Ever since Nintendo introduced motion control with its Wii console, we've had to contend with bolt-on plastic accessories getting in the way of perfectly good Mario Kart multiplayer sessions.

The iconic Wii Wheel, while a novelty, was widely regarded by seasoned players as the worst way to control the game – and while I fear I may be upsetting some people with this statement, the same was generally true of the original Switch Joy-Con wheel, which launched alongside the console and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe back in 2017.

As predictably as night follows day, Nintendo has released an updated set of wheels for Switch 2, and if you're expecting me to suddenly completely revise my opinion of these largely superfluous chunks of plastic, you might be sorely disappointed. Does that mean they're not worth a look? Well, the answer to that is somewhat more complex.

Before we dive into that, though, let's talk a little about what's new and different with this pair of wheels. As you can imagine, the design has changed in order to accommodate the larger Joy-Con 2, and I have to admit I do like the way these look. The coloured band which runs around each wheel offers welcome grip, and Nintendo has done a good job of making the wheel look as neat and tidy as possible – you won't spy any screws, for example.

I'm also pretty pleased with how the Joy-Con 2 clicks into place using magnets; once slotted into the wheel, the controller automatically tries to pair with your console thanks to this magnet connection – just like when you bolt it onto your Switch 2. On the back of the wheel are two good-sized buttons which correspond to the shoulder triggers on top of the controllers; the Joy-Con 2's other inputs are all open to the elements and can be accessed normally.

The appeal of this accessory — and those which came before it — lies in the fact that you can 'turn' it like a real steering wheel, delivering a sense of immersion which is not entirely unwelcome during intense Mario Kart World sessions.

The obvious shortcoming is that, with the wheel 'floating' in mid-air and not attached to a steering column, it's a frustratingly imprecise control method. There's a tendency to 'twist' the wheel during turns, and it's hard to gauge what the limits of your turn actually are, making tight changes of direction more difficult than they are when using the analogue stick. With prolonged play, you can coach yourself into holding the wheel in the right way, but it's never as accurate as using a Joy-Con or Pro Controller.

All of which means the wheel won't find any favour with serious Mario Karters – but then, that's not the sector of the market this product is aimed at.

Instead, these wheels are intended to be used by more casual (and perhaps younger) players who are concerned with having as good a time as possible and not setting the best possible lap times. Sure, playing with a mix of wheels and Joy-Cons is only going to result in the wheel-based players losing out, but if you're all using a wheel and therefore on a level playing field, things become a lot more enjoyable.

The best thing is that these accessories are fairly cheap; a pair costs £16.99 / $25, so you can indulge in a four-player session for relatively little cash.

It's business as usual, then; the Joy-Con 2 wheel isn't going to change your mind on motion controls, but it can be the source of much entertainment and hilarity regardless – if you approach it with the right frame of mind, of course.

Design is improved over the original Switch wheel

The way the Joy-Con 2 clips into the shell is nice

Great for party sessions, if you're all using a wheel Still not the best or most precise way to play

Results in uneven races if you have a mix of wheels and other controllers