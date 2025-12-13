Yesterday, Kirby Air Riders got a major update, bumping the Switch 2 exclusive up to Version 1.2.0. It turns out this might be one of the final significant patches.

According to a roughly translated post on social media, the game's director Masahiro Sakurai said the Kirby Air Riders development team will be disbanding in the near future. As a result, there's only a short amount of time left to make balance adjustments.

He goes on to say how there may be one more round of adjustments, but after this, work on the racer is likely done.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

Sakurai previously mentioned in October how there were no plans for DLC (or similar content) in Kirby Air Riders, stating "everything" was already in the game from the start.

You can find out more about the latest Kirby Air Riders update in our patch notes story here on Nintendo Life. This latest patch is loaded with general updates, balance adjustments and bug fixes.