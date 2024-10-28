Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

Holy moly folks, Sega actually did it. After the disappointment of Sonic Forces, the glitchy mess of Sonic Colors Ultimate, and the divisive nature of Sonic Frontiers, the publisher has delivered what is undoubtedly the very best 3D Sonic game yet with Sonic X Shadow Generations. It gracefully revisits a beloved modern classic while introducing an extra campaign that we almost dismissed as a quaint bonus, but actually wound up being the star of the show.

Since some Nintendo fans may not have experienced the console version of 2011’s Sonic Generations (with its release limited to the 3DS), the general gist is that ‘Classic’ and ‘Modern’ versions of the Blue Blur team up to take on an entity known as ‘The Time Eater’ after it merges their timelines and traps them within the mysterious ‘White Space’. The two must revisit iconic stages from the franchise’s history, with Classic Sonic zipping along a 2D plane and Modern Sonic boosting his way across 3D environments.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

The stages pay homage to the Sonic series at large and includes reliable classics from the original 2D era such as Green Hill and Sky Sanctuary, while also paying special attention to the 3D games with City Escape, Seaside Hill, and Planet Wisp. Revisiting these areas with a fresh coat of paint is a true joy, and Generations does a great job at adapting each stage for both 2D and 3D play; it’s true that Green Hill has been overused at this point, but there’s something quite magical about speeding through such a familiar environment in a new way.

Progression is a case of completing two acts from each stage before tackling several challenge levels to unlock boss keys. These challenges offer up a variety of tasks such as racing against your doppelganger, completing a stage with just one ring, and more. A few of the challenges can be a tad frustrating, but they’re largely fun, bitesize takes on the main stages that do well to flesh out what would have otherwise been a pretty short game.

As for what’s changed from the original Sonic Generations, it’s admittedly not a lot. There are a bunch of Chao hidden throughout the stages that you can collect, but if you were perhaps hoping that this might lead to an unlockable Chao Garden mode, then unfortunately our seemingly unending wait continues. Aside from that, yes, there are a few changes to the game’s dialogue and cutscenes, but it’s really nothing that should colour your overall opinion of the experience if you happen to be a Generations veteran. Main stages for Classic Sonic also make use of the Drop Dash ability, but this is removed for challenges.

We suspect, however, that the main draw for many players will be the addition of Shadow Generations, a brand new five hour campaign that runs directly alongside Sonic's. We’ll just come right out and say it: this is 3D Sonic gameplay at its absolute best. It’s clear that Sonic Team has learned a few lessons from Frontiers, delivering a tight experience with some of the best 3D stages we’ve ever seen, alongside a hub world that’s a genuine pleasure to explore.

Shadow Generations shares a lot in common with its older sibling: you’ll partake in a handful of stages based on past Sonic titles such as Radical Highway, Space Colony ARK, and Sunset Heights, with progression tied to completing full levels, challenges, and boss battles with enemies such as the Biolizard and Metal Overlord. Each stage has two acts and, much like Sonic’s campaign, these are designed to highlight both 2D and 3D gameplay.

The main difference is in how Shadow controls. Basic functions like movement and jumping are largely the same, but Shadow also has access to a growing library of ‘Doom Powers’ alongside his trusty ‘Chaos Control’ ability. The latter essentially lets you slow down time while maintaining your own speed, allowing Shadow to jump on speeding missiles, dash across crumbling stages, and more. What’s neat is that, during challenges, Chaos Control will also cause timers to freeze, giving you a much-needed boost if you’re looking to score an S-rank.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

The Doom Powers, meanwhile, are attained gradually as you move through the game, with each new level including at least one instance in which their use is mandatory to succeed. Before too long, you’ll be riding waves with Doom Surf, soaring through the sky with Doom Wing, and even transforming into a bizarre squid-like creature with the Doom Morph ability, letting you traverse across completely new terrain.

Honestly, it would have been all too easy for Sonic Team to completely mess up Doom Powers, adding a handful of new abilities to a franchise that has historically worked best when its core mechanics are kept to a minimum, but we loved using Doom Powers and hope that it’s expanded upon in the future.

Despite the welcome changes to the gameplay, however, the stages themselves are the true highlight of Shadow Generations. Each is like its own trippy rollercoaster ride, with environments often morphing around you in real-time as you make your way to the end goal. In a big change to Sonic Generations, the camera has also been moved back slightly, giving you a better view of the world around you. It sounds like a pretty inconsequential tweak in theory, but the altered view allows you to see upcoming threats from a greater distance, giving you more time to react accordingly and maintain crucial momentum.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

The levels are also pretty huge and will often clock in at around five or six minutes on your first go around. Those challenges, meanwhile, can be completed in about one or two minutes, tops. Now, keep in mind that the Cyberspace levels from Sonic Frontiers could easily be beaten in less than a minute in most cases; the stages in Shadow Generations (and indeed Sonic Generations) are much longer and, in our opinion, much more interesting.

Similar to the main game, Shadow Generations also includes a ‘White Space’ environment from which you access each stage. Unlike the 2D presentation in Sonic Generations, however, this one is a Frontiers-inspired 3D space that you can explore to your heart’s content. It’s a lot smaller in scope than anything you’re likely to see in Frontiers, but it’s also a lot more dense with things to do as a result, making exploration infinitely more enjoyable. Secret pathways will lead to new areas, while locked boxes are littered throughout the world, giving you access to music and artwork from Shadow’s history with the franchise. Some have already likened it to the overworld seen in Bowser’s Fury, and we wholeheartedly agree with this comparison.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

Any worries over the performance of the game on Switch can also be cast aside. Yes, both Sonic and Shadow Generations run at 30fps rather than the 60fps seen on other platforms, but it remains rock solid throughout with barely any fluctuations. Visuals are also a treat, with the egregious pop-in that plagued Frontiers completely eliminated here, making both the White Space hub world and the main stages a joy to behold. And of course, as always, the music featured throughout both games is absolutely stellar, remixing the original versions perfectly without losing their catchy essence.