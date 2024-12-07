It's that time of year for reflection, to sit down and take stock of all the wonderful games that released in 2024. A time to stare into the middle distance with a despairing expression wondering how you managed to not play so many great new games this year because the Vampire Survivors DLC continued to suck your free time up like..., well, like a vampire. Yes, it's GOTY time.
As the industry continues to navigate tumultuous waters, with layoffs continuing across the board in game development, publishing, and media, players themselves have once again had an excellent year in terms of great new games to play. Whether large or small, there have been more fantastic things to play than hours in the day for all but the most myopic of gamers.
Switch's eighth year has been packed with greatness, with long-delayed games finally seeing the light of day, and indies stepping up to the plate as they have done throughout the console's life. As in past years, we're assembling our own staff GOTY list here at Nintendo Life, but today we're asking you to rate your favourites for the big one - our dynamic, community-ranked Top 50 Switch games of the year.
Yep, we've got one for every year since 2017, each presenting a sparkling ranked list of Switch games according to their User Ratings in our database. Here's the rundown of past years' winners (click the year to be taken to the corresponding Top 50 list):
- 2017: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- 2018: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- 2019: Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
- 2020: Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- 2021: Metroid Dread
- 2022: Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- 2023: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Not bad, huh? But what's deserving of the top spot this year? That one's entirely down to you lovely people.
How to rate your Games of the Year 2024
Below you'll find every Switch game we've reviewed this year awarded a 6/10 or higher. To rate any games you've played, registered users can click on the star beside the corresponding title and score it out of 10.
IMPORTANT NOTE: All Switch games released in 2024 are eligible and available to rate via our database.
We've limited the number of games shown below to save you from prodigious amounts of shovelware that's clogged up the eShop this year. However, any game released on Switch is eligible for ratings, so if there's something we didn't review (or just didn't enjoy as much as you did), head to the search bar at the very top of the page and rate it directly on that game's page.
Later in the month, all your ratings will be sorted into the Top 50 Switch games of 2024, one that will still be influenced by User Ratings even once it's live. This means that if a great game launches between now and New Year (hey, they're still coming thick and fast!), it still has every opportunity to make the list should it get sufficient love from NL readers.
As a great man once said, that's more than enough waffle - let's dive right into things...
Thanks for rating the games you've played! We'll be revealing the results soon. Our database should contain every game released in 2024, but please let us know below if anything is missing.
Heck yeah. Shadow Generations game of the year babyyyyyyyyyyy.
Slay The Princess completely enamored me, and comfortably made it's way into my favorite games of all time. I also really liked the TTYD remake.
Besides that, had fun with SMT V: Vengeance, Crow Country and Alisa.
I'd like to rate a few other games, but I've yet to finish Ace Attorney Investigations, and asked for Mario and Luigi and Dragon Quest 3 for Christmas.
Another Code: Recollection.
Huge fan of Cing and never expected the series to return.
This is helpful. There was a couple i forgot to rate. My top 5, for kicks:
GOTY: Moonstone Island (NS)
2. Core Keeper (NS)
3. Devil Blade Reboot (PC)
4. Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection (NS)
5. Castlevania Dominus Collection (NS)
I have yet to play Animal Well.
Mario vs. Donkey Kong is my favourite. Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is a close second.
I like this way of voting.
Thanks for compiling this list! Every year GOTY is difficult - not because there aren’t standout games that I’ve played, but because I can never remember what games I played the year that they came out!
So game of the year… probably Persona 4: Golden. Or maybe Wargroove 2? Oh shoot no I think it’s actually Emio: The Smiling Man! I got one played timely for once!!
It’s also exciting to see a year where I don’t know what would win?? I mean it’s probably Echoes of Wisdom, but I really don’t think it deserves it
@DartMonkey I can't see Library Of Ruina on the list? Is that because of the "invasion" which took place? ☹️ It is one of my GOTY candidates, along with Balatro and Pocket Card Jockey.
did a quick skim of everything i thought to be relevent to look at and the highest ranking i found if for the ***** castlevania collection with 9.0 congrats to konami for their game of the year award lol
Not played many 2024 releases on Switch. It just finished Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and that was magical!
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is easily GOTY even though it’s a remake.
Oh, gosh....
I don't think I have GOTY 2024 from Nintendo Switch.
I already nominated my GOTY 2024 Barbie: Project Friendship PS5 , NOT the Switch version because you already know my reason...
Shiren the Wanderer 6: Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island. 1000%.
Didn't even know there were other Mystery Dungeon games outside of Pokemon until I saw an ad for this game earlier this year. It appears to really be slept on outside of Japan. I haven't had this much fun with an RPG in a very long time.
Well, if talking about the actually new games, not ports and remasters (and remakes too...?), then...
UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II [Sys:Celes]! The best new fighting game of 2024, period! It didn't remove any
playable characters from the 1st game! It didn't reuse the same paid DLC characters twice, like TEKKEN 8, KOF XV, and STREET FIGHTER 6! It didn't turn mainstays/regular playable characters into paid DLC ones, like T8, KOF XV, and SF6!
If talking about the ports and remasters...
Fate/stay night REMASTERED is the best remaster of the year! Official English release of the legendary visual novel that spawned a multimedia franchise.
I wish 1000xResist made this list. It’s one of the best narrative efforts I’ve seen on Switch, and it’s by a brand new studio
