and playable Peach and Bowser sections that add to the charm and humour.
The story is unchanged from the original GameCube version, besides a refreshed, revamped localisation. Things start when Mario receives a treasure map from Princess Peach, who is visiting the shady town of Rogueport. Mario follows the map only to find that Peach has gone missing. Thus, he stumbles into the myths of Rogueport, the titular Thousand-Year Door, and a dangerous adventure to collect the Crystal Stars that will span the world.
Thousand-Year Door is packed full of twists and turns, and there’s a real mix of spectacle and silliness throughout. From Hooktail’s grand entrance at the top of the game’s first dungeon to the hilarious ‘whodunnit’ on the Excess Express, it's bursting with personality. What other Mario game has a Pianta mafia who runs a casino? Or a flirtatious mouse thief who is willing to get a bit cheeky with Mario? Perhaps the silliest, and best, example of the writing involves Luigi, who is on his own little adventure. We insist you talk to him every time you see him; you won’t regret it.
The real star of Thousand-Year Door has always been the combat, and thankfully, the gameplay is the same here as it was on GameCube. Mario and one of his partner characters will take to a literal stage to fight enemies in turn-based combat. Using timing-based mechanics, you can do more damage, defend from damage, or counterattack with a superguard. It builds on the basics laid by Super Mario RPG and Paper Mario, giving you more tools, enemy variety, and partner versatility. Badges also return, some of which give Mario new attacks like Power Hammer or Multibounce, while others can boost his health, Flower Points (magic), or stats. Mario feels endlessly customisable, and you can go to town and experiment with the playstyle you want.
You also need to play to the crowd by using the Appeal command, landing perfect hits, and sometimes even adding an extra flourish mid-attack to wow onlookers, all to generate more Star Power to use Specials. The crowd can throw helpful healing items at you, although at other times the X-Nauts or some of Bowser’s minions can throw rocks, and you can eject them from the audience. Other times, they’ll invade the stage and drop items on either you or your enemy. It's simple, but every single battle is incredibly fun.
Each partner character has their strengths and weaknesses they bring to the table, too. Goombella, the sassy university student, is a solid offensive and defensive option who can tell you an enemy’s weaknesses or attack for multiple hits. Everyone loves Yoshi, but how about a newly hatched baby Yoshi that dons a mohawk and tons of attitude to go with it? Physically, he might be the best character in the game, with fun button-based commands that make him a powerhouse.
These are some of the best Mario characters ever — some are just outright funny, while others have sob-worthy stories. But we want to focus on Vivian, a fan-favourite and member of the Three Shadows who eventually joins Mario. We adored her in the original, and she’s just as great here, with fantastic battle prowess and a heartwarming story arc, made all the better by the updated localisation. In Japanese and several other languages, Vivian was always a transgender woman, but in the original English script, this was omitted. Now, in English, Vivian talks about accepting her true identity – specifically, her gender. It’s just one or two scenes, but it’s a pivotal moment that should have always been there, and we’re glad it was 'restored' for the Switch version.
The characters are great, but so is the world, and the beautiful new visuals, redone for the Switch version, really help bring areas like Boggly Woods and Pirate’s Cove to life. Even at 30fps, this is a beautiful – and smooth – game, and we only experienced frame drops once or twice, when there were many characters on screen during cutscenes. There’s also a completely rearranged soundtrack, which takes a leaf out of The Origami King’s book, and now every single location provides a unique twist on the main battle theme — Glitzville gives you a rock-heavy rendition, while Hooktail's Castle delivers something a bit more sinister. Rogueport even has multiple variations of its theme, with a sea shanty at the port or a jig inside the inn. We cannot praise the new music enough, and it breathes fresh life into the adventure.
The locations are a bit smaller than those in the N64 original, but one of the biggest criticisms of Thousand-Year Door was the amount of backtracking required. This is still a small issue in some places, like Chapter 2, but in other instances – such as Chapters 4 and 5 – a new warp pipe has been added to the Creepy Steeple and a spring on Keelhaul Key to ease the process. Along with the revamped warp pipe hub in Rogueport Sewers, these help out just a tad.
Ironing out the creases is the name of the game with all of the Switch version's additions. Mario's partners come with overworld skills – Koops, the shy Koopa, can hit switches and grab items from a distance, while Admiral Bobbery can be thrown forward and blow up walls with cracks in them. These skills are required to progress and uncover secrets, but previously, you had to pop into the menu to swap these characters around. Now, you can access the Partner Wheel to flip between partners at the drop of a hat. It saves one or two clicks, but it also just helps make exploration much smoother.
There are lots of small things like this throughout. The new hint system helps you figure out what to do next. Separately, when taking on Trouble Center requests, Ian Foomus (a new NPC) can give advice on how to complete that request. If you die during a boss fight, you’ll have the opportunity to start again from the boss room and skip the cutscenes – and this works for that infamously long final boss, too. Other things that have been added or tweaked include a couple of new save blocks throughout the game, a slightly bigger inventory, and an unlockable art and sound gallery.
However, our biggest gripe remains the Trouble Center. This is Thousand-Year Door's way of handling sidequests, and they gradually unlock as you progress through the game. The problem is that you can only take on one of these at a time, and you have to return to the Center in Rogueport to pick up another quest. This felt like an obvious fix to us, particularly as you have a journal where Mario stores hints for the collectible Shine Sprites or Star Pieces. It’s a minor blemish, however, particularly given the newer backtracking system.
If there’s anything else we’re slightly disappointed with, it’s the lack of new content. The Super Mario RPG remake from last year certainly didn’t add a ton, but it added just enough – and made it more challenging. We can’t go into specifics, but players returning to TTYD for the first time in years might be a bit let down, despite everything else this remake does so right.
Conclusion
For 20 years, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has been held as the best Mario RPG of all time, and the Switch remake proves it has earned that title. This is a fantastic RPG adventure, whether you’re a Mario fan or not, with some best-in-class combat, brilliant writing, and a few little creases ironed out to make this the definitive way to play Thousand-Year Door. We wish there was a little more to do post-credits, but there’s no doubt about it, this is a beautiful-looking Switch remake and a must-play RPG.
Comments 32
Surprised this isn't a 10, guess the User scores will have to be higher yet again!
Yet Metroid Prime remastered added less new content and got a 10? Doesn't seem very fair to me. How is this a complaint when TTYD is big enough on it's own, like Metroid Prime? Both should be 10/10. I feel like that's kind of bias and inconsistent for a review. At least put the games on the same standards? At least VGC and others knew what was up.
SKIP CUTSCENES LETS GO!!!!
THE REMAKE IS GOOD THANK THE F***ING LORD 😭
Not reading too deep into this review myself as I'm going to try and remain as spoiler-free as I can (well, as spoiler-free as you can get for a remake of a nearly 20-year-old game XD) but I am just so glad that my most anticipated release of this year has ended up just as good as the original (if not even better).
I unfortunately won't be able to actually get my hands on it until about a month after release (summer exams are currently killing me XD) but I don't think I could ask for a better way to signal in the freedom summer will bring than this 🥰
The king is dead, long live the king!
PM2 is the only one I haven't played yet
Curious to see if it lives up to the hype
Glad to hear it's still great. Never beat it, so I plan on changing that.
Excited for Thursday!!! I finished the GameCube version earlier this year recording it with my best friend, so I’m eager to hop back into the game and give it another go on my own.
@PikminMarioKirby Metroid Prime Remastered launched at $40 and this is $60, so that might play a part in giving MP a pass on extra content.
Deserved. Words alone can't describe how long I've waited for this moment. I seriously can't wait.
In regards to the pipe, I know people complain about the backtracking from Creepy Steeple after name redacted does his shenanigans, but I adored the sense of helplessness. Pretty easy to go god mode in this game so I enjoyed the hyper clefts demolishing me.
@Paranoid388 I don't believe price was a complaint here. This is a full remake anyways. This game added a lot of content that Nintendo isn't even given credit for here.
30fps is a disappointment, but visually, it looks amazing! Since I have the GameCube version, I'm in no rush to buy this day 1. But with my birthday coming up in a few weeks, I'll have it gifted to me instead.
Looking forward to it!
@AlanaHagues
"Excellent 9/10"
If you had to give seperate scores to "new players" and "returning fans", would it still be 9/10 for both?
Can’t wait to get my grubby hands on this!
One game that genuinely made me laugh many times!
Eh, I still haven't finished yet the GameCube version.
I don't feel really hyped but I will get the Switch version too because I know the game is very rare and very most wanted by the gamers.
@Lofoten Yes, I would. I still think there's a bit too much back-and-forth within chapters and other little annoyances (like the Trouble Center quests, for example) that affect the score regardless of whether you 've played the game before or not.
I’m sure it looks nice running on the Oled
I kinda want to know how much of thr fialogue got censored. I was already annoyed when I saw they took out thr goombas hitting on goombella and Bowser calling on of his minions fat.
Its excellent to read that the remake took the time to not shy away from Vivian’s backstory.
I wasn’t initially going to pick this game up, in favor of playing all the recent Switch hits that released, but all of this praise, tied with me never ending up beating the original GCN game, might make me take on this gem again.
Am I the only one not totally in love with the looks? The shiny floors with overused reflections surely gives it a coat of "look, I'm new, completely redone", and less that paper feel that origami king totally nailed. This feels cheaper than actually going for paper. To me anyway.
I will probably just going to wait for a sale on this just to have it on the shelf, no way I'm paying $60 for a lazy port when the original was only $50 and ran way better.
@PikminMarioKirby
you're acting like they trashed it.
@-wc- Nah, just expected higher. 9/10 is great, but I think that they didn't have the same standards for this and other remakes/remasters Ik it's different reviewers, but still feels kind of unfair from a critical standpoint.
Good Enough Review, maybe I am using my Switch again for the first time this year this Friday? It was collecting dust in a corner due to the lack of good releases. Man, this year even got me again full into Fortnite for a time due to the lack of games for me other than FFVII Rebirth.
Glad to be back
I still wonder if there are a few end-game surprises Small non-story spoiler alert incoming I like the fact you could re-visit certain mini games at the end to better your score!
My standards have been set pretty low as I quite liked Colour Splash! and The Origami King was also fine, I imagine this is going to blow my mind lol
@PikminMarioKirby it's less about inconstancy of review scores / standards, and more that Metroid Prime Remastered and Paper Mario TTYD had completely different reviewers.
Still, a 9 is daaaamn excellent.
This review actually somehow made me less interested - I think I'll stick with the GCN version for now.
Looking forward to this. Though still disappointed that they opted for the lower FPS.
I still wish you'll be able to play this on the inevitable Switch 2 in 60 FPS.
The original is one of my favourite games but guess I'll just borrow the HD version. I'm not into double dipping games I already own, especially if the old one is 60FPS and the new one is 30.
I am very excited to give this game a go. It's been what, almost two? over two? decades since I played the GC original. I remember broad strokes, but few of the details, so the time is ripe to revisit Rogueport!
I remember back in the day the original Paper Mario was one of my fabs, beat it so many times. Then hearing so many good things about this one and finally finding a used copy, the game was spectacular. Really excited to get my copy this Thursday
Tap here to load 32 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...