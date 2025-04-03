Nintendo Switch Online, more than just letting you play your games online, also grants access to a wealth of retro titles from the NES, SNES, Game Boy, and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis. If you opt for the more expensive Expansion Pack tier, you can also play select games from N64 and Game Boy Advance.
It's a service that's only grown as the years go by, thus further justifying the annual price with every new addition. But will it carry over to the Nintendo Switch 2? Well, we're here to answer that very question.
So, will retro games be playable on Switch 2 with a Switch Online membership?
In short, yes!
If you're subscribed to the basic Nintendo Switch Online tier, you'll retain access to games across NES, SNES, Game Boy, and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis on the Nintendo Switch 2. If you've gone for the more expensive Expansion Pack tier, you'll retain access to all aforementioned platforms along with N64 and Game Boy Advance.