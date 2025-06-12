Editor's Note: Nintendo declined to send out Switch 2 review units to media in the weeks prior to its 5th June launch, but having now spent a full week living with the system, we can deliver our final verdict.

Rumours of a successor to the Nintendo Switch started doing the rounds early in that console's life. While the Switch Lite and the OLED Model tweaked the base offering, it's taken over eight years for the 'proper' follow-up to emerge.

Nintendo Switch 2 takes the handheld-hybrid formula and enhances it in all the ways you'd expect. It's naturally more powerful, bigger, bolder, and undeniably better, but it's the little things — not a single standout 'Wow!' — that combine to make Switch 2 feel like a next-gen machine. The question is, is it worth the sizeable outlay, especially if, like me, you're sitting on a massive backlog of Switch games already?

Let's get into it.

Nintendo Switch 2 Overview - What's in the box?

The base Switch 2 unit is priced at $449.99 / £395.99 / €469,99.

For that, you get a handheld-hybrid system with a 7.9-inch, 1080p, LCD touchscreen with HDR and Variable Refresh Rate up to 120fps (in supported games). Connected to a TV or monitor via the dock, the visuals are boosted up to 4K via upscaling. So, the motion is smoother, the image sharper.

Much like the Switch, the Joy-Con 2 controllers detach from the 'tablet' bit for convenient local co-op multiplayer, although they attach magnetically this time. The controllers feature improved HD rumble plus a 'Mouse Mode' ability via an in-built optical sensor that activates when you turn the controllers on their side.

Also in the box, you get an 'Ultra High Speed' HDMI cable, two Joy-Con 2 straps, a Joy-Con 2 Grip, the AC adapter (and a separate USB-C cable to connect the adapter to the system, and the new dock.

The Setup & First Impressions, Menu & UI

After discarding the surprisingly dinky box, it's the weight of the console and the audio that grabs you when you power on. Nintendo pointed out the improved speakers in the initial reveal and they've got a roomy quality that's immediately apparent as you ding between setup screens. The 3D Sound demo in Welcome Tour makes a good impression, too - I hope to see that feature in future games.

After downloading the Day One patch, the system transfer was painless, although transferring a sizeable library will take a while, and the onboard 256GB of storage may not hold all your old games — certainly not when you add a few Switch 2 exclusives to the library.

It feels very familiar but pleasingly snappier. The menu speeds, particularly the eShop, is massively improved from its predecessor. When the general menu and button layout is essentially the same — just a little curvier, sleeker, and shinier — you notice every small difference to begin with. Going back to Switch 1 after this feels like wading through mud while dragging a small motorcycle.

I fired up Tears of the Kingdom before downloading the NS2 Edition upgrade, and the small Nintendo Switch logo in the bottom right looked so fuzzy that I blinked several times thinking my bleary eyes had something in them. No, that's just the lower resolution. The running theme in this review will be how quickly you become accustomed to the upgrades Switch 2 offers, though.

Beyond that, the system was heating up quite a bit with all the background downloads, and the vent on the top was emitting a not-unpleasant electronic smell. The type of game I was playing didn't seem to affect things, whether it was Cyberpunk 2077, Mario Kart, or Welcome Tour, but the smell settled down (new electronics, eh?) and it's natural that this more powerful system will run a bit hotter than Switch owners are used to. I never found the fans (which are in both the system and the dock) distracting. It'll be interesting to see how they react to more intense games further into the generation, but coming to this directly from Switch 1, you'll notice the warmth, especially if you switch to handheld after a session in the dock.

Battery life concerned me at first, with the percentage ticking down at a noticeable rate while playing Welcome Tour. Our testing so far shows Nintendo's 2-6-hour estimates to be on the money, although I did think something as simple as Welcome Tour might be closer to six hours than the two-and-a-half I got. I've enabled the 'charge to around 90%' option in the system settings, which supposedly prolongs the lifespan of the battery. We'll see if it lasts the generation, but I have no reason to assume it would be worse than those in my old Switches, which are still going strong.

Overall, 'business as usual' describes my first impressions. Switch 2 is familiar, easy to use, and for the most part, everything just works as you'd expect, only faster. The understated circles of blue and red beneath the analogue sticks mean it's less outwardly 'playful' than the previous model, but I enjoy the sparkle in the gun-metal-like frame and it feels like a solid bit of kit.

The Screen

Switch 2's panel is a winner; if you never upgraded to the Switch OLED, your love with be unreserved. Even for OLED aficionados addicted to deep blacks and incredible contrast, the larger 7.9-inch screen feels more like a sidestep than a backstep.

However, after a week with it, my snobbery at the dark greys that I know could be jet black on another screen hadn't left me. There's no getting around it; OLED is just better. Switch 2 simply can't match the impressive darkness of an OLED panel with individually illuminated pixels (especially when you turn Automatic Brightness off).

But looking side-by-side on my unit, the colours pop almost as well, and the resolution bump from 720p to 1080p keeps the new screen from feeling like a downgrade. Again, fire up your old Switch after this and you'll be blinking to get 'the dust' out of your eye.

HDR (High Dynamic Range) — a new feature with Switch 2 — hasn't really wowed me at any point after a week with the console. Then again, I'm accustomed to not just the contrast of Switch OLED but also an OLED TV and the hot HDR media it displays. If you've never experienced those bright lights, who knows - perhaps an eye-popping revelation awaits. But of all the Switch 2 upgrades, whether on the console's screen or the TV, HDR is the least noteworthy.

In motion, though? Woof! Cyberpunk helped put my doubts about the screen to rest. VRR seemed to be keeping everything smooth at 40fps and it's lovely, even if the nagging 'Oh, but OLED!' thought doesn't go away. I will definitely be eyeing the inevitable upgrade a couple of years down the line, and I'd take a smaller bezel in an ideal world.

Reports suggest that some people are having issues with motion blurring, and there may even be variations — a 'panel lottery' from different manufacturers, depending on which batch your Switch 2 came from. Whether down to actual variations or perception differences, it's difficult to say at this stage - we'll keep you posted. From Team NL's perspective, one of us finds it blurry on occasion, and five of us haven't noted any undue ghosting or weirdness in motion (I'm in the latter group).

TL;DR: Of course, I would have preferred an OLED. But given the size, resolution, and refresh rate upgrades, Switch 2's screen still feels like a premium panel and better than I expected.

The Joy-Con & Mouse Mode

The original Joy-Con became a real bugbear - of the seven I've acquired over the years, only two don't drift; the others are unusable. It will take several months to see if similar issues arise with the new Joy-Con, but they make a decent first impression, even if the smoother sticks look and feel worryingly familiar.

As with any controller, your mileage will vary depending on multiple factors: hand size, overall dexterity, what you're used to, ailments, and more. As an adult with long, spindly digits, playing with Switch 1 Joy-Con exclusively for a couple of years destroyed me; I should have upgraded to the Pro Controller much earlier than I did.

The increased size is a godsend for me. The (metal) 'SL' and 'SR' buttons are much chunkier and more comfortable. There's no microswitch-y clickiness here, which maintains the premium feel. The face buttons are bigger and feel a bit better. And that fabled 'C' button? Well, it's a button — skip to the GameChat section for more on that.

Welcome Tour delves into the improved HD rumble, something I hope more games make use of, rather than most Switch games where it was either off or rattling your fillings out. It's a subtle thing, but impressive nonetheless. The Joy-Con attach firmly, are easily disengaged, and can even be put on back-to-front (I'm waiting to see a game from someone that incorporates that as a gameplay element.)

Mouse mode is the other headline addition; turn them on their sides and they become optical mice that behave exactly as you'd expect. It's a neat trick and for certain inputs — those involving fiddly menus, for example — it'll be useful, but it's up to devs to make good use of it. Welcome Tour showcased various uses, and it was a mixed bag.

For some games, the precision of a trouser leg or the cushion of an armchair sufficed perfectly, for others I needed the screen in tabletop mode and a proper table. Using it as a straight-up mouse with Civ VII earlier in the year, the lack of a scroll wheel led to some minor frustration that it wasn't exactly a mouse (though, I'm someone who uses a vertical mouse with my PC). I personally wouldn't want to use Mouse Mode for an entire game, but it's a neat novelty and it works just fine 95% of the time.

I still don't see myself ever choosing Joy-Con over a Pro Controller when that's an option (and the original Pro Controller still works with Switch 2 just fine, although you can't wake your system with it). However, I can play Switch 2 for hours at a time with these and not have pain shooting up my arms. Result! And unlike their predecessors, I’ve had no connection drops with the dock sitting discreetly behind my TV.

Aside from the slightly dull colourways available at launch, the Joy-Con 2 are a very welcome upgrade in all departments. And although I cannot believe Nintendo would put out a new generation of drift-plagued pads — not after the years of trouble the last ones caused — I'll get back to you in 2026 with an update there. As I mentioned in the Welcome Tour review, the way they highlight the new mechanisms in that software suggests a confidence that we won't be seeing class actions in the years to come, though the mechanisms themselves look worryingly similar. It's a 'fingers crossed' scenario, unfortunately.

Oh, and you can pull the controllers off the console fairly easily without pressing the release button by gripping the bottom and yanking.

The Dock, 4K Impressions, Performance

The new dock is thicker and more imposing than its predecessor, although the rounded edges keep things looking friendly. It's got a fan in it this time, but during my time with it, at no point did it feel like the dock was straining.

The back clips on in a similar fashion to the OLED Model's dock, and the cables plug in tidily enough. I would have preferred another metre or two on the 1.5m USB-C cable connecting the dock to the power adapter, but otherwise it's a very familiar setup to anyone with a Switch. The little 'doop-de-doop' noise the console makes if you power it on while in the dock helps give this lump of warm tech some personality.

Plugging in the dock and slipping the system in for the first time, it detected that my old LG 4K OLED supported HDR and prompted me towards the calibration screen. It took some tinkering with TV settings to make sure everything was at the right levels. (When you 'Adjust HDR' in the Display settings, make sure you don't have the brightness turned up full at the end — the bit where you can test with the Mario Wonder image. Around 80% was the sweet spot for me, and after that I haven't touched it again.) The HDR image looks pleasant, and it's great to have. I had an issue where my TV wasn't playing ball and wreaked havoc with the brightness, blowing the image right out, but I can't blame the Switch 2 for that.

More obvious was just the overall crispness of the new console on a UHD screen. The resolution bump makes Tears of the Kingdom's mossy green cave textures look incredible and anybody who jumps between PS5 or Xbox Series X and a Switch need no longer wince; Switch 2 obviously can't compete in a face-off with a PS5 Pro, but the little system holds its own.

Cyberpunk offers Performance vs. Quality options, but I found myself picking Performance every time. Simply put, you're never going to get the visual clarity of top-flight PC hardware out of a portable like this, and with the Quality option offering only modest improvements in the scheme of things, I'll take a smoother experience in any action game.

I don't have the means to start measuring pixels, and again, straight comparisons against PS5 won't be favourable to Nintendo's machine. But PS5 isn't portable, is it? And the gap between Switch 2's output and the big, home-only consoles — whether due to DLSS jiggerypokery in the dock or scalable smoke and mirrors (and excellent art direction) on the dev side — is far closer than you might expect. I can't stand the phrase 'X had no right to be this good' (which implies that 'good enough' is just that), but tech heads going in with appropriate context and expectations will be pleasantly surprised.

And Nintendo-only gamers? They'll be over the moon with the upgrade.

New Features - GameChat, GameShare, Microphone

Nintendo has noisily touted its integrated GameChat service (free for everyone until March 2026, after which it will be exclusive to NSO subscribers), and despite scepticism from pretty much anybody who's been gaming online for the last decade or two, I have to say that it's pretty seamless.

Hitting that 'C' button brings up the GameChat menu at any time to create or join rooms, and connections are quick. The built-in microphone functions as advertised, isolating your voice from across the room, managing to differentiate claps from other non-vocal noise, and filtering out music and ambient audio. While playing Mario Kart, I blasted Yello's Oh Yeah from my phone almost directly into the mic and nobody else on the chat heard it. There's a Text-to-Speech option now, and Speech-to-Text works better than expected, too — not perfectly, but it does the job.

The frame rate of other players' shared screens is pitiful, but it works well enough to communicate what it needs to, and from Team NL's testing, GameChat had zero effect on the smoothness of our own gameplay. Those with cameras took precedence in the video feeds (up to four can be displayed, with a maximum of 12 people in any one GameChat), and a great time was had by all.

In fact, playing through a Knockout Tour and a few Battles, we realised that we were essentially enacting Nintendo's GameChat reveal segment from the Switch 2 Direct - pointing out P-Switches, asking questions and getting tips, ribbing each other as we launched red shells repeatedly up tailpipes. We had become Nintendo's rooftop party people (just with a few more F-bombs than the neo-Karens in the GameChat reveal). It all just works, no headsets, no hassle.

GameShare is the same. I tested with 51 Worldwide Classics and whether local (with my old OLED) or online (with Jim), it worked as advertised. Obviously, with streaming you'll run into lag and the visual quality will be fuzzier. But for a sedate game of Blackjack with Jimbo, it was perfectly functional and as unobtrusive as you could hope.

Nothing game-changing, then, but quick and easy comms with your online friends without the inconvenience of connecting headphones (which you can still do - Bluetooth or wired to the new Pro Controller) is very useful, and while we imagine Nintendo will refine things with updates following real-world use and feedback, it's a very good start.

The Software & Backwards Compatibility

The system's two-dozen-strong launch lineup is nicely varied (check out our reviews below for our individual verdicts on those and more), but even without that, Switch 2 arrives with perhaps the most impressive library of playable games in console history.

Backwards compatibility with the vast majority of Switch 1 games means that there are literally hundreds of great games to play out of the gate, and it seems that even ones not advertised with NS2-specific patches are benefiting from faster loads and better frame rates. It makes you want to dip into your back catalogue and play through your favourites again - a good sign for everybody sitting on an enormous Switch backlog. It won't be across the board but generally speaking, Switch 2 helps iron out unstable frame rates in older games.

Then there's the Nintendo Switch Online library of retro games — now rebranded as Nintendo Classics — which adds over 300 titles from the last four decades of gaming, with Expansion Pack subscribers getting access to the Switch 2-only GameCube catalogue, too. A quick blast around Big Blue and a look at the Wind Waker title screen with the CRT filter whetted my appetite for more (the upcoming Path of Radiance really has me excited). It all performs as you'd hope, with NA and EU versions of the games both available.

In terms of a Day One offering, the quality and breadth of games playable on this console is staggering.

The Value Proposition

Accessing those games comes at significant cost, though, and that feeling of familiarity, from the form factor to the UI, means that the novelty starts to wear off quickly - or more accurately, you very quickly acclimatise to the clarity of the image, the smoothness of the motion, the speed of the menus and eShop, while you're still smarting from the $500 hole in your wallet.

It's very odd to see Nintendo, usually unwilling to engage in tech talk, touting the specs of the system in a game like Welcome Tour (which explicitly turns the act of discerning frame rates into a minigame), too, but it's a necessary move when you're lacking differentiators.

Then again, after seeing how Switch 2 handles Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it's hard to imagine Pokémon fans feeling good about playing the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A on an original Switch. I wouldn't want to. And with games like Splatoon 3 getting specific patches, it's likely we'll see even more improvements to old favourites. Going back to the OLED — which is still a lovely little machine — the speed of pretty much everything outside of gameplay, from loading old favourites to Album screenshots, feels interminably sluggish.

The software price increases and the economic climate hurt, but taking everything into consideration in this honeymoon period, the base Switch 2 still manages to feel like a worthwhile value proposition to me. Just. The upgrades are worth it, GameChat is a quaint but convenient little addition, my old library looks and feels better, the new games are great, and it all just works.

Conclusion - Should you get a Switch 2?

Whether Switch 2 has enough out of the box to keep you going after the novelty of seeing your old games looking and running better than ever is the big question. Fortunately, the launch lineup is doing a great job of keeping me busy, and given the significant bump in all departments — and the surprising utility and grins that GameChat brings to the table — this is a worthy upgrade to a trailblazing system.

Mario Kart and Welcome Tour elicit grins in the patented Nintendo style, and third parties are delivering a rich software bounty, too, although you may well have played those elsewhere already. There's a question mark hanging over those smooth new Joy-Con 2 sticks; only time will tell on those, although the magnets and mouse enhancements are classy touches. The LCD screen is decent, enough of a size and refresh-rate upgrade to not feel like a massive downstep from the OLED Model, although purists who aren't in a hurry to play Mario Kart World may want to wait for an inevitable refresh down the line. Battery life falls near the lower end of acceptability, so hopefully future models can improve that, too.

Switch 2 is a slick bit of kit, though, which instantly makes its predecessor feel slow and look very fuzzy. It makes your old games look and play better, and it's got enough quirks and quality of its own — just — to give it some personality while not upsetting the apple cart. Nintendo is on a very wobbly tightrope between 'surprise and delight' and 'more of the same', and they've done a decent job of walking it - the best you could reasonably hope for. The investment is sizeable, but as holds true for almost all of the company's consoles, if you love Nintendo games, you won't regret it.

A faster, slicker, sexier Switch

Larger Joy-Con feel much more comfortable

A painless transfer from the previous generation

It makes the games you already own play better than ever

4K and 120fps from a console the size of a paperback

GameChat is, surprisingly, very good! *glances longingly at the Switch OLED's screen*

You'll get used to the upgrades very quickly

Battery life is just 'acceptable' - don't leave home without the charger

The onboard 256GB will fill up fast

The jury's still out on the new Joy-Con sticks' durability