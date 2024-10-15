Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

Listen! Nintendo has been doing a smashing job recently, in going back to some of its long-running franchises, stuff like Metroid and Pikmin, to bring us new entries that lean into the core strengths of what made us love them in the first place, instead of just continuing to bloat them with fluff and distractions.

With Pikmin 4 especially, we saw how that series was refocused around the actual puzzling and exploration, pulling back from the often scripted events of 3 to re-engage players on a more satisfying level. In the same way, Metroid Dread felt like a stripped-back return to the roots of that franchise, one which also very carefully modernised and updated things, so as not to meddle with the magic that makes us dig it in the first place.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

Anyway, what has any of this got to do with Super Mario Party Jamboree, you crazy old man? Well, what Nintendo has done here is made this the biggest Mario Party ever, as promised, but in a way that carefully elevates all of the best aspects of this series, stripping away past annoyances, improving the standard of minigames, and introducing new modes and features that feel worth your while without upsetting the balance. It is, in short, our favourite Mario Party game yet, which is saying something given the glowing reviews we've given these bad boys in the past.

If you've checked out our extensive preview a few weeks back, you'll already know that we've been loving our time with the main Mario Party mode here. You've got seven boards in total to play, with five brand new themed experiences, and two returning favourites in the form of Western Land (banger) and Mario's Rainbow Castle (sky banger). Honestly, it's quite hard to pick a bad one amongst the lot of them.

Both new and old boards alike look and sound absolutely fantastic — this is one of the best-looking Switch games we've played in ages, one which also manages to nail a slick frame rate across all modes — and the various interactive elements that each one brings to the table add just enough raucous silliness to ensure every session is a good time, especially if you've got a bunch of friends in tow.

We've been blasting through Mega Wiggler's Tree Party, Roll 'em Raceway, Goomba Lagoon, King Bowser's Keep, and Rainbow Galleria with two young kids (aged 7 and 10) in our group, and we can confirm that Jamboree has now become a proper evening staple, for as long as it lasts, that all of us have been enjoying equally.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

Focusing in on one of the old boards, Western Land, and comparing it to its older versions in previous Party outings, we can see that it keeps its interactive train element whilst hewing very closely to the original in both look and feel. However, spaces on the board have been cut down, more item shops and junctions have been added, and it's been given a slick visual overhaul that makes it all look very nice indeed. These changes make for a more pacey and action-packed experience, and that's before we add in the game's brand new Jamboree Buddies.

Buddies show up in the form of random members from a pool of 10 of the 22-strong roster of playable characters, dropping onto a location on the board during a round and give you a set amount of turns to reach them. Get to a buddy in time and they'll join you, bestowing various benefits and boons, letting you nick coins off people as you pass them, buy two stars at once (collecting stars is how you win, baby), and that sort of thing. Buddies also get involved via some special minigames, such as Wario's very own quiz show, which are fun highlights when they show up.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

With buddies on the board, more stores from which to grab items, and interactive aspects that include shifting tides, exploding volcanos, race track catapults, and even attacks from Bowser himself, the core experience here feels more alive than ever. The rules remain the same, meaning it's simple to pick up and play, but we also get Pro rules this time. As we mentioned in our preview, these rules unlock a whole new way to play, removing any luck-based minigames — from the 110 belters on offer — and giving everyone a starting item to play with.

Pro mode, even when playing with a younger audience, gives Mario Party evenings just that little bit more in the way of bite. It's harder to hold onto your stars and coins, there's more opportunity to ruin things for other players, and having skill decide minigames...well...it certainly cranks the heat up.

The minigames themselves are also of a much-improved standard this time out. It speaks volumes that we can't think of any we straight-up hate, and the mix of motion-controlled efforts (which can be turned off) and stuff that focuses on timing and working together as teams ensures that even the adults are having a proper good time.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

All of this adds up to the best main Mario Party mode we've ever played: fact! This is then complemented by additional activities that are quite a lot of fun too, thanks, and plenty of folks, we have no doubt, will be excited to get stuck into the impressively fleshed out solo shenanigans that make up Party Planner Trek. Here you can free-roam around boards doing missions for Mushroom Kingdom's denizens, whilst also collecting new gear and decorations for your plaza. It's not essential, by any means, but it's a nice addition, especially given the rest of the game is pretty solo-player-friendly, too.

Bowser's Kaboom Squad is certainly the fanciest and most modern of the new bits and bobs. Here, you and up to three pals taking on a rampaging Bowser on a selection of three maps, where you need to collect bombs and load them into a big cannon that can pierce that thick old reptile hide - whilst also avoiding angry enemies and explosions. There's a little strategy involved, which promotes teamwork, and although it's not gonna be your go-to for very long, it is a decent side activity that we've found ourselves playing frequently alongside the main party fare.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

The one downside to the chaos of Bowser's Kaboom Squad is that in order to play with your buddies in local co-op, you'll need a Switch console per person, as each player needs their view on the action. It's a slight bummer, and it's the same for Kooplathon, but we get it, and there's still online randoms and decent AI to play with if you don't have a bunch of Switch-owing friends.

Kooplathon, another brand new mode, sees you play with up to 19 others online in a race to defeat Imposter Bowser. You can also play with up to three pals with bots filling in the rest, and the focus on minigames here makes for a refreshing change of pace that sits somewhere between the full experience and a minigame collection, which you'll also find over at Minigame Bay, this outing's slick replacement for Superstar's Mt. Minigames.

Slightly more superfluous additions come in the form of Paratroopa Flight School and Toad's Item Factory, both of which focus on motion controls to present a selection of minigames and freeform exploration of small areas. There's also Rhythm Kitchen, which at the very least gets you all up and moving as you — rather inexplicably — stand up and get cooking to the beat with anyone else present who's unlucky enough to be holding a controller. They're all fun, for sure, but these last three are as close to fluff and filler as Jamboree comes.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

It's a big old package alright — they did promise it would be — but for us, the crowing glory here comes in how the more modern and online aspects, the 'battle pass' of sorts, and the Plaza hub area with its shops for music, decorations, and so on, are so very tidy, well-implemented, and easy to navigate. The Plaza is a mercifully small hub, too - there's no getting lost, and it leads directly to a hot air balloon from which you can observe and select all modes easily.

This entire side of things is super slick, and it results in a Super Mario shindig that outshines all of its predecessors in terms of core gameplay, whilst also making for the most modern-feeling entry thus far. Add in a few more bells and whistles, such as the ability to turn off motion-controlled games, give younger players a boosted star start in games, and so on, and you've got a family-friendly Mushroom Kingdom hoedown that's very hard to find fault with.

Of course, we did find fault; the unlockable Pro Mode only allows you to select a 12-turn game, which is bit long at around 90 minutes a pop, but that's genuinely the sum of our complaints after a full month of playing.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

With the best visuals and performance we've seen in a Switch game for some time, and enough boards to keep you busy for a good long while to come, this feels like exactly the kind of Super Mario Party resurgence we had been hoping for.