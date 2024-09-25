The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom contains many great life lessons we should all take into consideration: get others to do all the work for you; talking to cats is worth your time; making friends with spiders is good; horses can smell carrots from hundreds of miles away. Oh, and beds solve all problems.
Okay, in all seriousness, as the first brand-new top-down Zelda since 2015’s Tri Force Heroes, Echoes of Wisdom is a near-perfect marriage of the old and the new. As with many of Nintendo’s best titles, this adventure completely understands the magic of play, the wonder of curiosity. This time, however, that essence has been distilled into a tiny, top-down experience, complete with that beautiful minfigure look from Grezzo's Link’s Awakening remake, and the developer is back to make magic yet again with the franchise.
For the first time in a mainline entry, Zelda is unabashedly the hero, with no caveats. But this is still a Legend of Zelda game, meaning structurally it’ll be very familiar to anyone who played a 2D Zelda before – go here, solve a local problem, go to a dungeon, fight a boss, etc. It’s genuinely exciting to explore Hyrule in this art style, and looking at the glossy trees of Hyrule Field and the crystal clear waters of Jabul Waters and Faron Wetlands is a treat. The flute rendition of Hyrule Field’s theme, complete with a new flourish of Zelda’s Lullaby, equally gets our hearts racing.
While Echoes of Wisdom is without a doubt a 'classic' Zelda, it takes that old formula and twists it into something fresh thanks to the titular character herself. You can't just go in with your Master Sword and Hookshot; you actually have to rewire your brain on how you tackle every situation thanks to the Tri Rod, a staff given to the princess by her new, adorable companion, Tri. This can be used to make a copy of the various items and enemies across Hyrule.
As you progress, you’ll amass a huge catalogue of Echoes to summon for your every need, and you’ll also be able to cast multiple at once as you level up your floating yellow friend. It’s never not satisfying to send out a mob of Moblins to destroy a group of enemies while you’re cutting grass or picking up rocks to find ladders or hidden items. Every boss and enemy encounter is a little puzzle to solve, whether it's using the right monster Echoes or utilising the elements through Water Blocks or Braziers.
In a pinch, Zelda can use a sword by turning into Swordfighter Form. Eventually, you get the use of a bow and some bombs, giving you a brief snippet of Link's gameplay, but it isn’t a crutch: despite being extremely powerful, Zelda can only maintain this form for a few seconds — a bit longer when fully upgraded — so if you want to use it, you need to make it count.
Using Echoes, Zelda fully embraces the plastic-y aesthetic and Hyrule feels like a giant toybox stuffed full of puzzles, where everything from getting Heart Pieces to fighting enemies requires careful consideration. Where big trees in Link’s Awakening or A Link to the Past serve as obstacles separating regions, Zelda can simply use beds, rocks, or even clouds to climb up and walk all over them. It grants a level of freedom we’ve never seen in a top-down Zelda game before. With Echoes, comparisons to both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are more than apt - just on a much smaller, more controlled scale.
Like the open-world 3D adventures of the Switch era, Echoes of Wisdom gives you even more to do outside of exploring and using Echoes. Side quests provide fun little diversions that lead you to hidden caves, optional bosses, and sometimes accessories to help Zelda along. You can run around and collect stamps for Hyrule’s resident weird little chap, Stamp Guy. You also eventually get Automatons, little robotic creatures that look rather cool, but feel a little useless, especially as you amass an army of enemy Echoes throughout the game that can do everything these metallic guys can.
Back to the more traditional Zelda qualities, similar to the Dark World, there's a strange alternate realm for Zelda to explore: the Still World. As Zelda enters menacing purple rifts throughout the game, you’ll uncover fractured pockets of Hyrule you need to restore. Trees are ripped from the ground and floating; bodies of water are now suspended mid-air; and the citizens of Hyrule are in stasis, dripping with black. Navigating these little segments is extremely fun: many are optional and reward you with upgrades for Tri, but most are home to a true Zelda staple – dungeons.
Echoes of Wisdom applies its whole philosophy to the series' vintage top-down dungeons to great effect. None of them are particularly challenging, but they are classic Zelda to a tee, complete with puzzles, keys, locked rooms full of monsters, and more. There are also side-on sections, both in and out of dungeons, that require more smart use of your Echoes. Even the stealth sections are fun, especially if you accidentally box the soldiers in together so only one can see you but he's blocked by the others. We're so glad we can make more stupid decisions like this in a top-down environment. Plus, if you want more of a challenge, you can hop into Hero Mode at any point — it's worth it, because it definitely bites.
Another ability you’ll need to get to grips with is Bind. Using Tri, Zelda can 'bind' herself to enemies and objects and either shift them around in accordance with her own movements or follow their movements. Or you could just, like us, use it to drop enemies into bottomless pits. It takes some getting used to, particularly after countless hours using Magnesis or the Ultrahand, but it can be extremely useful.
When you’re in busy rooms filled with crates, boulders, and enemies, you might need to target more specifically what you want to bind to. Unfortunately, this involves selecting the ‘Target’ button over and over again until you land on what you're aiming for – whether it’s in combat or just to solve a puzzle. You don't need to lock on if the item is right in front of you, but when items are high up, or enemies are airborne, targeting becomes essential, and cycling through makes things just a bit more fiddly than they need to be.
There’s another lingering problem, one which was present in the Link’s Awakening remake: performance dips. Just like the 2019 game, Echoes of Wisdom’s frame rate, despite aiming for a consistent 60fps, is all over the place. If you like spinning around in the overworld and cutting grass, you’ll notice pretty frequent frame drops. Hebra Mountain and the Gerudo Desert also suffer, where sandstorms and snow make things feel choppy. Inside buildings and in dungeons, the game is silky-smooth, which makes the frequent overworld stutters (in docked and handheld) even more noticeable.
Otherwise, this 15-20 hour adventure is a Zelda fan’s dream. With classic '2D' gameplay and 3D experimentation coming together, Echoes of Wisdom's originality reminds us that there’s space for both Zeldas in this world, beyond just remakes and sequels. That alone makes us happy to wield the Tri Rod and cause some chaos for the monsters of Hyrule.
Conclusion
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom should be the new standard for top-down Zelda going forward. Rather than abandoning the classic formula, Zelda has shown that the old and the new can come together and produce wonderful results that reward experimentation and reinforce the joy of play. This is easily in contention with A Link to the Past and A Link Between Worlds as one of the best top-down adventures in the series, and we hope we don’t need to wait another 35 years for Zelda to take a starring role again.
It’s not every day we get the launch of a new mainline Zelda!
I don’t need it to be the best Zelda game ever, but if it feels like a step in the right direction (for what I like - Twilight Princess is my favorite!) I will be pleased as punch
And that seems to be the case!!!
Maybe grab it after work tomorrow after all!!
JUST GIVE IT TO ME.
Great! Just read the intro, the conclusion and the +/- and I'm happy with it. Think this will be super fun to play. Now, waiting for my copy to arrive and reaching that spot in the backlog ... 😍
Thanks for the review, doubt the performance will particularly bother me considering it didn't in Link's Awakening (although of course I hope it can be improved by patches and/or Switch's successor) and the other cons as well so I really can't wait to start playing this as soon as my physical copy arrives!
Lovely review 🙂 Seems like Nintendo really doubled down on ensuring both new and traditional Zelda philosophies were harnessed for this game!
Nice to also get confirmation of additional link powers with the bow & arrow + bombs - I suspected this a little while ago but it makes me happy, I love a good bow and arrow 🙂
I'm happy they nailed the dungeons. That's one of the most important aspects of a "classic" Zelda. This'll be great!
@ScalenePowers Right direction? Was Nintendo going in a wrong before or something?
@GooseLoose1 every handheld Zelda game is mainline, save the Tingle games and Hyrule Warriors Legends.
@GooseLoose1 the handheld titles were mainline too.
@GooseLoose1 handheld Zelda’s (or top down perspective Zelda’s) are considered just as much mainline in the series as any of the others.
Things like Hyrule Warriors and the like are more akin to spinoff entries.
@batmanbud2 @VoidofLight @Sonicka Ah gotcha then. Good to know.
I don't have that much interest with this Chibi Zelda game, but the ability of princess Zelda to summon stuffs from thin air with her staff made me intrigued.
If there is anvil i can summon from the sky in this game, please let me know because i can start the Anvil Chorus Tiny Toons style when i get the game. 😆
Performance comments don't surprise me in the least lmao. Glad it's not game breaking.
Was hoping to get my copy a day early, but I took the cheaper route and will have to wait 'til tomorrow. Just dipped in and out of this review as I don't want the details right now, but it sounds great.
This comments section is bound to see an onslaught of "We needs Switch 2 already!", but just remember that it's the devs who've chosen to accept any minor fps issues - they could have programed the game to run more smoothly, but they've not, and if they're happy with it, I suspect I will be too. And it's not like it won't get a performance boost on Switch Successor, is it Nintendo?
@JohnnyMind Im pretty surprised myself. Alot of other games here tend to get heavy point docks for performance issues despite a glowing review, but doesn't seem to effect Zelda.
I like the idea of this being somebody's first The Legend of Zelda game; they play as Zelda, they have a good time... then they go back to older games or play the next one and they're given control of Link and are like, "who's this p***k?!".
Hopefully a couple of patches can stabilise the performance a bit. Other than that - looking great!
Will be amazing. I know it
@Markatron84 That p***k is the legendary hero of time. A cursed boy who's every incarnation is faced with daunting task of saving the world.
No words are needed. No emotions shared. That hero does what needs to be done. He is Link. A nephew, a lost child, a brother, a protector of friends, and loyal soldier.
Pshh. I just commented in the Famitsu review article.
Dropping all other games to start this one up, as soon as possible.
I'm a bit disappointed by the framerate dips... something I'm not too picky about, usually.
I wonder if just playing this on the Switch 2 would just smooth everything out performance-wise? I'm not waiting though.
2D Zelda is where it's at for me. Definitely picking this one up and I'm not too bothered about some minor frame dips. Link's Awakening had it too and I personally think Switch 2 will solve these problems.
I wonder if there are performance problems on the current Switch because (if rumors are to be believed that there will be backwards compatibility with current generation Switch games) this game was actually optimized to run better on the Switch 2 (or whatever it ends up being called).
This review made me decide not to get the game. Too much nonsense and I hate open ended games. I wish Zelda would go back to the way it was. The series died for me after Twilight Princess (I did love the Link's Awakening Remake though).
@B238ben The Switch just has issues. About every Zelda title so far as had performance issues. It's just the hardware.
@Fangleman32 “for what I like - Twilight Princess is my favorite!”
Not surprised in the fps dips. This artstyle was intensive in Link’s Awakening, and this game seems to be far larger in size.
Can't wait to play. I didn't notice performance issues in Link's Awakening so I doubt I will in this game either.
I love that we get keys.
Thanks for the review! Took tomorrow off work, can’t wait
@DripDropCop146 why is there poetry in the comments of a game review rofl
Sounds like a 10/10 for me.
@sunny63 Because!
Just a little bit more waiting. I am very curious how good this adventure is.
Preordered for my son on Monday using the Currys25 code for a tasty discount. Got an email this afternoon that it’s on the way, my son will be delighted.
Already preordered, of course, Zelda never dissapoints. I CAN'T WAIT!
This game is the cat’s meow and features friendly spiders? Sign me up!
But with this being an actual Zelda game with all the charm of the Link’s Awakening remake, that was already guaranteed. Good thing I happen to be off work tomorrow. I hope I don’t get overwhelmed by the echoes. I don’t mind making others fight for me, but I often like to fight enemies head-on. I’ll just have to keep that Link-like tendency in check.
The frame rate issue was a little jarring for a first-party game like Link’s Awakening, and I don’t understand why Grezzo couldn’t improve on that in a new game, but it shouldn’t be a dealbreaker. For me, this game just being like Link’s Awakening on a much grander scale alone should make this a likely winner, and there’s clearly much more to it than just that.
Aww man, I wo t be getting the game today, but look what has just arrived, to rub my face in it:
Metro.co.uk's review suggests the fps issues are not as significant as in the Link's Awakening remake, in case anyone is concerned.
