Listen! Nintendo has been doing a smashing job recently, in going back to some of its long-running franchises, stuff like Metroid and Pikmin, to bring us new entries that lean into the core strengths of what made us love them in the first place, instead of just continuing to bloat them with fluff and distractions.
With Pikmin 4 especially, we saw how that series was refocused around the actual puzzling and exploration, pulling back from the often scripted events of 3 to re-engage players on a more satisfying level. In the same way, Metroid Dread felt like a stripped-back return to the roots of that franchise, one which also very carefully modernised and updated things, so as not to meddle with the magic that makes us dig it in the first place.
Anyway, what has any of this got to do with Super Mario Party Jamboree, you crazy old man? Well, what Nintendo has done here is made this the biggest Mario Party ever, as promised, but in a way that carefully elevates all of the best aspects of this series, stripping away past annoyances, improving the standard of minigames, and introducing new modes and features that feel worth your while without upsetting the balance. It is, in short, our favourite Mario Party game yet, which is saying something given the glowing reviews we've given these bad boys in the past.
If you've checked out our extensive preview a few weeks back, you'll already know that we've been loving our time with the main Mario Party mode here. You've got seven boards in total to play, with five brand new themed experiences, and two returning favourites in the form of Western Land (banger) and Mario's Rainbow Castle (sky banger). Honestly, it's quite hard to pick a bad one amongst the lot of them.
Both new and old boards alike look and sound absolutely fantastic — this is one of the best-looking Switch games we've played in ages, one which also manages to nail a slick frame rate across all modes — and the various interactive elements that each one brings to the table add just enough raucous silliness to ensure every session is a good time, especially if you've got a bunch of friends in tow.
We've been blasting through Mega Wiggler's Tree Party, Roll 'em Raceway, Goomba Lagoon, King Bowser's Keep, and Rainbow Galleria with two young kids (aged 7 and 10) in our group, and we can confirm that Jamboree has now become a proper evening staple, for as long as it lasts, that all of us have been enjoying equally.
Focusing in on one of the old boards, Western Land, and comparing it to its older versions in previous Party outings, we can see that it keeps its interactive train element whilst hewing very closely to the original in both look and feel. However, spaces on the board have been cut down, more item shops and junctions have been added, and it's been given a slick visual overhaul that makes it all look very nice indeed. These changes make for a more pacey and action-packed experience, and that's before we add in the game's brand new Jamboree Buddies.
Buddies show up in the form of random members from a pool of 10 of the 22-strong roster of playable characters, dropping onto a location on the board during a round and give you a set amount of turns to reach them. Get to a buddy in time and they'll join you, bestowing various benefits and boons, letting you nick coins off people as you pass them, buy two stars at once (collecting stars is how you win, baby), and that sort of thing. Buddies also get involved via some special minigames, such as Wario's very own quiz show, which are fun highlights when they show up.
With buddies on the board, more stores from which to grab items, and interactive aspects that include shifting tides, exploding volcanos, race track catapults, and even attacks from Bowser himself, the core experience here feels more alive than ever. The rules remain the same, meaning it's simple to pick up and play, but we also get Pro rules this time. As we mentioned in our preview, these rules unlock a whole new way to play, removing any luck-based minigames — from the 110 belters on offer — and giving everyone a starting item to play with.
Pro mode, even when playing with a younger audience, gives Mario Party evenings just that little bit more in the way of bite. It's harder to hold onto your stars and coins, there's more opportunity to ruin things for other players, and having skill decide minigames...well...it certainly cranks the heat up.
The minigames themselves are also of a much-improved standard this time out. It speaks volumes that we can't think of any we straight-up hate, and the mix of motion-controlled efforts (which can be turned off) and stuff that focuses on timing and working together as teams ensures that even the adults are having a proper good time.
All of this adds up to the best main Mario Party mode we've ever played: fact! This is then complemented by additional activities that are quite a lot of fun too, thanks, and plenty of folks, we have no doubt, will be excited to get stuck into the impressively fleshed out solo shenanigans that make up Party Planner Trek. Here you can free-roam around boards doing missions for Mushroom Kingdom's denizens, whilst also collecting new gear and decorations for your plaza. It's not essential, by any means, but it's a nice addition, especially given the rest of the game is pretty solo-player-friendly, too.
Bowser's Kaboom Squad is certainly the fanciest and most modern of the new bits and bobs. Here, you and up to three pals taking on a rampaging Bowser on a selection of three maps, where you need to collect bombs and load them into a big cannon that can pierce that thick old reptile hide - whilst also avoiding angry enemies and explosions. There's a little strategy involved, which promotes teamwork, and although it's not gonna be your go-to for very long, it is a decent side activity that we've found ourselves playing frequently alongside the main party fare.
The one downside to the chaos of Bowser's Kaboom Squad is that in order to play with your buddies in local co-op, you'll need a Switch console per person, as each player needs their view on the action. It's a slight bummer, and it's the same for Kooplathon, but we get it, and there's still online randoms and decent AI to play with if you don't have a bunch of Switch-owing friends.
Kooplathon, another brand new mode, sees you play with up to 19 others online in a race to defeat Imposter Bowser. You can also play with up to three pals with bots filling in the rest, and the focus on minigames here makes for a refreshing change of pace that sits somewhere between the full experience and a minigame collection, which you'll also find over at Minigame Bay, this outing's slick replacement for Superstar's Mt. Minigames.
Slightly more superfluous additions come in the form of Paratroopa Flight School and Toad's Item Factory, both of which focus on motion controls to present a selection of minigames and freeform exploration of small areas. There's also Rhythm Kitchen, which at the very least gets you all up and moving as you — rather inexplicably — stand up and get cooking to the beat with anyone else present who's unlucky enough to be holding a controller. They're all fun, for sure, but these last three are as close to fluff and filler as Jamboree comes.
It's a big old package alright — they did promise it would be — but for us, the crowing glory here comes in how the more modern and online aspects, the 'battle pass' of sorts, and the Plaza hub area with its shops for music, decorations, and so on, are so very tidy, well-implemented, and easy to navigate. The Plaza is a mercifully small hub, too - there's no getting lost, and it leads directly to a hot air balloon from which you can observe and select all modes easily.
This entire side of things is super slick, and it results in a Super Mario shindig that outshines all of its predecessors in terms of core gameplay, whilst also making for the most modern-feeling entry thus far. Add in a few more bells and whistles, such as the ability to turn off motion-controlled games, give younger players a boosted star start in games, and so on, and you've got a family-friendly Mushroom Kingdom hoedown that's very hard to find fault with.
Of course, we did find fault; the unlockable Pro Mode only allows you to select a 12-turn game, which is bit long at around 90 minutes a pop, but that's genuinely the sum of our complaints after a full month of playing.
With the best visuals and performance we've seen in a Switch game for some time, and enough boards to keep you busy for a good long while to come, this feels like exactly the kind of Super Mario Party resurgence we had been hoping for.
Conclusion
Super Mario Party Jamboree is a fantastic new entry in the franchise that focuses on improving the core mechanics and experience, making for a more involving board game in the process, whilst also polishing everything to a slick sheen. Online aspects and modern stuff like the game's battle pass and collectibles are woven in smoothly, and the various new modes all have their place in a package that also delivers the goods in terms of minigame quality. Jamboree is the best Mario Party to date, so best make sure you've got your invite sorted.
Comments 44
The best game in the series to date, wow, didn't expect that!
Will be great to play this game with my kids, if only they grew up a bit faster.... (I'll revert that opinion within a few years, I'm sure )
It's going to take a lot for it to outshine 3 and 4 for me, but it is looking like it's making a promising run at it for sure. Looks like it's learned from most of the issues with Super and Superstars while combining their best aspects.
Eurogamer gave it a 4/10, I have a feeling the reviewer lost because of bonus stars
Anyways that's good to hear from NL, 9/10 is great! Most people seem to be giving it a 9/10, certainly not a bad thing. Also I love to see Shy Guy in nearly all of the photos in this review! Such a great character and glad he's a big part of this Mario Party. Monty Mole's shocked expression in this game is great XD
I've personally never really interested in Mario Party but it's nice to see that NDCube finally seems to figure out how to make good MP games after they have made lackluster ones for years (according to fans)
Does it have amiibo support?
Nintendo choosing to show this right after the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection during the August Tuesday Nintendo Direct was a struck of genius. The Maximilian Dood before the direct began says the only two games that would make him very happy that day was if Marvel vs. Capcom 2 would somehow miraculously get announce and if there was a new Mario Party game. Well Nintendo heard his prayers whether that was a joke or not.
I'm excited to play all of the new boards. This game truly does look fantastic.
Fantastic to hear!
The sheer 180 this series has pulled over the last few years is astonishing.
Then again, when you consider things like TTYD and F-Zero 99...sometimes, they do actually listen!
Thanks for the review, I suspected Jamboree would be one of the best Mario Parties if not the best based on all I've seen and heard of it, but love to hear further confirmation and I can't wait to start it as soon as my physical copy arrives!
@PJOReilly There's a typo when you can fix it, "Switch-owing friends" - unless your friends owe you a Switch in which case good for you (especially considering you might need more Switches than you already have for Bowser's Kaboom Squad and Kooplathon as mentioned) and too bad for them!
still now convinced, I don't see these extra modes holding up after a few playthroughs, like I said elsewhere I wish they just focused on the main mode
I've been seeing a lot of 9s so that's good.
I haven't played Mario Party since the Gamecube, when it used to be in our local multiplayer rotation. Now might be the time...
Well, now being when the gang next gets together.
Cons: "Can take a fair old while to play a game"
How is this a con? One does not simply play a Mario Party game in 15 minutes.
Dammit, I'm sold. Check's on the way.
"You'll need a console per person for some modes".
I can't understand this kind of things... Was it that hard to enable couch coop in those modes...?? And they sound pretty fun, actually, especially Bowser's Kaboom Squad.
For that reason alone I won't get this game for now. I'm sorry Nintendo, but I'm not getting more consoles to enjoy this game at its fullest... Release an update to add it and we'll talk.
@PJOReilly , would you mind explaining Party Mode's online/local co-op console requirements? Is it like Superstars where you can have a mix of local and online friends in a game (e.g., two local friends on one Switch playing with two online friends on another Switch)?
Question about the mini games.
Is there any mini games require motion control?
Or all the mini games button based?
Sounds fantastic!! Great to have modes to play alone too, that seems good and fair. There is no doubt I will ADORE this game for may years to come. Nintendo have a long habit of releasing excellent Mario parties towards the end of a console....and this one looks fantastic!
@Franc001 : I doubt it given that it was a mere afterthought in Super Mario Party.
I just wish they'd port the amiibo mode from Mario Party 10, perhaps as a free download (or as a cheap physical only bundle with an exclusive figure or two).
"It speaks volumes that we can't think of any we straight-up hate"
Not quite the slam-dunk I was hoping for, but I guess no hate is better than some hate.
Regarding needing a console each for certain modes... I mean... if someone doesn't have their own Switch by now, should they really be calling themselves friends/family at all? Ditch until they Switch.
Sounds very promising for the most part though the review mentioning battle pass does concern me. Can you share more about how the system is handled?
@Anti-Matter The review mentions that there are some minigames that use motion controls but they can be removed from the rotation.
Awesome, glad to hear it's turned out to be such a good entry. Looking forward to playing it.
@Grumblevolcano My understanding from the leaks is that it's basically just unlocks happening alongside a rank-up system, it's really not a battle pass at all. And it apparently doesn't take all that long to level up.
That’s surprising considering MP has been up and down for years but not unwelcome! I do love a bit of Mario Party.
@gcunit Well, I'd mostly play it with friends when they come over. I'm sorry, but I'm not buying a Switch for my friends lol. No way, I'm not rich.
It is incredible to me that while any other console - previous Nintendo ones included would now be in a sort of holding pattern just waiting to be junked in favour of new hardware, Nintendo has with the switch managed to keep banging out these hits despite being at almost year 8 of the Switch life span and with a console whose power would be embarrassing to a potato!
Got to say it is an incredible endeavour on their part and I hope the flow of games is a sign that we will drop seamlessly - current library and all, onto Switch 2.
@Late @Anti-Matter
My interpretation of that bit in the review is that you can turn the motion controls off - i.e. still play the game, but with standard controls. But I could be wrong, I've not researched further.
@the_beaver Don't let them through the door unless they've got a Switch with them - they obviously can't be trusted 😉
@gcunit Hahahaha you've got a point there.
After the first two on switch. I’ll wait a little longer before I get this.
@Anti-Matter As it says in the review, there are some motion controlled games, which can be turned off if you don't fancy them.
This and the option to remove mini games that use motion control totally convinced me to try it! Sold!
@JohnnyMind cheers for the heads-up, pal.
@PJOReilly You're welcome!
Wow. Did not expect a 9! The wife just bought a new Switch Lite, so now her and the kids have Lites and I roll the OG Switch so we can definitely take part in the new game modes. Super excited for this!
@gcunit @PJOReilly
Gotcha.
Thanks for the clarification so I can switch to button based when I play in handheld mode.
“in order to play with your buddies in local co-op, you'll need a Switch console per person”
I know I’m old and out of touch but my brain can’t even reconcile “local co-op” with “multiple consoles”. 😝
Was leaning towards getting it for the family for the holidays but our family of 4 only has 2 Switch. And while I don’t think it was ever flat out stated I’m assuming each Switch needs its own copy of the game and we don’t have a 3DS Download Play situation like previous Mario Party games?
https://gbatemp.net/threads/the-definitive-3ds-download-play-multiplayer-games-list.543805/
I’m not a fan of board games, I liked our previous Mario Party for the river rafting mini games. I thought Kooplathon would be similar, 1 console, 4 Joycon, 4 players. Oh well.
Well I’ll be surprised, they finally pulled it off! I’m gonna wait for my copy to arrive to judge for myself, but hearing nearly everyone praise for this game is great. As someone who was introduced to the series via some of it’s most middling points, it’s nice to see a game come out that isn’t over two decades old and expensive on the second hand market that rivals the older entires in terms of quality, as well as keeping the quantity up from some of Nintendo Cube’s other entries. Hearing the minigames are also great isn’t surprising, but considering Superstars had a lot of bullpoo (I had to educate my family on the Tug of War lawsuit from MP1) it’s nice they all seem to be of a good quality.
@rjejr Scenarios like this make me really hope they bring back Download Play for Switch 2. Either that, or they could have just released a “Party Guest” app on the eShop. Star Rush on the 3DS did that and let you play every game with another friend if they had a copy of the full release. Even Clubhouse Games had a little demo that did the same thing.
@LouBlu08 I was actually editing my post to include a link of Download Play games, which is quite extensive, while you were replying to me. 😁
They’ll never offer Download Play again, it’s all about the money now. 🤑
The best Mario Party? That seems too good to be true even if I hadn’t yanked off my N64 nostalgia glasses. Not that I seriously doubt it. It’s just stunning how quickly the series redeemed itself.
There was a time when I thought I would stop playing Mario Party. I actually liked 9, but the car overstayed its welcome. The 3DS games were lackluster. The first Super fell flat for me. But Superstars helped regain my trust, and now Jamboree may just save it all. That’s something to party about!
The franchise was going down hill for quite a while, so I’m happy to see they decided to finally make an effort again!
To everyone who’s going to party - I wish you lots of fun!
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...