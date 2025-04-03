Switch 2 - NSO
Nintendo Switch Online, more than just letting you play your games online, also grants access to a wealth of retro titles from the NES, SNES, Game Boy, and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis. If you opt for the more expensive Expansion Pack tier, you can also play select games from N64 and Game Boy Advance.

It's a service that's only grown as the years go by, thus further justifying the annual price with every new addition. But will it carry over to the Nintendo Switch 2? Well, we're here to answer that very question.

So, will retro games be playable on Switch 2 with a Switch Online membership?

In short, yes!

If you're subscribed to the basic Nintendo Switch Online tier, you'll retain access to games across NES, SNES, Game Boy, and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis on the Nintendo Switch 2. If you've gone for the more expensive Expansion Pack tier, you'll retain access to all aforementioned platforms along with N64 and Game Boy Advance.

Will there by any new additions for the Switch 2?

Yes, Nintendo has confirmed that select GameCube games will be playable exclusively on the Switch 2 on the same day as the console launch - 5th June 2025. You'll need to be subscribed to the higher Expansion Pack tier to gain access.

Three games will be playable at launch, with a further seven confirmed at a later date. Naturally, we can also expect even more in the coming months and years that have yet to be revealed.

Here's what you'll be playing on day one:

And here's what's been confirmed to follow at a later date:

How much does Nintendo Switch Online cost?

At the time of writing, there haven't been any price increases for Nintendo Switch Online since the announcement of the Switch 2 and accompanying GameCube games.

So here's a look at the pricing for the basic membership tier of Nintendo Switch Online:

12 Months 3 Months 1 Month Annual Family Membership (up to 8 users)
£17.99 / $19.99 £6.99 / $7.99 £3.49 / $3.99 £31.49 / $34.99

The Expansion Pack tier is a little bit pricier, but remember it will also come with access to N64, Game Boy Advance, and GameCube (exclusive to Switch 2) games:

12 Months Annual Family Membership (up to 8 users)
$49.99 / €39,99 / £34.99 $79.99USD / €69,99 / £59.99

Will I be able to play GameCube games with an official GameCube pad?

Yes! Nintendo has announced that an official wireless GameCube pad will be available on day one when the Switch 2 launches. At the time of writing, this will only be available for those invited to pre-order the Switch 2 console, but we suspect its availability will be extended in due course.

The official GameCube pad for Switch 2 will cost £58.99 in the UK. We'll update with pricing in other regions as soon as it is announced.

GameCube Pad
Image: Nintendo

Anything else I should know?

One interesting little nugget is that Nintendo will be changing the name of its retro catalogues when the Switch 2 launches. At the moment, the name is simply 'Nintendo Switch Online', prefaced by the specific platform. So for example, 'SNES - Nintendo Switch Online'.

This will be changed to 'Nintendo Classics'. So you'll have 'GameCube - Nintendo Classics' and 'SNES - Nintendo Classics'.

Let us know if you're planning on playing retro games via Nintendo Switch Online on the Switch 2 with a comment.