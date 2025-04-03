Guide Nintendo Switch Online - Every NES, SNES, N64, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, GBA, And GameCube Game Available Every retro game available with an NSO sub (plus the Expansion Pack)

Will there by any new additions for the Switch 2?

Yes, Nintendo has confirmed that select GameCube games will be playable exclusively on the Switch 2 on the same day as the console launch - 5th June 2025. You'll need to be subscribed to the higher Expansion Pack tier to gain access.

Three games will be playable at launch, with a further seven confirmed at a later date. Naturally, we can also expect even more in the coming months and years that have yet to be revealed.

Here's what you'll be playing on day one:

And here's what's been confirmed to follow at a later date:

How much does Nintendo Switch Online cost?

At the time of writing, there haven't been any price increases for Nintendo Switch Online since the announcement of the Switch 2 and accompanying GameCube games.

So here's a look at the pricing for the basic membership tier of Nintendo Switch Online:

12 Months 3 Months 1 Month Annual Family Membership (up to 8 users) £17.99 / $19.99 £6.99 / $7.99 £3.49 / $3.99 £31.49 / $34.99

The Expansion Pack tier is a little bit pricier, but remember it will also come with access to N64, Game Boy Advance, and GameCube (exclusive to Switch 2) games:

12 Months Annual Family Membership (up to 8 users) $49.99 / €39,99 / £34.99 $79.99USD / €69,99 / £59.99

Will I be able to play GameCube games with an official GameCube pad?

Yes! Nintendo has announced that an official wireless GameCube pad will be available on day one when the Switch 2 launches. At the time of writing, this will only be available for those invited to pre-order the Switch 2 console, but we suspect its availability will be extended in due course.

The official GameCube pad for Switch 2 will cost £58.99 in the UK. We'll update with pricing in other regions as soon as it is announced.

Anything else I should know?

One interesting little nugget is that Nintendo will be changing the name of its retro catalogues when the Switch 2 launches. At the moment, the name is simply 'Nintendo Switch Online', prefaced by the specific platform. So for example, 'SNES - Nintendo Switch Online'.

This will be changed to 'Nintendo Classics'. So you'll have 'GameCube - Nintendo Classics' and 'SNES - Nintendo Classics'.